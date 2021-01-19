Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | January 19, 2021

India shock Australia to clinch final Test by 3 wickets, take series 2-1

AFP | ReutersPublished January 19, 2021Updated January 19, 2021 01:47pm
India celebrates winning on day five of the fourth test match between Australia and India at the Gabba in Brisbane on Jan 19. — Reuters
India celebrates winning on day five of the fourth test match between Australia and India at the Gabba in Brisbane on Jan 19. — Reuters
Indian players and officials celebrate with the winning trophy at the end of the fourth cricket Test match between Australia and India at The Gabba. — AFP
Indian players and officials celebrate with the winning trophy at the end of the fourth cricket Test match between Australia and India at The Gabba. — AFP
India's batsman Rishabh Pant (R) celebrates victory with teammates in the fourth cricket Test match against Australia at The Gabba. — AFP
India's batsman Rishabh Pant (R) celebrates victory with teammates in the fourth cricket Test match against Australia at The Gabba. — AFP

Rishabh Pant unleashed a Twenty20-style batting assault to fire India to an incredible three-wicket win in the fourth Test decider on Tuesday as Ajinkya Rahane's injury-ravaged tourists humbled Australia with a 2-1 series triumph.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Pant swung for the fences in an extraordinary 89 in 138 balls as India galloped to a record 328-run chase at the Gabba, becoming the first team since the West Indies in 1988 to beat Australia at their Brisbane stronghold.

With regular captain Virat Kohli back home, and deploying an attack of raw recruits in Queensland, India mowed down 145 runs after tea to claim the win when Pant smashed Josh Hazlewood to the long-off fence for four with 18 balls to spare.

“This is one of the biggest moments of my life now, and I'm happy that all the support staff and all my team mates supported me even when I wasn't playing,” lefthander Pant said after being named Man of the Match.

“It's been a dream series. It was a fifth-day pitch and the ball was turning a bit. I thought I have to be disciplined with my shot selection.

Pant's stellar innings was only one of a slew of heroic efforts by the Indian side, with opener Subman Gill (91) and a battered Cheteshwar Pujara (56) helping them mow down the total with defiant half-centuries.

India retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, two years after beating Australia in the 2018-19 series Down Under.

This victory, however, was a greater achievement by far as the previous series saw Australia deprived of top batsmen Steve Smith and David Warner due to a ball-tampering scandal.

The jubilant scenes at the Gabba were a far cry from the Adelaide opener when India were bowled out for 36 and suffered a thrashing in three days.

Yet they rallied superbly to win in Melbourne and held Australia to a brave draw in the third Test in Sydney.

Australia battled hard to claim late wickets on day five in Brisbane but questions will be asked about Tim Paine's captaincy, with the home side proving incapable of bowling India out on the fifth day for a second successive Test.

“Absolutely disappointed,” Paine said.

“We came here to win the test and the series, it's been a bit of a trend that we were found wanting in the key moments and completely outplayed by a tough Indian side that fully deserves the win.”

Australia paceman Pat Cummins was named Player of the Series in a losing cause after taking 21 wickets.

“Good hard day of Test cricket today, I thought Rishabh and the whole Indian side played fantastically, took the game on and deserved the win,” he said.

“I would have liked the cracks to play a few more tricks, but it was a pretty good wicket.”

High injury toll

India started the morning on four for no loss after bowling Australia out for 294 just before rain stopped play late on the fourth day.

Australia's hopes of a series-clinching victory were raised early when Cummins drew Rohit Sharma forward to a ball that caught the outside edge, Paine taking a fine diving catch in front of first slip.

But the wickets were few and far between and at tea both teams still had a chance at winning.

But as India have shown since their disastrous capitulation in the first Test in Adelaide, when they were bowled out for 36, they were never out of the contest.

India fought back to claim the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne and batted through the final day in Sydney to secure a draw in the third Test.

Their effort in the fourth Test is even more admirable considering the high injury toll on tour.

