India shock Australia to clinch final Test, take series 2-1

AFPPublished January 19, 2021Updated January 19, 2021 03:20pm
India celebrates winning on day five of the fourth test match between Australia and India at the Gabba in Brisbane on Jan 19. — Reuters
India celebrates winning on day five of the fourth test match between Australia and India at the Gabba in Brisbane on Jan 19. — Reuters
Indian players and officials celebrate with the winning trophy at the end of the fourth cricket Test match between Australia and India at The Gabba. — AFP
Indian players and officials celebrate with the winning trophy at the end of the fourth cricket Test match between Australia and India at The Gabba. — AFP
India's batsman Rishabh Pant (R) celebrates victory with teammates in the fourth cricket Test match against Australia at The Gabba. — AFP
India's batsman Rishabh Pant (R) celebrates victory with teammates in the fourth cricket Test match against Australia at The Gabba. — AFP

India pulled off a record run-chase in a thrilling final session to hand Australia their first defeat at Brisbane's Gabba ground since 1988 and clinch the four-Test series 2-1 on Tuesday.

Wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant starred with a swashbuckling 89 not out as the injury-depleted visitors overhauled the 328-run target with three overs to go, winning by three wickets.

Australia had not been beaten at the Gabba since falling to Viv Richards' all-conquering West Indies side by nine wickets in November 1988.

'Greatest Test victory': India's Gabba heroics light up social media

India's 329 for seven also smashed the 69-year-old record for the biggest run-chase at the Gabba, set by Australia who scored 236 for seven to beat the West Indies in 1951.

The series win was a remarkable achievement considering India were bowled out for their lowest Test score of 36 to lose the first Test in Adelaide, before bouncing back to win the second in Melbourne.

The visitors, ravaged by injuries and captain Virat Kohli's absence for paternity leave, then batted throughout the final day to draw the third Test in Sydney.

“It really means a lot to us. I don't know how to describe this victory but I'm really proud of all the boys,” said India's interim skipper Ajinkya Rahane.

“They showed character, attitude, especially after the Adelaide Test match. We decided we're going to fight really hard [...] and we just wanted to give our best.”

Man-of-the-match Pant, who played a similar innings in the drawn Sydney Test, blasted his 89 from 138 balls with nine fours and a six.

His innings followed an equally impressive knock from 21-year-old Shubman Gill, who made 91 at the top of the order earlier in the day.

'Completely outplayed'

Cheteshwar Pujara's 56 was also vital, the gritty number three hit 10 times by Australia's quicks, taking blows to the fingers, arm, ribs and head as he was subjected to a searching examination by Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood.

Cummins with 4-55 was easily the pick of the Australian attack, sending down 24 overs of pace and hostility, but the rest of the bowlers looked fatigued after bowling all day in Sydney just eight days ago.

“I'm absolutely disappointed, no doubt about that. We've come here to win the Test and win the series,” said Australia captain Tim Paine.

“It's probably a little bit of a trend the whole series — I think in the key moments we were found wanting and completely outplayed by a really disciplined, really tough Indian side who fully deserved the series win.”

Despite Australia's fearsome record at the Gabba, the Indian batsmen showed no fear and never looked interested in playing for a draw, even after losing the wickets of Pujara and Mayank Agarwal after tea.

Pant took advantage of any loose ball, but also played some outrageous strokes, showing the influence T20 cricket has had on Tests.

High injury toll

India started the morning on four for no loss after bowling Australia out for 294 just before rain stopped play late on the fourth day.

Australia's hopes of a series-clinching victory were raised early when Cummins drew Rohit Sharma forward to a ball that caught the outside edge, Tim Paine taking a fine diving catch.

But as India have shown since their capitulation in Adelaide, when they were bowled out for 36, they are never out of the contest.

Their effort in the fourth Test is even more admirable considering the high injury toll on tour.

Their bowling attack was led by Mohammad Siraj, who debuted in Melbourne, supported by Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, T. Natarajan and Washington Sundar, who had two Tests between them heading into Brisbane.

The tourists were without the services of front-line seamers Ishant Sharma, Mohammad Shami, Umesh Yadav and Japrit Bumrah and regular spin bowlers Ravi Jadeja and Ravi Ashwin.

After just one wicket in the first session, Australia could only manage two after lunch, with Gill falling for his superb 91 and skipper Rahane a quickfire 24.

Gill was magnificent on a fifth-day wicket, smashing the Australian bowlers to all corners of the ground. He hit eight fours and two towering sixes in his 146-ball innings before he became Nathan Lyon's 398th Test victim, edging an arm ball to first slip where Steve Smith took a sharp catch.

With Pujara putting down the anchor at one end, Rahane raced to 24 from just 22 balls before he edged Cummins to Australian 'keeper Paine to leave India 167 for three.

India looked in control through the final session and despite losing three wickets in the last hour, they cruised home with three overs to spare when Pant hit the winning four off Hazlewood.

