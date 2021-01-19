Dawn Logo

India shock Australia to clinch final Test by 3 wickets, take series 2-1

AFPPublished January 19, 2021Updated January 19, 2021 01:01pm
India's Mayank Agarwal (L) and Rishabh Pant (R) run between the wickets as Australia's paceman Josh Hazlewood runs after the ball during the day five of the fourth cricket Test match between Australia and India at The Gabba in Brisbane on January 19, 2021. — AFP
India's batsman Cheteshwar Pujara (R) celebrates reaching his half century (50 runs) on day five of the fourth cricket Test match between Australia and India at The Gabba in Brisbane on January 19. — AFP
Australia's Pat Cummins, second right, is congratulated by teammates after dismissing India's Ajinkya Rahane during play on the final day of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba on Jan 19. — AP
India shocked hosts Australia to complete a victory for the ages after they scored 324 runs on the final day of the fourth Test at the Gabba to win their second series on the trot Down Under.

The visitors ended their innings at 329/7, having been set 328 to win on a pitch known to trouble batsmen, particularly on the final day of the match.

Needing just 69 runs off the last 15 overs with six wickets in hand to win the series-deciding Test, India completed the task with three wickets still remaining – Rishabh Pant remained not out on 89 with Navdeep Saini who did not face a ball.

At the final drinks break, India were 259 for four, with Rishabh Pant on 51 and Mayank Agarwal nine, chasing 328. Soon after, Agarwal fell to Pat Cummins and Australia may have sniffed a chance.

But a rapid 22 from 29 by debutant Washington Sundar and quick runs from Pant had already taken India within two boundaries of victory when Sundar was cleaned up by off-spinner Nathan Lyon.

Although Australia made another breakthrough, Josh Hazlewood getting the wicket of Shardul Thakur for 2, it was not enough to stop the inevitable. Pant smashed Hazlewood to the long-off boundary for four to score the winning runs.

The highest successful run chase at the Gabba before this was 236 for seven, which Australia scored to beat the West Indies in 1951.

Earlier, India Cheteshwar Pujara survived a brutal onslaught from the Australian pace attack as the series-deciding fourth Test hung in the balance at tea on the final day at the Gabba on Tuesday.

Australia are so far unbeaten at Brisbane's Gabba since 1988, and suffered their first home Test series defeat by India two years ago. The series is currently locked at 1-1.

Australia took two wickets after lunch, with Shubman Gill falling for a superb 91 and skipper Ajinkya Rahane a quickfire 24.

Pujara was hit 10 times during the first two sessions as Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood tried to exploit a perceived weakness to short balls at the body.

He took blows to the fingers, arm, ribs and helmet during a searching examination of his technique. But he was able to hang in as the batsmen at the other end scored freely and ate into the target.

Gill was magnificent on a fifth-day wicket, smashing the Australian bowlers to all corners of the ground. He hit eight fours and two towering sixes in his 146-ball innings before he became Nathan Lyon's 398th Test victim, edging an arm ball to first slip where Steve Smith took a sharp catch.

With Pujara putting down the anchor at one end, Rahane raced to 24 from just 22 balls.

But trying to glide a Cummins short ball over the slips, he only managed to get a faint edge to Australian 'keeper Tim Paine to leave India 167 for three.

High injury toll

India started the morning on four for no loss after bowling Australia out for 294 just before rain stopped play late on the fourth day.

Australia's hopes of a series-clinching victory were raised early when Cummins drew Rohit Sharma forward to a ball that caught the outside edge, Paine taking a fine diving catch in front of first slip.

But the wickets have been few and far between and at tea both teams still have a chance at winning. The highest run chase to achieve victory at the Gabba is the 236 that Australia scored to beat the West Indies in 1951.

But as India have shown since their disastrous capitulation in the first Test in Adelaide, when they were bowled out for 36, they are never out of the contest.

The four-Test series is tied at 1-1 with Australia winning the opening Test in Adelaide and India fighting back to claim the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne and batting through the final day in Sydney to secure a draw.

Their effort in the fourth Test is even more admirable considering the high injury toll on tour.

Their bowling attack was led by Mohammad Siraj, who debuted in Melbourne, supported by Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, T. Natarajan and Washington Sundar, who had two Tests between them heading into Brisbane.

They were also missing captain Virat Kohli, who went home after the first Test to be with his wife for the birth of his first child.

The tourists are without the services of front-line seamers Ishant Sharma, Mohammad Shami, Umesh Yadav and Japrit Bumrah and regular spin bowlers Ravi Jadeja and Ravi Ashwin.

Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Jan 19, 2021 11:34am
Exceptional performance by India. This is what happens when the team is selected on merit rather then personal biases, favoritism and all kinds of "isms". PCB learn from BCCI.
Reply Recommend 0
Bikram Singh
Jan 19, 2021 11:38am
My batchmates from US, UK, and India are connected on whats app and watching it with updates. Great match with great moments.
Reply Recommend 0
Punjabi Pandit
Jan 19, 2021 11:39am
This is young India and we are doing this everywhere. This century belongs to us and it’s just a quick trailer.
Reply Recommend 0
Alladitta
Jan 19, 2021 11:41am
Hanna has fallen. Indian tricolour flies over it’s ramparts
Reply Recommend 0
Guzni
Jan 19, 2021 11:42am
What ever the final result. These last 2 test matches have been very entertaining. India WELL PLAYED.
Reply Recommend 0
amitkumar
Jan 19, 2021 11:49am
When two legends faces each other such thriller is expected. Let's wait for the one who is dominant.
Reply Recommend 0
Vivek
Jan 19, 2021 11:49am
India is going to win this match and series. 69 runs needed with 6 wickets in hand. Remaining overs no problem.
Reply Recommend 0
JOY
Jan 19, 2021 11:52am
Way to go ........... INDIYEAAH!!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Nitin
Jan 19, 2021 11:56am
thrilling.
Reply Recommend 0
Ash20
Jan 19, 2021 12:01pm
What a series? Ten overs left and anybody can win the series. Hats of to India for playing excellent cricket when 10 main players are injured.
Reply Recommend 0
Dave
Jan 19, 2021 12:04pm
......and Pakistan wants to play cricket with India!!!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Jan 19, 2021 12:13pm
@Dave, India cannot win against Pakistan. India only win on Pakistan in its dreams.
Reply Recommend 0
Sheikh Chilli
Jan 19, 2021 12:14pm
India playing for a win.
Reply Recommend 0
Amlan Mukherjee
Jan 19, 2021 12:21pm
What a match. Neighbors must be proud as well
Reply Recommend 0
Drr
Jan 19, 2021 12:22pm
@Zak, no problem ,be happy in your dreams, thrashing mean while is inescapable all-over the world for your team.
Reply Recommend 0
Bharat Jha
Jan 19, 2021 12:24pm
19 more runs with 5 wicket ... Is history is going to be made at gabba ... Keeping fingers crossed
Reply Recommend 0
amitkumar
Jan 19, 2021 12:24pm
@Zak, India don't play cricket with these teams - Zimwabe, Kenya, Namibiya, Ireland and Pakistan are the teams. Why to waste time? Let's have thriller in it. We want enjoyment in cricket.
Reply Recommend 0
Baasha
Jan 19, 2021 12:25pm
Entire Pakistan wishes Australia all the best.
Reply Recommend 0
Nalayak Khan
Jan 19, 2021 12:26pm
@Zak, You are right. But keep playing Zimbabwe...!
Reply Recommend 0
Aadin
Jan 19, 2021 12:27pm
@Zak, Yeah, India didn't win in world cups, it was just that Pak lost those matches.
Reply Recommend 0
Vivek
Jan 19, 2021 12:29pm
@Baasha, We can feel your pain
Reply Recommend 0
Fattrack
Jan 19, 2021 12:30pm
Exemplary match
Reply Recommend 0
DA
Jan 19, 2021 12:31pm
What a game. Till the last couple of overs all four results (including tie) were possible. A true test of grit and character.
Reply Recommend 0
Desi jat
Jan 19, 2021 12:33pm
@Zak, India only plays with its competitors, just not interested to play with minnows.
Reply Recommend 0
Bikram Singh
Jan 19, 2021 12:38pm
India won!!
Reply Recommend 0
fareed
Jan 19, 2021 12:39pm
Magnificent India.
Reply Recommend 0
VIJAY_SANKHAT
Jan 19, 2021 12:39pm
And this is called nail biting match but not NZ vs Pak
Reply Recommend 0
Sanjay Patole
Jan 19, 2021 12:39pm
India has won the series. Congratulations team India.
Reply Recommend 0
Drr
Jan 19, 2021 12:39pm
Unbelievable win,great india.
Reply Recommend 0
Bharat Jha
Jan 19, 2021 12:40pm
Here we breach gabba foetress after 1951 ... Proud moment for Asian team..
Reply Recommend 0
Santanu Bhaumik
Jan 19, 2021 12:40pm
India won!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Alla Bux
Jan 19, 2021 12:40pm
India wins by three wickets. What a game. They also take the series from Australia 2-1 with a third string of bowlers.
Reply Recommend 0
JOY
Jan 19, 2021 12:40pm
Match over and India is on the top :)
Reply Recommend 0
rajeev