India's bowling attack was led by Mohammad Siraj, who debuted in Melbourne, supported by Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, T Natarajan and Washington Sundar, who had two Tests between them heading into Brisbane.

They were also missing captain Virat Kohli, who went home after the first Test to be with his wife for the birth of his first child.

The tourists were without the services of front-line seamers Ishant Sharma, Mohammad Shami, Umesh Yadav and Japrit Bumrah and regular spin bowlers Ravi Jadeja and Ravi Ashwin.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (177)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Jan 19, 2021 11:34am
Exceptional performance by India. This is what happens when the team is selected on merit rather then personal biases, favoritism and all kinds of "isms". PCB learn from BCCI.
Reply Recommend 0
Bikram Singh
Jan 19, 2021 11:38am
My batchmates from US, UK, and India are connected on whats app and watching it with updates. Great match with great moments.
Reply Recommend 0
Punjabi Pandit
Jan 19, 2021 11:39am
This is young India and we are doing this everywhere. This century belongs to us and it’s just a quick trailer.
Reply Recommend 0
Alladitta
Jan 19, 2021 11:41am
Hanna has fallen. Indian tricolour flies over it’s ramparts
Reply Recommend 0
Guzni
Jan 19, 2021 11:42am
What ever the final result. These last 2 test matches have been very entertaining. India WELL PLAYED.
Reply Recommend 0
amitkumar
Jan 19, 2021 11:49am
When two legends faces each other such thriller is expected. Let's wait for the one who is dominant.
Reply Recommend 0
Vivek
Jan 19, 2021 11:49am
India is going to win this match and series. 69 runs needed with 6 wickets in hand. Remaining overs no problem.
Reply Recommend 0
JOY
Jan 19, 2021 11:52am
Way to go ........... INDIYEAAH!!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Nitin
Jan 19, 2021 11:56am
thrilling.
Reply Recommend 0
Ash20
Jan 19, 2021 12:01pm
What a series? Ten overs left and anybody can win the series. Hats of to India for playing excellent cricket when 10 main players are injured.
Reply Recommend 0
Dave
Jan 19, 2021 12:04pm
......and Pakistan wants to play cricket with India!!!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Jan 19, 2021 12:13pm
@Dave, India cannot win against Pakistan. India only win on Pakistan in its dreams.
Reply Recommend 0
Sheikh Chilli
Jan 19, 2021 12:14pm
India playing for a win.
Reply Recommend 0
Amlan Mukherjee
Jan 19, 2021 12:21pm
What a match. Neighbors must be proud as well
Reply Recommend 0
Amlan Mukherjee
Jan 19, 2021 12:22pm
What a match. Neighbors must be proud as well
Reply Recommend 0
Drr
Jan 19, 2021 12:22pm
@Zak, no problem ,be happy in your dreams, thrashing mean while is inescapable all-over the world for your team.
Reply Recommend 0
Bharat Jha
Jan 19, 2021 12:24pm
19 more runs with 5 wicket ... Is history is going to be made at gabba ... Keeping fingers crossed
Reply Recommend 0
amitkumar
Jan 19, 2021 12:24pm
@Zak, India don't play cricket with these teams - Zimwabe, Kenya, Namibiya, Ireland and Pakistan are the teams. Why to waste time? Let's have thriller in it. We want enjoyment in cricket.
Reply Recommend 0
Baasha
Jan 19, 2021 12:25pm
Entire Pakistan wishes Australia all the best.
Reply Recommend 0
Nalayak Khan
Jan 19, 2021 12:26pm
@Zak, You are right. But keep playing Zimbabwe...!
Reply Recommend 0
Aadin
Jan 19, 2021 12:27pm
@Zak, Yeah, India didn't win in world cups, it was just that Pak lost those matches.