Comments
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Jan 19, 2021 11:34am
Exceptional performance by India. This is what happens when the team is selected on merit rather then personal biases, favoritism and all kinds of "isms". PCB learn from BCCI.
Reply Recommend 0
Bikram Singh
Jan 19, 2021 11:38am
My batchmates from US, UK, and India are connected on whats app and watching it with updates. Great match with great moments.
Reply Recommend 0
Punjabi Pandit
Jan 19, 2021 11:39am
This is young India and we are doing this everywhere. This century belongs to us and it’s just a quick trailer.
Reply Recommend 0
Alladitta
Jan 19, 2021 11:41am
Hanna has fallen. Indian tricolour flies over it’s ramparts
Reply Recommend 0
Guzni
Jan 19, 2021 11:42am
What ever the final result. These last 2 test matches have been very entertaining. India WELL PLAYED.
Reply Recommend 0
amitkumar
Jan 19, 2021 11:49am
When two legends faces each other such thriller is expected. Let's wait for the one who is dominant.
Reply Recommend 0
Vivek
Jan 19, 2021 11:49am
India is going to win this match and series. 69 runs needed with 6 wickets in hand. Remaining overs no problem.
Reply Recommend 0
JOY
Jan 19, 2021 11:52am
Way to go ........... INDIYEAAH!!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Nitin
Jan 19, 2021 11:56am
thrilling.
Reply Recommend 0
Ash20
Jan 19, 2021 12:01pm
What a series? Ten overs left and anybody can win the series. Hats of to India for playing excellent cricket when 10 main players are injured.
Reply Recommend 0
Dave
Jan 19, 2021 12:04pm
......and Pakistan wants to play cricket with India!!!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Jan 19, 2021 12:13pm
@Dave, India cannot win against Pakistan. India only win on Pakistan in its dreams.
Reply Recommend 0
Sheikh Chilli
Jan 19, 2021 12:14pm
India playing for a win.
Reply Recommend 0
Amlan Mukherjee
Jan 19, 2021 12:21pm
What a match. Neighbors must be proud as well
Reply Recommend 0
Amlan Mukherjee
Jan 19, 2021 12:22pm
What a match. Neighbors must be proud as well
Reply Recommend 0
Drr
Jan 19, 2021 12:22pm
@Zak, no problem ,be happy in your dreams, thrashing mean while is inescapable all-over the world for your team.
Reply Recommend 0
Bharat Jha
Jan 19, 2021 12:24pm
19 more runs with 5 wicket ... Is history is going to be made at gabba ... Keeping fingers crossed
Reply Recommend 0
amitkumar
Jan 19, 2021 12:24pm
@Zak, India don't play cricket with these teams - Zimwabe, Kenya, Namibiya, Ireland and Pakistan are the teams. Why to waste time? Let's have thriller in it. We want enjoyment in cricket.
Reply Recommend 0
Baasha
Jan 19, 2021 12:25pm
Entire Pakistan wishes Australia all the best.
Reply Recommend 0
Nalayak Khan
Jan 19, 2021 12:26pm
@Zak, You are right. But keep playing Zimbabwe...!
Reply Recommend 0
Aadin
Jan 19, 2021 12:27pm
@Zak, Yeah, India didn't win in world cups, it was just that Pak lost those matches.
Reply Recommend 0
Vivek
Jan 19, 2021 12:29pm
@Baasha, We can feel your pain
Reply Recommend 0
Fattrack
Jan 19, 2021 12:30pm
Exemplary match
Reply Recommend 0
DA
Jan 19, 2021 12:31pm
What a game. Till the last couple of overs all four results (including tie) were possible. A true test of grit and character.
Reply Recommend 0
Desi jat
Jan 19, 2021 12:33pm
@Zak, India only plays with its competitors, just not interested to play with minnows.
Reply Recommend 0
Bikram Singh
Jan 19, 2021 12:38pm
India won!!
Reply Recommend 0
fareed
Jan 19, 2021 12:39pm
Magnificent India.
Reply Recommend 0
VIJAY_SANKHAT
Jan 19, 2021 12:39pm
And this is called nail biting match but not NZ vs Pak
Reply Recommend 0
Sanjay Patole
Jan 19, 2021 12:39pm
India has won the series. Congratulations team India.
Reply Recommend 0
Drr
Jan 19, 2021 12:39pm
Unbelievable win,great india.
Reply Recommend 0
Bharat Jha
Jan 19, 2021 12:40pm
Here we breach gabba foetress after 1951 ... Proud moment for Asian team..
Reply Recommend 0
Santanu Bhaumik
Jan 19, 2021 12:40pm
India won!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Alla Bux
Jan 19, 2021 12:40pm
India wins by three wickets. What a game. They also take the series from Australia 2-1 with a third string of bowlers.
Reply Recommend 0
JOY
Jan 19, 2021 12:40pm
Match over and India is on the top :)
Reply Recommend 0
John The Baptist
Jan 19, 2021 12:40pm
@Baasha, "Entire Pakistan wishes Australia all the best." But to no avail. India wins. Again!
Reply Recommend 0
rajeev
Jan 19, 2021 12:40pm
What a historical fantastic WIN! Emerging young India knows well how to take challenges!
Reply Recommend 0
Nitin
Jan 19, 2021 12:41pm
India won the match. Kudos to young blood of Indian pacer.
Reply Recommend 0
Rock Solid
Jan 19, 2021 12:41pm
Victory for India and a series win!!
Reply Recommend 0
Twinkle kapure
Jan 19, 2021 12:41pm
India won!!!!
Reply Recommend 0
sri
Jan 19, 2021 12:41pm
India wins. Aussie fortress at the Gabba breached!
Reply Recommend 0
Sanjeev
Jan 19, 2021 12:41pm
Mr. Salafis, The most media hyped team won series by 2-1.
Reply Recommend 0
Shug
Jan 19, 2021 12:41pm
Gabba breached
Reply Recommend 0
Twinkle kapure
Jan 19, 2021 12:41pm
India won !!!
Reply Recommend 0
Kate Angel Dinara
Jan 19, 2021 12:41pm
@Baasha, Really too much hatred.. I think it's time to grow up & cheer for talents.. Hip hip hurrey .. Team India won series by 2-1 ... Congratulations to all real cricket lovers around the world...
Reply Recommend 0
ajab khal
Jan 19, 2021 12:41pm
India won....you are one hour behind the world....Jago...