Jan 19, 2021 12:40pm
What a historical fantastic WIN! Emerging young India knows well how to take challenges!
Reply Recommend 0
Nitin
Jan 19, 2021 12:41pm
India won the match. Kudos to young blood of Indian pacer.
Reply Recommend 0
Rock Solid
Jan 19, 2021 12:41pm
Victory for India and a series win!!
Reply Recommend 0
Twinkle kapure
Jan 19, 2021 12:41pm
India won!!!!
Reply Recommend 0
sri
Jan 19, 2021 12:41pm
India wins. Aussie fortress at the Gabba breached!
Reply Recommend 0
Sanjeev
Jan 19, 2021 12:41pm
Mr. Salafis, The most media hyped team won series by 2-1.
Reply Recommend 0
Shug
Jan 19, 2021 12:41pm
Gabba breached
Reply Recommend 0
Twinkle kapure
Jan 19, 2021 12:41pm
India won !!!
Reply Recommend 0
ajab khal
Jan 19, 2021 12:41pm
India won....you are one hour behind the world....Jago...
Reply Recommend 0
YouWatch
Jan 19, 2021 12:41pm
India won...!!!!
Reply Recommend 0
F-35
Jan 19, 2021 12:42pm
Hope pakistan learns from Australia not to blame loss on covid restrictions.
Reply Recommend 0
sandeep
Jan 19, 2021 12:42pm
@Baasha, they really need ur wishes. India won. Keep wishing them buddy.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Madhusudhan Reddy Tokala
Jan 19, 2021 12:42pm
More than a billion people are watching this historical win...
Reply Recommend 0
m@k
Jan 19, 2021 12:42pm
Excellent win Team India, you guys nailed it!
Reply Recommend 0
Common Man
Jan 19, 2021 12:42pm
@Zak, Just check the all one day worldcup results.
Reply Recommend 0
wiserneighbour
Jan 19, 2021 12:42pm
Imdia won the match and series.
Reply Recommend 0
Mian
Jan 19, 2021 12:42pm
Brilliant
Reply Recommend 0
Common Sense
Jan 19, 2021 12:43pm
Indians are winner everywhere. Love you india!
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Madhusudhan Reddy Tokala
Jan 19, 2021 12:43pm
Historical WIN watched by more than a billion people!
Reply Recommend 0
RajdeepTyagi
Jan 19, 2021 12:44pm
India wins the series
Reply Recommend 0
Add
Jan 19, 2021 12:44pm
Won.... Take that in your face.
Reply Recommend 0
Joe
Jan 19, 2021 12:45pm
Blues creat history at Gaba
Reply Recommend 0
Idol-Worship
Jan 19, 2021 12:45pm
This is team work rather BIG Names. Come on Guys
Reply Recommend 0
Ajay Shivaram
Jan 19, 2021 12:45pm
India won by 3 Wkts.. Heros are Shubam Gill, Pujara and Rishab Pant.. Hats off to team INDIA.
Reply Recommend 0
Gursharan Singh Rathore
Jan 19, 2021 12:45pm
India won! What a comeback! wow!
Reply Recommend 0
topbrass
Jan 19, 2021 12:47pm
India retains NO 1 spot again !!!
Reply Recommend 0
Satya
Jan 19, 2021 12:47pm
And Indian won..What a match.
Reply Recommend 0
SaneVoice
Jan 19, 2021 12:47pm
Great win India. Congratulations!
Reply Recommend 0
Nitin
Jan 19, 2021 12:48pm
Mohd. Siraj holding the tricolor high n high.
Reply Recommend 0
Bk
Jan 19, 2021 12:48pm
Well done team India.
Reply Recommend 0
Neutral
Jan 19, 2021 12:48pm
India won the match .....
Reply Recommend 0
Umesh
Jan 19, 2021 12:49pm
@Zak, You are right sir?
Reply Recommend 0
Sameer
Jan 19, 2021 12:50pm
Most media hyped team in the world has substantiated the hype.
Reply Recommend 0
Shug
Jan 19, 2021 12:50pm
Tears rolling down my cheeks!! India you beauty
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jan 19, 2021 12:51pm
India...India...India....winning everywhere
Reply Recommend 0
JustSaying
Jan 19, 2021 12:51pm
Indians Shining Everywhere and Every Field on the Planet......
Reply Recommend 0
Gk
Jan 19, 2021 12:53pm
Where is Dr. Salaria? And what he has to say now?
Reply Recommend 0
Oil
Jan 19, 2021 12:54pm
Great win.. When everyone thought would fail
Reply Recommend 0
Hwh
Jan 19, 2021 12:54pm
Congratulations India! Power of India everywhere.
Reply Recommend 0
Toni
Jan 19, 2021 12:55pm
indian cricket team deserves praise, the rest of the country is filled with hatred.
Reply Recommend 0
Bipul
Jan 19, 2021 12:56pm
Nail-biting win.
Reply Recommend 0
SATT
Jan 19, 2021 12:57pm
This shows which lockdown was better.
Reply Recommend 0
Srinivasa
Jan 19, 2021 12:58pm
Unbelievable performance by the young Indian team, congratulations boys and you deserve the result for your hard work.
Reply Recommend 0
DEV
Jan 19, 2021 12:58pm
welcome to the new India.
Reply Recommend 0