Reply Recommend 0
Vivek
Jan 19, 2021 12:29pm
@Baasha, We can feel your pain
Reply Recommend 0
Fattrack
Jan 19, 2021 12:30pm
Exemplary match
Reply Recommend 0
DA
Jan 19, 2021 12:31pm
What a game. Till the last couple of overs all four results (including tie) were possible. A true test of grit and character.
Reply Recommend 0
Desi jat
Jan 19, 2021 12:33pm
@Zak, India only plays with its competitors, just not interested to play with minnows.
Reply Recommend 0
Bikram Singh
Jan 19, 2021 12:38pm
India won!!
Reply Recommend 0
fareed
Jan 19, 2021 12:39pm
Magnificent India.
Reply Recommend 0
VIJAY_SANKHAT
Jan 19, 2021 12:39pm
And this is called nail biting match but not NZ vs Pak
Reply Recommend 0
Sanjay Patole
Jan 19, 2021 12:39pm
India has won the series. Congratulations team India.
Reply Recommend 0
Drr
Jan 19, 2021 12:39pm
Unbelievable win,great india.
Reply Recommend 0
Bharat Jha
Jan 19, 2021 12:40pm
Here we breach gabba foetress after 1951 ... Proud moment for Asian team..
Reply Recommend 0
Santanu Bhaumik
Jan 19, 2021 12:40pm
India won!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Alla Bux
Jan 19, 2021 12:40pm
India wins by three wickets. What a game. They also take the series from Australia 2-1 with a third string of bowlers.
Reply Recommend 0
JOY
Jan 19, 2021 12:40pm
Match over and India is on the top :)
Reply Recommend 0
John The Baptist
Jan 19, 2021 12:40pm
@Baasha, "Entire Pakistan wishes Australia all the best." But to no avail. India wins. Again!
Reply Recommend 0
rajeev
Jan 19, 2021 12:40pm
What a historical fantastic WIN! Emerging young India knows well how to take challenges!
Reply Recommend 0
Nitin
Jan 19, 2021 12:41pm
India won the match. Kudos to young blood of Indian pacer.
Reply Recommend 0
Rock Solid
Jan 19, 2021 12:41pm
Victory for India and a series win!!
Reply Recommend 0
Twinkle kapure
Jan 19, 2021 12:41pm
India won!!!!
Reply Recommend 0
sri
Jan 19, 2021 12:41pm
India wins. Aussie fortress at the Gabba breached!
Reply Recommend 0
Sanjeev
Jan 19, 2021 12:41pm
Mr. Salafis, The most media hyped team won series by 2-1.
Reply Recommend 0
Shug
Jan 19, 2021 12:41pm
Gabba breached
Reply Recommend 0
Twinkle kapure
Jan 19, 2021 12:41pm
India won !!!
Reply Recommend 0
ajab khal
Jan 19, 2021 12:41pm
India won....you are one hour behind the world....Jago...
Reply Recommend 0
YouWatch
Jan 19, 2021 12:41pm
India won...!!!!
Reply Recommend 0
F-35
Jan 19, 2021 12:42pm
Hope pakistan learns from Australia not to blame loss on covid restrictions.
Reply Recommend 0
sandeep
Jan 19, 2021 12:42pm
@Baasha, they really need ur wishes. India won. Keep wishing them buddy.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Madhusudhan Reddy Tokala
Jan 19, 2021 12:42pm
More than a billion people are watching this historical win...
Reply Recommend 0
Bharat Jha
Jan 19, 2021 12:42pm
at last, at long last, breaches the Gabba fortress! 32 years, and the mighty Australians have been dismantled, destroyed, at their beloved fortress
Reply Recommend 0
m@k
Jan 19, 2021 12:42pm
Excellent win Team India, you guys nailed it!
Reply Recommend 0
Common Man
Jan 19, 2021 12:42pm
@Zak, Just check the all one day worldcup results.
Reply Recommend 0
wiserneighbour
Jan 19, 2021 12:42pm
Imdia won the match and series.
Reply Recommend 0
Mian
Jan 19, 2021 12:42pm
Brilliant
Reply Recommend 0
Sridhar
Jan 19, 2021 12:43pm
@Baasha, if pak was playing i would have wished pak the best..thats the difference
Reply Recommend 0
Common Sense
Jan 19, 2021 12:43pm