Reply Recommend 0
YouWatch
Jan 19, 2021 12:41pm
India won...!!!!
Reply Recommend 0
F-35
Jan 19, 2021 12:42pm
Hope pakistan learns from Australia not to blame loss on covid restrictions.
Reply Recommend 0
sandeep
Jan 19, 2021 12:42pm
@Baasha, they really need ur wishes. India won. Keep wishing them buddy.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Madhusudhan Reddy Tokala
Jan 19, 2021 12:42pm
More than a billion people are watching this historical win...
Reply Recommend 0
Bharat Jha
Jan 19, 2021 12:42pm
at last, at long last, breaches the Gabba fortress! 32 years, and the mighty Australians have been dismantled, destroyed, at their beloved fortress
Reply Recommend 0
m@k
Jan 19, 2021 12:42pm
Excellent win Team India, you guys nailed it!
Reply Recommend 0
Common Man
Jan 19, 2021 12:42pm
@Zak, Just check the all one day worldcup results.
Reply Recommend 0
wiserneighbour
Jan 19, 2021 12:42pm
Imdia won the match and series.
Reply Recommend 0
Mian
Jan 19, 2021 12:42pm
Brilliant
Reply Recommend 0
Sridhar
Jan 19, 2021 12:43pm
@Baasha, if pak was playing i would have wished pak the best..thats the difference
Reply Recommend 0
Common Sense
Jan 19, 2021 12:43pm
Indians are winner everywhere. Love you india!
Reply Recommend 0
karr
Jan 19, 2021 12:43pm
Thank you Dr Salaria. If we ever meet in person, I will treat you with special Ajmeri Kalakand. All your criticism has paid off and India down the mighty Aussies.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Madhusudhan Reddy Tokala
Jan 19, 2021 12:43pm
Historical WIN watched by more than a billion people!
Reply Recommend 0
Desi jat
Jan 19, 2021 12:43pm
And India concurred the Australian fortress, haters dug your own holes and hide.
Reply Recommend 0
RajdeepTyagi
Jan 19, 2021 12:44pm
India wins the series
Reply Recommend 0
Add
Jan 19, 2021 12:44pm
Won.... Take that in your face.
Reply Recommend 0
Joe
Jan 19, 2021 12:45pm
Blues creat history at Gaba
Reply Recommend 0
Idol-Worship
Jan 19, 2021 12:45pm
This is team work rather BIG Names. Come on Guys
Reply Recommend 0
Ajay Shivaram
Jan 19, 2021 12:45pm
India won by 3 Wkts.. Heros are Shubam Gill, Pujara and Rishab Pant.. Hats off to team INDIA.
Reply Recommend 0
Gursharan Singh Rathore
Jan 19, 2021 12:45pm
India won! What a comeback! wow!
Reply Recommend 0
Milan
Jan 19, 2021 12:46pm
India won by 3 wickets. 8 rookies and 3 established players made history. 2018 win in Australia repeated. Magnificent feat. 8 rookies rose to the occassion and beaten full blown Australian team in Australia. Nothing to take away from this Indian B team. Ajinkya Rahane which in Marathi language means " remain unbeaten". Atmanirbhar Bharat. Kudos to Indian team for magnificent effort, grit and clinical effort
Reply Recommend 0
DA
Jan 19, 2021 12:46pm
A team that was bundled for 36, bounces back and wins two of the next three tests I. Style against mighty Aussies without half of its mail players. That shows the character of the team as a whole as well as its bench strength.
Reply Recommend 0
topbrass
Jan 19, 2021 12:47pm
India retains NO 1 spot again !!!
Reply Recommend 0
Satya
Jan 19, 2021 12:47pm
And Indian won..What a match.
Reply Recommend 0
SaneVoice
Jan 19, 2021 12:47pm
Great win India. Congratulations!
Reply Recommend 0
Nitin
Jan 19, 2021 12:48pm
Mohd. Siraj holding the tricolor high n high.
Reply Recommend 0
Bk
Jan 19, 2021 12:48pm
Well done team India.
Reply Recommend 0
Neutral
Jan 19, 2021 12:48pm
India won the match .....
Reply Recommend 0
Manoj
Jan 19, 2021 12:49pm
@Mian, Where is our Doctor SAHIB,Dr.Salir Aamir AHMED
Reply Recommend 0
Umesh
Jan 19, 2021 12:49pm
@Zak, You are right sir?
Reply Recommend 0
Geetanjali Mishra
Jan 19, 2021 12:49pm
@amitkumar, Don't say like that. We have well wishers in Pakistan. We wish Pakistan all the best. They would certainly become a very good team.
Reply Recommend 0
DADA
Jan 19, 2021 12:50pm
This time India B team (half the team playing their 1st or 2 nd test) bit to Australia A team. Congratulations team India.
Reply Recommend 0
Lawhore Truth
Jan 19, 2021 12:50pm
India won with a historical moment created at Gabba!! whatttt a win and will go down the memories as one of the finest knocks by Rishabh! WELL DONE INDIA!! BINGO!
Reply Recommend 0
Sameer
Jan 19, 2021 12:50pm
Most media hyped team in the world has substantiated the hype.
Reply Recommend 0
Shug
Jan 19, 2021 12:50pm
Tears rolling down my cheeks!! India you beauty
Reply Recommend 0
Mr Shakin Sweaty
Jan 19, 2021 12:51pm
From 36 all out in the final innings of the first test match to winning the series 2-1 with a second string team is absolutely smashing. This is India today. Our PM Modi's selfless attitude motivates Indians to achieve heights never attained before.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jan 19, 2021 12:51pm
India...India...India....winning everywhere
Reply Recommend 0
JustSaying
Jan 19, 2021 12:51pm
Indians Shining Everywhere and Every Field on the Planet......
Reply Recommend 0
Jimmy Rocks
Jan 19, 2021 12:51pm
Better than T20 masala and ODIs. Indian B-, C-level team rocked International test cricket. Winning this match and series is no mean feat! Kudos to all youngsters playing and watching.
Reply Recommend 0
Guzni
Jan 19, 2021 12:52pm
Very well played India. One of the best test match in recent memory. All thumbs for the winning efforts.
Reply Recommend 0
Deepu
Jan 19, 2021 12:52pm
Congratulations! Pakistan can learn a few things from this young Indian Team!