Indians are winner everywhere. Love you india!
Reply Recommend 0
karr
Jan 19, 2021 12:43pm
Thank you Dr Salaria. If we ever meet in person, I will treat you with special Ajmeri Kalakand. All your criticism has paid off and India down the mighty Aussies.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Madhusudhan Reddy Tokala
Jan 19, 2021 12:43pm
Historical WIN watched by more than a billion people!
Reply Recommend 0
RajdeepTyagi
Jan 19, 2021 12:44pm
India wins the series
Reply Recommend 0
Add
Jan 19, 2021 12:44pm
Won.... Take that in your face.
Reply Recommend 0
Joe
Jan 19, 2021 12:45pm
Blues creat history at Gaba
Reply Recommend 0
Idol-Worship
Jan 19, 2021 12:45pm
This is team work rather BIG Names. Come on Guys
Reply Recommend 0
Ajay Shivaram
Jan 19, 2021 12:45pm
India won by 3 Wkts.. Heros are Shubam Gill, Pujara and Rishab Pant.. Hats off to team INDIA.
Reply Recommend 0
Gursharan Singh Rathore
Jan 19, 2021 12:45pm
India won! What a comeback! wow!
Reply Recommend 0
topbrass
Jan 19, 2021 12:47pm
India retains NO 1 spot again !!!
Reply Recommend 0
Satya
Jan 19, 2021 12:47pm
And Indian won..What a match.
Reply Recommend 0
SaneVoice
Jan 19, 2021 12:47pm
Great win India. Congratulations!
Reply Recommend 0
Nitin
Jan 19, 2021 12:48pm
Mohd. Siraj holding the tricolor high n high.
Reply Recommend 0
Bk
Jan 19, 2021 12:48pm
Well done team India.
Reply Recommend 0
Neutral
Jan 19, 2021 12:48pm
India won the match .....
Reply Recommend 0
Manoj
Jan 19, 2021 12:49pm
@Mian, Where is our Doctor SAHIB,Dr.Salir Aamir AHMED
Reply Recommend 0
Umesh
Jan 19, 2021 12:49pm
@Zak, You are right sir?
Reply Recommend 0
Sameer
Jan 19, 2021 12:50pm
Most media hyped team in the world has substantiated the hype.
Reply Recommend 0
Shug
Jan 19, 2021 12:50pm
Tears rolling down my cheeks!! India you beauty
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jan 19, 2021 12:51pm
India...India...India....winning everywhere
Reply Recommend 0
JustSaying
Jan 19, 2021 12:51pm
Indians Shining Everywhere and Every Field on the Planet......
Reply Recommend 0
Guzni
Jan 19, 2021 12:52pm
Very well played India. One of the best test match in recent memory. All thumbs for the winning efforts.
Reply Recommend 0
Vivek Sharma
Jan 19, 2021 12:53pm
Don't mess with indian team even test matches
Reply Recommend 0
Gk
Jan 19, 2021 12:53pm
Where is Dr. Salaria? And what he has to say now?
Reply Recommend 0
Oil
Jan 19, 2021 12:54pm
Great win.. When everyone thought would fail
Reply Recommend 0
ayush kumar
Jan 19, 2021 12:54pm
new India is aggressive and is looking for a win in every scenario. Old India would have been satisfied with draw. There has been huge change in indian psyche in every field.
Reply Recommend 0
Faraz
Jan 19, 2021 12:54pm
What a team. What talent, coming from a Pakistani. Maybe our coach/PCB management should have some shame, even though they do not have any! for saying that we lost because of Corona virus. What a joke! This is what happens when you are "selected" and select your friends for important posts.
Reply Recommend 0
Hwh
Jan 19, 2021 12:54pm
Congratulations India! Power of India everywhere.
Reply Recommend 0
Toni
Jan 19, 2021 12:55pm
indian cricket team deserves praise, the rest of the country is filled with hatred.
Reply Recommend 0
Bipul
Jan 19, 2021 12:56pm
Nail-biting win.
Reply Recommend 0
Samofmich
Jan 19, 2021 12:57pm
2nd and 3rd string players winning against the best at their home ... future is absolutely bright for india.
Reply Recommend 0
From Pak
Jan 19, 2021 12:57pm
Well played India, what a nerve game you played. Totally exceptional. Slap for those, still reminding India's 36 runs - out.
Reply Recommend 0
SATT
Jan 19, 2021 12:57pm
This shows which lockdown was better.
Reply Recommend 0
Srinivasa
Jan 19, 2021 12:58pm
Unbelievable performance by the young Indian team, congratulations boys and you deserve the result for your hard work.
Reply Recommend 0
DEV
Jan 19, 2021 12:58pm
welcome to the new India.
Reply Recommend 0
Mahesh
Jan 19, 2021 12:58pm
Virat should not be in the team as captain if they want to continue the winning streak
Reply Recommend 0
N V Raghunath
Jan 19, 2021 12:59pm
Satisfying to see new players from small towns like Pant, Saini, Gill, Thakur doing very well for India. Congratulations Team India and BCCI.
Reply Recommend 0
SJ
Jan 19, 2021 01:00pm
Zak, Fastrack - missing comments from you...hope both of you are ok ???
Reply Recommend 0
Vijayakrishna Iyengar
Jan 19, 2021 01:00pm
Brisbane breached by brave Bharath
Reply Recommend 0
Rahim
Jan 19, 2021 01:02pm
India lucky again..australia is now weakest team and will lose even against Zimbabwe
Reply Recommend 0
M.Jan
Jan 19, 2021 01:02pm
Well done Indian cricket team. It's a remarkable achievement.
Reply Recommend 0
Sane Mind1st
Jan 19, 2021 01:03pm
India Wins. Salute.
Reply Recommend 0
Serene
Jan 19, 2021 01:03pm
Brilliantly played India. Congratulations from Pakistan!
Reply Recommend 0
LA Walla
Jan 19, 2021 01:04pm
I have seen a full test match after 30 years, can’t explain how thrilled I felt.
Reply Recommend 0
sri1
Jan 19, 2021 01:04pm
Move over Ashes. The new India-Australia series, "The Phoenix" has started henceforth.
Reply Recommend 0
Khalid
Jan 19, 2021 01:05pm
India has ARRIVED!!!
Reply Recommend 0
amitkumar
Jan 19, 2021 01:05pm
@Ajay Shivaram, Don't forget Shardul & Washington
Reply Recommend 0
Mizbah
Jan 19, 2021 01:06pm
What? No Corona excuses?
Reply Recommend 0
Cricfan
Jan 19, 2021 01:06pm
Mediocre captaincy and poor field cost Australia the match & the series!
Reply Recommend 0
Satish
Jan 19, 2021 01:06pm
India well and truly gaining its rightful place
Reply Recommend 0
Sheikh Chilli
Jan 19, 2021 01:07pm
CONGRATULATIONS INDIA. You made history.
Reply Recommend 0
Krishna Rao
Jan 19, 2021 01:10pm
@Rahim, then what is hardwork and talent. what pakistan did in new zealand ?
Reply Recommend 0
Logical Man
Jan 19, 2021 01:11pm
@Rahim, yes. You can invite them and win
Reply Recommend 0
Agnostic
Jan 19, 2021 01:12pm
@SJ, They are looking for made in India corona vaccine.
Reply Recommend 0
AKC
Jan 19, 2021 01:15pm
It’s over to Dr Salaria now...
Reply Recommend 0
Sami
Jan 19, 2021 01:16pm
Win over half experienced team..come play with us!
Reply Recommend 0
Logic
Jan 19, 2021 01:17pm
Pakistan A team should learn something from India B team.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jan 19, 2021 01:22pm
India is unstoppable
Reply Recommend 0
JustSaying
Jan 19, 2021 01:26pm
Indians taking on the World... ( Their Rightful Place..)
Reply Recommend 0
SATISH
Jan 19, 2021 01:27pm
Superb win and amazing series. Congrats Indian team
Reply Recommend 0
Doctor of None
Jan 19, 2021 01:28pm
@Zak, Ask Pakistan team to qualify for World Test Championship final by becoming top two teams. We can face each other in the final at Lord's. I mean top two not bottom two.
Reply Recommend 0
RiK Van Master
Jan 19, 2021 01:28pm
Do not forget, Australia was invincible at Gabba for last 32 years. India breached the fortress.