Reply Recommend 0
moiz
Jan 19, 2021 12:52pm
amazing victory for india. beating australia in Australia is some achievement. this is basically a very young team with lots of their main players missing. what a talent india has. their bench strength is magnificent. these youngsters will go a long way. just awesome. shows how much the BCCI has worked for the betterment of cricket in india. its paying dividends now
Reply Recommend 0
Vivek Sharma
Jan 19, 2021 12:53pm
Don't mess with indian team even test matches
Reply Recommend 0
Omveer Singh
Jan 19, 2021 12:53pm
That's called character and never say die spirit. A bunch of novices showed exceptional integrity and fighting spirit to have Aussies flummoxed. Perhaps the neighbours can emulate. Or just criticise?
Reply Recommend 0
Gk
Jan 19, 2021 12:53pm
Where is Dr. Salaria? And what he has to say now?
Reply Recommend 0
sri1
Jan 19, 2021 12:53pm
And India C team wins. The overhyped team deserves much more of the hype given the 80% plus of revenues it provides to world cricket.
Reply Recommend 0
Oil
Jan 19, 2021 12:54pm
Great win.. When everyone thought would fail
Reply Recommend 0
ayush kumar
Jan 19, 2021 12:54pm
new India is aggressive and is looking for a win in every scenario. Old India would have been satisfied with draw. There has been huge change in indian psyche in every field.
Reply Recommend 0
Faraz
Jan 19, 2021 12:54pm
What a team. What talent, coming from a Pakistani. Maybe our coach/PCB management should have some shame, even though they do not have any! for saying that we lost because of Corona virus. What a joke! This is what happens when you are "selected" and select your friends for important posts.
Reply Recommend 0
Hwh
Jan 19, 2021 12:54pm
Congratulations India! Power of India everywhere.
Reply Recommend 0
ashok
Jan 19, 2021 12:55pm
This is not just about Cricket. The new Indian generation is fearless and risk takers. No wonder why India is rising in almost every field.
Reply Recommend 0
Toni
Jan 19, 2021 12:55pm
indian cricket team deserves praise, the rest of the country is filled with hatred.
Reply Recommend 0
Milind Sahare
Jan 19, 2021 12:55pm
Neighbors must be jealous of GREAT WIN of Indian Team, and their news portal will surely gonna find a cause for rhetoric
Reply Recommend 0
Make
Jan 19, 2021 12:56pm
@Zak, we should never play against Pakistan, since we are sure to loose them. Best way to win is not to play the most powerful team on earth and in galaxy
Reply Recommend 0
Bipul
Jan 19, 2021 12:56pm
Nail-biting win.
Reply Recommend 0
Samofmich
Jan 19, 2021 12:57pm
2nd and 3rd string players winning against the best at their home ... future is absolutely bright for india.
Reply Recommend 0
From Pak
Jan 19, 2021 12:57pm
Well played India, what a nerve game you played. Totally exceptional. Slap for those, still reminding India's 36 runs - out.
Reply Recommend 0
pervez
Jan 19, 2021 12:57pm
This is how professional teams perform. They are not dependent on their leaders. This was almost like India-C team, playing against the best of the best from Aussies, in their own den - Gabba - where no team has been able to win for more than 30 years. Now my beloved countrymen, objectively compare this to our performance against New Zealand. Nothing more needs to be said.
Reply Recommend 0
SATT
Jan 19, 2021 12:57pm
This shows which lockdown was better.
Reply Recommend 0
Srinivasa
Jan 19, 2021 12:58pm
Unbelievable performance by the young Indian team, congratulations boys and you deserve the result for your hard work.
Reply Recommend 0
DEV
Jan 19, 2021 12:58pm
welcome to the new India.
Reply Recommend 0
What in a name
Jan 19, 2021 12:58pm
Indian cricket team never tired of creating fluke.
Reply Recommend 0
Mahesh
Jan 19, 2021 12:58pm
Virat should not be in the team as captain if they want to continue the winning streak
Reply Recommend 0
N V Raghunath
Jan 19, 2021 12:59pm
Satisfying to see new players from small towns like Pant, Saini, Gill, Thakur doing very well for India. Congratulations Team India and BCCI.
Reply Recommend 0
SJ
Jan 19, 2021 01:00pm
Zak, Fastrack - missing comments from you...hope both of you are ok ???
Reply Recommend 0
Vijayakrishna Iyengar
Jan 19, 2021 01:00pm
Brisbane breached by brave Bharath
Reply Recommend 0
Prashant Mishra
Jan 19, 2021 01:02pm
The same Dawn was 2 days back saying that India would lose and that Australia were frustrated coz of the rains. Loved the way this inexperienced team showed the determination and grit to defeat Australia at home. 1st lose at Gabba in 32 years for the Aussies.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. hide
Jan 19, 2021 01:02pm
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad about an hour ago With two more days to go in the on-going Brisbane test match, get ready for yet another hamulating defeat for the most media-hyped team in the world by Australia, by far, one of the top cricket teams in the world in all three formats of the gentleman's game of cricket.
Reply Recommend 0
Rahim
Jan 19, 2021 01:02pm
India lucky again..australia is now weakest team and will lose even against Zimbabwe
Reply Recommend 0
M.Jan
Jan 19, 2021 01:02pm
Well done Indian cricket team. It's a remarkable achievement.
Reply Recommend 0
Sane Mind1st
Jan 19, 2021 01:03pm
India Wins. Salute.
Reply Recommend 0
Serene
Jan 19, 2021 01:03pm
Brilliantly played India. Congratulations from Pakistan!
Reply Recommend 0
LA Walla
Jan 19, 2021 01:04pm
I have seen a full test match after 30 years, can’t explain how thrilled I felt.