Reply Recommend 0
Bala
Jan 19, 2021 01:32pm
It is a great advertisement for test cricket. This will enthuse many cricketers. Interestingly India has a problem of plenty and team selection will be tough whom to include and to exclude.
Reply Recommend 0
Padma
Jan 19, 2021 01:33pm
This match was indeed nail biting one. Any comments from Salaria, Fastrack, Zak. etc.
Reply Recommend 0
Indian
Jan 19, 2021 01:33pm
Missing Dr. Salaria,Zak & Fast track' comments in praise of the mediocre Indian team....Hope you understand the meaning of nail biting finshes/
Reply Recommend 0
Zum
Jan 19, 2021 01:34pm
Exceptional performance by a young team, one could even argue a 'B' team of India. Beating a previously unbeatable and full strength Australia in it's home grounds!
Reply Recommend 0
Riffat
Jan 19, 2021 01:34pm
@Amlan Mukherjee, yes we are; what a performance! Bravo
Reply Recommend 0
Reality bites
Jan 19, 2021 01:34pm
The title of this story should be "India A" humiliates full strength Australia in Australia. This is a heartwarming story! Not a good news for India alone, but something that all subcontinental teams should cherish. For, this sets a template for them to go and play in Australia.
Reply Recommend 0
Riffat
Jan 19, 2021 01:34pm
Yes we are; what a performance! Bravo
Reply Recommend 0
YouWatch
Jan 19, 2021 01:34pm
BCCI announces 5 Crore INR(10Crore PKR) bonus for the Indian team...
Reply Recommend 0
Riffat
Jan 19, 2021 01:36pm
Wow what a performance! Bravo
Reply Recommend 0
Umesh
Jan 19, 2021 01:37pm
@Rahim, I think Australia should play against Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Satish
Jan 19, 2021 01:38pm
This Indian team represent the spirit of whole country. India has a great future not only in cricket but everywhere!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Umesh
Jan 19, 2021 01:38pm
@Rahim, Fortune favors the brave and the prepared. Yes. India is stronger than Australia. Prejudice stopped you from saying that.
Reply Recommend 0
Kris
Jan 19, 2021 01:39pm
Too many heroes...too much character. Well done India! You win test matches when every player shows up and performs.
Reply Recommend 0
Mark Raffalo
Jan 19, 2021 01:39pm
India beat Aus 2 - 1 to win the series...historic win.
Reply Recommend 0
Truth
Jan 19, 2021 01:40pm
Congratulations india
Reply Recommend 0
Ashton
Jan 19, 2021 01:40pm
Where are zak, fastrack, Salaria n all
Reply Recommend 0
hamid shafiq
Jan 19, 2021 01:45pm
Well done India, Happy that our neighbor win the series.
Reply Recommend 0
Rahul
Jan 19, 2021 01:46pm
@Rahim: where were you when India was all out on only 36?? That time people like you were telling that India was no match for this Australia...
Reply Recommend 0
Imran
Jan 19, 2021 01:46pm
As per yesterday news, it's rain that defeated Australia.
Reply Recommend 0
Kamran
Jan 19, 2021 01:47pm
Great Win. Many Congratulations from Pakistan. Please ignore that guy Shoaib Akhtar who was jumping around everywhere on 36 runs all out. When Pakistan own team lost t20 and test series against Newzealand. Very happy for this Win. with such a young team. What a dream tour for young lads.
Reply Recommend 0
Zit
Jan 19, 2021 01:47pm
Current tour of Australia summary: India loses one ODI 2-1, India wins T20 2-1, India wins tests 2-1. Excellent performance overall, beating the mighty Australians in different formats of the game in their own backyard is an achievement very few have achieved over the years. What's even sweeter that this was not the full strength India team, many star players were missing, substituted with young players. Sheer grit and aggression paid off handsomely.