Reply Recommend 0
sri1
Jan 19, 2021 01:04pm
Move over Ashes. The new India-Australia series, "The Phoenix" has started henceforth.
Reply Recommend 0
Khalid
Jan 19, 2021 01:05pm
India has ARRIVED!!!
Reply Recommend 0
amitkumar
Jan 19, 2021 01:05pm
@Ajay Shivaram, Don't forget Shardul & Washington
Reply Recommend 0
Mizbah
Jan 19, 2021 01:06pm
What? No Corona excuses?
Reply Recommend 0
Cricfan
Jan 19, 2021 01:06pm
Mediocre captaincy and poor field cost Australia the match & the series!
Reply Recommend 0
Satish
Jan 19, 2021 01:06pm
India well and truly gaining its rightful place
Reply Recommend 0
DA
Jan 19, 2021 01:06pm
A large part of credit for this win is due to the great WALL who has been instrumental for keeping a very strong assembly line of Indian bench.
Reply Recommend 0
Mizbah
Jan 19, 2021 01:07pm
Make Misbah The selector of India and watch them lose!
Reply Recommend 0
sri1
Jan 19, 2021 01:07pm
@Dave, "......and Pakistan wants to play cricket with India!!!!!" Come on man, be charitable. They may rise back up one day in future, so just wish them the best while we celebrate.
Reply Recommend 0
Sheikh Chilli
Jan 19, 2021 01:07pm
CONGRATULATIONS INDIA. You made history.
Reply Recommend 0
Lahori
Jan 19, 2021 01:07pm
This is how a team selected purely on the basis of talent performs. Time for our political coaches and selectors to learn how to identify talent and nurture them, rather than showing favoritism and building a team of yesmen
Reply Recommend 0
EagleEye
Jan 19, 2021 01:10pm
Bleeding Blue at Gabba. Ashwin to Paine at Sydney : Your career will over if you take an India tour. Pant to Ashwin at Gabba : Sorry mate, Let me finish his career at Gabba itself.
Reply Recommend 0
Krishna Rao
Jan 19, 2021 01:10pm
@Rahim, then what is hardwork and talent. what pakistan did in new zealand ?
Reply Recommend 0
Logical Man
Jan 19, 2021 01:11pm
@Rahim, yes. You can invite them and win
Reply Recommend 0
Agnostic
Jan 19, 2021 01:12pm
@SJ, They are looking for made in India corona vaccine.
Reply Recommend 0
YODA
Jan 19, 2021 01:13pm
India is the best, no other visiting team have won two successive series in Australia, in recent history. Conquered Gabba which has been a fortress for the last 31 years. Hats off to this team led by calm Jinks!
Reply Recommend 0
Hemant
Jan 19, 2021 01:14pm
@Zak, why the hell India would play against pakistan even in the dream? Surly many Pakistani players must be dreaming to play against India or play in IPL.. but probably they kniw they can’t play :-(
Reply Recommend 0
Peace
Jan 19, 2021 01:15pm
No one does this at the Gabba. A record chase, a loss for Australia for the first time since 1988
Reply Recommend 0
KyaBolu
Jan 19, 2021 01:15pm
While there was India's playing XI on ground, there was missing XI sitting at home watching the match on TV. Kohli can learn something from Rahane how he managed to win with the help of all juniors
Reply Recommend 0
Rahim
Jan 19, 2021 01:15pm
Money speaks. BCCI has the money to buy vaccines for the whole of Pakistan. Tough for other countries to play with India.
Reply Recommend 0
AKC
Jan 19, 2021 01:15pm
It’s over to Dr Salaria now...
Reply Recommend 0
Sami
Jan 19, 2021 01:16pm
Win over half experienced team..come play with us!
Reply Recommend 0
Logic
Jan 19, 2021 01:17pm
Pakistan A team should learn something from India B team.
Reply Recommend 0
Indian
Jan 19, 2021 01:17pm
What an victory for INDIA, India broken the record and rewrite the history at the GABBA, The entire world is looking India with proud...Great moment...
Reply Recommend 0
EEsan
Jan 19, 2021 01:18pm
@Rahim, This series win by India over the mighty Aussies in Australia will hurt some people very badly. Unfortunately however, there’s nothing anyone can do to stop that pain and burning.
Reply Recommend 0
Vishesh
Jan 19, 2021 01:18pm
This was not a shock for them, everyone is aware of rise of Indian cricket. In fact, India was shocked by Day/Night match outcome but what a turnaround by India.... India has been working hard on every front for the last many years. Well done India, true professionalism..... You reminded me of Dhoni worlds that "We play for the country and not for the crowd"..... Best wishes for future
Reply Recommend 0
Simba
Jan 19, 2021 01:19pm
Naya India.Not comparison with Pakistan on any scale,any standard, any where any place any opposition.
Reply Recommend 0
Sam
Jan 19, 2021 01:20pm
Pakistan team can beat this Australian team anywhere, anytime. That is why most big teams don't want to play Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Vaibhav
Jan 19, 2021 01:20pm
A media hyped team of rookies has achieved the unachievable! Future of Indian cricket is in safe hands!
Reply Recommend 0
Munnabhai
Jan 19, 2021 01:20pm
@Rahim, Perhaps Australia will loose to Zimbabwe today but will still win against Pakistan. Can understand the burning feeling inside you, when a 3rd string India beat a Full Australian team in Australia.
Reply Recommend 0
Piyush
Jan 19, 2021 01:21pm
@Rahim, Same Australian team thrashed Pakistan in 2019 you forgot that I guess just reminding below is the winning margin of Australia. Test 1 - Aus won by Inning & 48 runs Test 2- Aus won by Inning & 5 runs
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jan 19, 2021 01:22pm
India is unstoppable
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jan 19, 2021 01:23pm
Who cares, Pakistan beat Zimbabwe too