Reply Recommend 0
Imran
Jan 19, 2021 01:51pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, this century is the century of India.
Reply Recommend 0
Rajesh
Jan 19, 2021 01:51pm
From 3 days I am reading here that "Rain me deny Australia series win". So much jealousy is not good. Only shock in the series was India all out for 36. That was the shock because India had lead in first inning. Rest of the series result was as expected. No surprises, forget about shocks. More than half of the first choice players are either injured or enjoying paternity leave. Brave players are taking multiple blows on body but kept fighting. Hats off
Reply Recommend 0
Gau
Jan 19, 2021 01:51pm
Well, nicejob, IndiaCongrats!
Reply Recommend 0
Gau
Jan 19, 2021 01:52pm
Youth, shinestalent, excellentjobIndia!
Reply Recommend 0
Gau
Jan 19, 2021 01:52pm
Thisis, IndiaReal, Notrssmentality!
Reply Recommend 0
Rafique
Jan 19, 2021 01:53pm
Well the team wins when they pick more all rounders. The two players they were added Washington & Shardul both were all rounders. They were the key in India's win.
Reply Recommend 0
Mark Raffalo
Jan 19, 2021 01:54pm
@Baasha, Remember NZ whitewashed PK recently.
Reply Recommend 0
Majid
Jan 19, 2021 01:54pm
Aussies have successfully secured their IPL Contracts. Congratulations to Australia.
Reply Recommend 0
Nishant bhatnagar
Jan 19, 2021 01:55pm
Well done India. I had predicted this win last evening itself. Kudos to the team and support staff for fighting it out despite numerous setbacks and injuries. The team that played at Brisbane was a B Team with little experience. That's why we say that honesty and hard work pays.
Reply Recommend 0
APK
Jan 19, 2021 01:55pm
Wow! Unbelievable. What a thriller!! Congrats India for playing positive cricket.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jan 19, 2021 01:55pm
Joke of the century.
Reply Recommend 0
Sridhar Raghunatha Rao
Jan 19, 2021 01:56pm
Much more than playing good cricket, we have now learnt how to pull off victory at the time of crisis.
Reply Recommend 0
Mark Raffalo
Jan 19, 2021 01:56pm
@Cricfan, India team dropped many catches Ajankya Rahane led Team India briallantly.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jan 19, 2021 01:56pm
The credit goes to Rahne who has calmer head on his shoulder. And strong shoulder to shoulder responsibility when things are not going their way! Virat will flourish as an individual, with him captainship feels like burden and he earns respect with fear from fellow team mates.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Padaria, Hagir Ahmut
Jan 19, 2021 01:57pm
The HYPE is real... incredible India!
Reply Recommend 0
Saju Menon
Jan 19, 2021 01:57pm
One of the best series ever played. It had all emotions. As long as the game of Cricket exists, this victory will be cherished. Well done Team India
Reply Recommend 0
Sarcasm
Jan 19, 2021 01:57pm
Where is Dr Salaria?
Reply Recommend 0
Imran
Jan 19, 2021 01:59pm
@Rahim, Pakistan is strongest of all in all patterns. India is media hyped.
Reply Recommend 0
Babar
Jan 19, 2021 02:02pm
Is anyone on the Pakistan cricket board listening? Any cricketers reading?
Reply Recommend 0
Ron
Jan 19, 2021 02:03pm
Wasn't a shock at all. Arnab Goswami had already done a whatsapp
Reply Recommend 0
deep
Jan 19, 2021 02:04pm
Great win India. Dont understand why people are dragging and mocking Pakistan team? They are having rough phase but with time and support they have ability to bounce back...
Reply Recommend 0
Raj kumar
Jan 19, 2021 02:04pm
Gabba breached after 32 years.India is the team that breached it.
Reply Recommend 0
Raj kumar
Jan 19, 2021 02:07pm
@ Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, and you can keep crying.
Reply Recommend 0
Samit
Jan 19, 2021 02:07pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, What is joke of the century India’s win or Your words ?
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Jan 19, 2021 02:08pm
@Rahim, Zimbabwe only beat one team thats pakistan and that truth
Reply Recommend 0
Biranchi Acharya
Jan 19, 2021 02:08pm
It's a dream victory for India and the worst loss for Australia. Full-strength Australia versus a depleted Indian team lost the first test humiliatingly. Yet India displayed character and resilience and that's the story of this Young Indian team.
Reply Recommend 0
Perspective
Jan 19, 2021 02:08pm
@Dave, it'll be just as exciting and competitive, although india would be favorites. Don't want to take away from a stupendous performance, but those matches are a different league.
Reply Recommend 0
Golden Arrows
Jan 19, 2021 02:09pm
Proud to be an Indian. Jai Hind.
Reply Recommend 0
Indian Indian
Jan 19, 2021 02:09pm
Jai ho.... how’s the josh ?
Reply Recommend 0
peeku
Jan 19, 2021 02:11pm
all those who were getting excited to see india 36 all out, are silenced!!
Reply Recommend 0
Ttr
Jan 19, 2021 02:11pm
@ Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, for once you got it correct.
Reply Recommend 0
Ramana
Jan 19, 2021 02:15pm
Indian 'B' team won on Australia 'A' team.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr.Gaar-Marwariya Amir Ah-MAD
Jan 19, 2021 02:16pm
Welcome to green club of cricket..hang on tough you will win...media unhyped team...
Reply Recommend 0
Sudeesh
Jan 19, 2021 02:21pm
It’s a win for Asian Cricket
Reply Recommend 0
KHAN
Jan 19, 2021 02:23pm
Only one word “ Fixed “
Reply Recommend 0
Vivek
Jan 19, 2021 02:31pm
@Perspective, We are ready for any league
Reply Recommend 0
Vivek
Jan 19, 2021 02:33pm
@Imran, Yes Yes we know how strong
Reply Recommend 0
Ijaz
Jan 19, 2021 02:33pm
India won series and Australian players a seat in IPL
Reply Recommend 0
The Mask
Jan 19, 2021 02:34pm
@KHAN, two words - sour grapes
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Jan 19, 2021 02:35pm
Fluke.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Living in Karachi
19 Jan 2021

Living in Karachi

The poor often end up paying more than middle-income segments.

Editorial

Updated 19 Jan 2021

LNG contracts

It is important for industry to reconnect with the national grid and for gas to be allocated for more efficient uses.
19 Jan 2021

Murdered judges

THE continuous violence in Afghanistan has raised serious questions about the sustainability of the peace process, ...
19 Jan 2021

K2 feat

A TEAM of 10 Nepalese mountaineers made history over the weekend as they scaled the world’s second highest peak K2...
Updated 18 Jan 2021

More ignominy for PIA

Decades of mismanagement, nepotism and political opportunism were bound to take their toll.
18 Jan 2021

Agriculture woes

AGRICULTURE is the lifeline of Pakistan’s economy. It is a source of livelihood for two-thirds of the country’s...
18 Jan 2021

Internet access

AS the Covid-19 pandemic rages on, and shows few signs of dissipating, one of the many lessons policymakers should ...