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jan 19, 2021 01:23pm
History made, Australians shell shocked
Reply Recommend 0
ASHOK
Jan 19, 2021 01:23pm
Credit for this win goes to Kohli, for not playing
Reply Recommend 0
Jay
Jan 19, 2021 01:23pm
36 All out Come to Gabba They came they conquered
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Jan 19, 2021 01:24pm
Well Done INDIA!!! Pakistan needs to learn from it.
Reply Recommend 0
dramabaaz
Jan 19, 2021 01:24pm
@From Pak, Agree 100%. That 36 fallout would have triggered this 2-1 win. It has acted as a catalyst for the team to bring their A game to the fore. At the end of the day the series has to be looked at not individual matches. if those collapses make the Indian team win series i would like to go for that in each series!!!.
Reply Recommend 0
Baasha
Jan 19, 2021 01:25pm
Shane Warne raised suspicion over Natarajan. PMIK should urge ICC to immediately stop handing over victory to indian team and conduct a thorough probe basing on Warne's allegations.
Reply Recommend 0
REVERSESWING
Jan 19, 2021 01:25pm
BCCI has done a wonderful job in making India one of the best Cricket teams in International Cricket. IPL has produced many talented young cricketers who are ready to replace their seniors.
Reply Recommend 0
Jpareek
Jan 19, 2021 01:25pm
Shubman Gill, Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Sundar, Nattu, Pant... So many young future Kings of cricket in the making. Indian cricket is young, vibrant, defiant and well behaved... At all cost! What a day. What a feeling. Never forget. Never look back.
Reply Recommend 0
SATISH
Jan 19, 2021 01:27pm
Superb win and amazing series. Congrats Indian team
Reply Recommend 0
Gani
Jan 19, 2021 01:27pm
@Zak, Same joke is being cracked for decades.
Reply Recommend 0
dramabaaz
Jan 19, 2021 01:28pm
Look at the inspirational stories of folks. Siraj (whose father was autorickshaw driver. ..Father passed away ...could not go back ), Nattu story is more inspirational, in a time span of 2 months he has become everything from nothing...did not see her 3 month old daughter untill now), Thakur who used to travel long distance to play the matches in Mumbai...lots of hard work and BCCI has given them opportunity without religion, caste, creed or state discrimination.
Reply Recommend 0
Doctor of None
Jan 19, 2021 01:28pm
@Zak, Ask Pakistan team to qualify for World Test Championship final by becoming top two teams. We can face each other in the final at Lord's. I mean top two not bottom two.
Reply Recommend 0
RiK Van Master
Jan 19, 2021 01:28pm
Do not forget, Australia was invincible at Gabba for last 32 years. India breached the fortress.
Reply Recommend 0
Bala
Jan 19, 2021 01:32pm
It is a great advertisement for test cricket. This will enthuse many cricketers. Interestingly India has a problem of plenty and team selection will be tough whom to include and to exclude.
Reply Recommend 0
Padma
Jan 19, 2021 01:33pm
This match was indeed nail biting one. Any comments from Salaria, Fastrack, Zak. etc.
Reply Recommend 0
Indian
Jan 19, 2021 01:33pm
Missing Dr. Salaria,Zak & Fast track' comments in praise of the mediocre Indian team....Hope you understand the meaning of nail biting finshes/
Reply Recommend 0
Zum
Jan 19, 2021 01:34pm
Exceptional performance by a young team, one could even argue a 'B' team of India. Beating a previously unbeatable and full strength Australia in it's home grounds!
Reply Recommend 0
Riffat
Jan 19, 2021 01:34pm
@Amlan Mukherjee, yes we are; what a performance! Bravo
Reply Recommend 0
Reality bites
Jan 19, 2021 01:34pm
The title of this story should be "India A" humiliates full strength Australia in Australia. This is a heartwarming story! Not a good news for India alone, but something that all subcontinental teams should cherish. For, this sets a template for them to go and play in Australia.
Reply Recommend 0
Riffat
Jan 19, 2021 01:34pm
Yes we are; what a performance! Bravo
Reply Recommend 0
YouWatch
Jan 19, 2021 01:34pm
BCCI announces 5 Crore INR(10Crore PKR) bonus for the Indian team...
Reply Recommend 0
Riffat
Jan 19, 2021 01:36pm
Wow what a performance! Bravo
Reply Recommend 0
Umesh
Jan 19, 2021 01:37pm
@Rahim, I think Australia should play against Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Satish
Jan 19, 2021 01:38pm
This Indian team represent the spirit of whole country. India has a great future not only in cricket but everywhere!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Umesh
Jan 19, 2021 01:38pm
@Rahim, Fortune favors the brave and the prepared. Yes. India is stronger than Australia. Prejudice stopped you from saying that.
Reply Recommend 0
Kris
Jan 19, 2021 01:39pm
Too many heroes...too much character. Well done India! You win test matches when every player shows up and performs.
Reply Recommend 0
Mark Raffalo
Jan 19, 2021 01:39pm
India beat Aus 2 - 1 to win the series...historic win.
Reply Recommend 0
Truth
Jan 19, 2021 01:40pm
Congratulations india
Reply Recommend 0
Ashton
Jan 19, 2021 01:40pm
Where are zak, fastrack, Salaria n all
Reply Recommend 0
hamid shafiq
Jan 19, 2021 01:45pm
Well done India, Happy that our neighbor win the series.
Reply Recommend 0
Rahul
Jan 19, 2021 01:46pm
@Rahim: where were you when India was all out on only 36?? That time people like you were telling that India was no match for this Australia...
Reply Recommend 0
Imran
Jan 19, 2021 01:46pm
As per yesterday news, it's rain that defeated Australia.
Reply Recommend 0
Kamran
Jan 19, 2021 01:47pm
Great Win. Many Congratulations from Pakistan. Please ignore that guy Shoaib Akhtar who was jumping around everywhere on 36 runs all out. When Pakistan own team lost t20 and test series against Newzealand. Very happy for this Win. with such a young team. What a dream tour for young lads.
Reply Recommend 0
Zit
Jan 19, 2021 01:47pm
Current tour of Australia summary: India loses one ODI 2-1, India wins T20 2-1, India wins tests 2-1. Excellent performance overall, beating the mighty Australians in different formats of the game in their own backyard is an achievement very few have achieved over the years. What's even sweeter that this was not the full strength India team, many star players were missing, substituted with young players. Sheer grit and aggression paid off handsomely.
Reply Recommend 0
Imran
Jan 19, 2021 01:51pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, this century is the century of India.
Reply Recommend 0
Rajesh
Jan 19, 2021 01:51pm
From 3 days I am reading here that "Rain me deny Australia series win". So much jealousy is not good. Only shock in the series was India all out for 36. That was the shock because India had lead in first inning. Rest of the series result was as expected. No surprises, forget about shocks. More than half of the first choice players are either injured or enjoying paternity leave. Brave players are taking multiple blows on body but kept fighting. Hats off
Reply Recommend 0
Gau
Jan 19, 2021 01:51pm
Well, nicejob, IndiaCongrats!
Reply Recommend 0
Gau
Jan 19, 2021 01:52pm
Youth, shinestalent, excellentjobIndia!
Reply Recommend 0
Gau
Jan 19, 2021 01:52pm
Thisis, IndiaReal, Notrssmentality!
Reply Recommend 0
Rafique
Jan 19, 2021 01:53pm
Well the team wins when they pick more all rounders. The two players they were added Washington & Shardul both were all rounders. They were the key in India's win.
Reply Recommend 0
Mark Raffalo
Jan 19, 2021 01:54pm
@Baasha, Remember NZ whitewashed PK recently.
Reply Recommend 0
Majid
Jan 19, 2021 01:54pm
Aussies have successfully secured their IPL Contracts. Congratulations to Australia.
Reply Recommend 0
Nishant bhatnagar
Jan 19, 2021 01:55pm
Well done India. I had predicted this win last evening itself. Kudos to the team and support staff for fighting it out despite numerous setbacks and injuries. The team that played at Brisbane was a B Team with little experience. That's why we say that honesty and hard work pays.
Reply Recommend 0
APK
Jan 19, 2021 01:55pm
Wow! Unbelievable. What a thriller!! Congrats India for playing positive cricket.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jan 19, 2021 01:55pm
Joke of the century.
Reply Recommend 0
Sridhar Raghunatha Rao
Jan 19, 2021 01:56pm
Much more than playing good cricket, we have now learnt how to pull off victory at the time of crisis.
Reply Recommend 0
Mark Raffalo
Jan 19, 2021 01:56pm
@Cricfan, India team dropped many catches Ajankya Rahane led Team India briallantly.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jan 19, 2021 01:56pm
The credit goes to Rahne who has calmer head on his shoulder. And strong shoulder to shoulder responsibility when things are not going their way! Virat will flourish as an individual, with him captainship feels like burden and he earns respect with fear from fellow team mates.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Padaria, Hagir Ahmut
Jan 19, 2021 01:57pm
The HYPE is real... incredible India!
Reply Recommend 0
Saju Menon
Jan 19, 2021 01:57pm
One of the best series ever played. It had all emotions. As long as the game of Cricket exists, this victory will be cherished. Well done Team India
Reply Recommend 0
Sarcasm
Jan 19, 2021 01:57pm
Where is Dr Salaria?
Reply Recommend 0
Imran
Jan 19, 2021 01:59pm
@Rahim, Pakistan is strongest of all in all patterns. India is media hyped.
Reply Recommend 0
Babar
Jan 19, 2021 02:02pm
Is anyone on the Pakistan cricket board listening? Any cricketers reading?
Reply Recommend 0
Ron
Jan 19, 2021 02:03pm
Wasn't a shock at all. Arnab Goswami had already done a whatsapp
Reply Recommend 0
deep
Jan 19, 2021 02:04pm
Great win India. Dont understand why people are dragging and mocking Pakistan team? They are having rough phase but with time and support they have ability to bounce back...
Reply Recommend 0
Raj kumar
Jan 19, 2021 02:04pm
Gabba breached after 32 years.India is the team that breached it.
Reply Recommend 0
Raj kumar
Jan 19, 2021 02:07pm
@ Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, and you can keep crying.
Reply Recommend 0
Samit
Jan 19, 2021 02:07pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, What is joke of the century India’s win or Your words ?
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Jan 19, 2021 02:08pm
@Rahim, Zimbabwe only beat one team thats pakistan and that truth
Reply Recommend 0
Biranchi Acharya
Jan 19, 2021 02:08pm
It's a dream victory for India and the worst loss for Australia. Full-strength Australia versus a depleted Indian team lost the first test humiliatingly. Yet India displayed character and resilience and that's the story of this Young Indian team.
Reply Recommend 0
Perspective
Jan 19, 2021 02:08pm
@Dave, it'll be just as exciting and competitive, although india would be favorites. Don't want to take away from a stupendous performance, but those matches are a different league.
Reply Recommend 0
Golden Arrows
Jan 19, 2021 02:09pm
Proud to be an Indian. Jai Hind.
Reply Recommend 0
Indian Indian
Jan 19, 2021 02:09pm
Jai ho.... how’s the josh ?
Reply Recommend 0
peeku
Jan 19, 2021 02:11pm
all those who were getting excited to see india 36 all out, are silenced!!
Reply Recommend 0
Ttr
Jan 19, 2021 02:11pm
@ Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, for once you got it correct.
Reply Recommend 0
Ramana
Jan 19, 2021 02:12pm
@amitkumar, yes 100 percent correct.
Reply Recommend 0
Raj kumar
Jan 19, 2021 02:12pm
@Rahim, so let pakistan go to Australia and then we will see.
Reply Recommend 0
Raj kumar
Jan 19, 2021 02:13pm
@hamid shafiq, thank you bhai.
Reply Recommend 0
Ramana
Jan 19, 2021 02:15pm
Indian 'B' team won on Australia 'A' team.
Reply Recommend 0
Thiru
Jan 19, 2021 02:16pm
Such gritty win belongs to subcontinent cricketing nations. Thank you, Siraj, for holding tricolour high.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr.Gaar-Marwariya Amir Ah-MAD
Jan 19, 2021 02:16pm
Welcome to green club of cricket..hang on tough you will win...media unhyped team...
Reply Recommend 0
Saleem Munshi
Jan 19, 2021 02:20pm
Great day for Sub Continent cricket Indian cricket rules.
Reply Recommend 0
Ranjan
Jan 19, 2021 02:21pm
@Zak, We no longer wish to play in Pakistan. Take it as your victory....
Reply Recommend 0
Sudeesh
Jan 19, 2021 02:21pm
@Zak, we are too big for Pakistan you can showcase your talent winning with Zimbabwe
Reply Recommend 0
Sudeesh
Jan 19, 2021 02:21pm
It’s a win for Asian Cricket
Reply Recommend 0
KHAN
Jan 19, 2021 02:23pm
Only one word “ Fixed “
Reply Recommend 0
Ijaz
Jan 19, 2021 02:30pm
debth of their cricket is mind boggling. Seems they can select any random 11 players from the first 100 players and can still will test series
Reply Recommend 0
Salim Khan
Jan 19, 2021 02:30pm
Headlines itself suggest that more than Australia, it is India's western neighbour who is in more shock
Reply Recommend 0
rsrao
Jan 19, 2021 02:30pm
In the last series between India and Australia when india won Critics of india were undermining india's victory by saying India winning against an Australian B team without Warner and Smith. Now the tables have turned and Its full strength australian team against India B team. And the mighty Australian team lost again and that too at home.
Reply Recommend 0
Vivek
Jan 19, 2021 02:31pm
@Perspective, We are ready for any league
Reply Recommend 0
Vivek
Jan 19, 2021 02:33pm
@Imran, Yes Yes we know how strong
Reply Recommend 0
Ijaz
Jan 19, 2021 02:33pm
India won series and Australian players a seat in IPL
Reply Recommend 0
The Mask
Jan 19, 2021 02:34pm
@KHAN, two words - sour grapes
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Jan 19, 2021 02:35pm
Fluke.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Jan 19, 2021 02:36pm
Never mind Australia, you are the best team by far and corruption free.
Reply Recommend 0
sat
Jan 19, 2021 02:38pm
@Zak, nice dream ,not in reality
Reply Recommend 0
MIilind
Jan 19, 2021 02:38pm
@Majid, "Aussies have successfully secured their IPL Contracts. Congratulations to Australia" Not every team is Pakistan to lose by taking bribe. Never mind if that makes you happy continue to live in your dream land.
Reply Recommend 0
Mark Raffalo
Jan 19, 2021 02:39pm
Plunder down under: India create history at Gabba by winning the Series 2- 1.
Reply Recommend 0
Mark Raffalo
Jan 19, 2021 02:40pm
@Zak, NZ decimated PK..
Reply Recommend 0
Jashan Joshi
Jan 19, 2021 02:41pm
Glad to see so many good wishes coming from Neighbours. Thanks Guys!
Reply Recommend 0
Mark Raffalo
Jan 19, 2021 02:41pm
World Test Championships: India move to No.1 spot after historic win at Gabba.
Reply Recommend 0
Kanuj
Jan 19, 2021 02:41pm
Team had won without because they were playing freely without virats pressure.
Reply Recommend 0
Musa
Jan 19, 2021 02:48pm
@Baasha, Entire Pakistan wishes Australia all the best... When Pakistan plays against Aus, Nz, England and other teams I (and most Indians) support Pakistan and will keep doing so in future. This is because we are brothers (even though many do not realize). We have people like you, so no wonder why foreigners ruled our continent for centuries.
Reply Recommend 0
Reality
Jan 19, 2021 02:51pm
You name any field on this earth, India is far far far ahead of Pakistan. Science, Technology, Space, Sports, Man power, Military, Medical, healthcare system, IT, etc, etc, etc. So stop comparing Pakistan with India.
Reply Recommend 0
Abbas
Jan 19, 2021 02:52pm
It is good that Viraat did not play. As good as he is, he is definitely not a captain material. India is going no where if he continues to be captain. He should continue as star batsman. Even with best team with him, he did not win last World Cup and it will not be different this time. Great job Indian team no more a one man or star batsman dependent team.
Reply Recommend 0
Babubhaiya
Jan 19, 2021 02:54pm
@Bikram Singh, Nice to know your friends are in US, UK and you are at some different exotic place- perhaps australia! Great win by the youngsters though... This team will go places
Reply Recommend 0
Mark Raffalo
Jan 19, 2021 02:55pm
@KHAN, India knew a draw would see them retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, they never lost sight of the chance of victory and promoted wicketkeeper Pant to number five. India is rank No 1 in World Championships of Test cricket.
Reply Recommend 0
F-35
Jan 19, 2021 02:56pm
Hope pakistan team learns something positive from Indians. Covid restrictions cannot be made a scapegoat.
Reply Recommend 0

