Today's Paper | January 19, 2021

Foreign investment drops by 30pc in first half of FY21

Shahid IqbalPublished January 19, 2021Updated January 19, 2021 08:41am
Foreign direct investment (FDI) fell by 30 per cent in the first half of the current fiscal year. — AFP/File
Salman Khan
KARACHI: Foreign direct investment (FDI) fell by 30 per cent in the first half of the current fiscal year, reflecting the impact of Covid-19 that is still affecting the country as well as global economies.

The State Bank’s latest data issued on Monday showed the country received $952 million foreign investment during July-December FY21 compared to $1.357 billion in the same period of last fiscal year.

In FY20, Pakistan managed to improve its track record as it received $2.561bn FDI compared to $1.362bn in the preceding year. However, the pandemic drastically impacted global economies suppressing any chance for Pakistan to attract huge amounts of foreign investment.

The impact of heavy outflow from portfolio also played a key role in making the balance sheet poorer in the first half of FY21. The data shows that the outflow during July-December was $244m compared to a net inflow of $18.8m in the same period last year.

Inflows from China also shrink in July-December

The breakup further shows that China made 38pc contribution to the overall $952m FDI the country received in July-December period of FY21. However, the FDI inflows from China also contracted to $359m in the period under review compared to $396m in the same period of last fiscal year.

Beijing has been the major investor in Pakistan for the past few years.

The negative side of FDI trend was the shrinking contribution of other countries.

The other significant contributions were from the United States and UK at $65m and $63m, respectively, both improved from $44m and $58m in the same period of last fiscal year.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE), which was once the biggest trade partner of Pakistan, has started disinvesting like it did in six months of FY20 when the total outflow was $27m. However, in July-December FY21, the inflow was $16.3m.

The inflows from Hong Kong, Malta and the Netherlands were $86m, $56m and $72m respectively.

The country received the highest foreign investment of $261m in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply sectors. While an inflow of $137m was noted in financial and insurance sectors.

Published in Dawn, January 19th, 2021

F-35
Jan 19, 2021 08:45am
But IK was making statements that economy and exports were booming?
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jan 19, 2021 08:48am
FDI is no direct indicator of economic health. India fared better in FDI but couldn't help slipping down -24% in GDP.
Reply Recommend 0
GenPapaJohn’s
Jan 19, 2021 08:49am
PTI’s fake claims exposed yet again.
Reply Recommend 0
Hwh
Jan 19, 2021 08:51am
For Pakistan friendly foreign countries means China, Turkey and malaysia. Now that investment also dropped! By the way how is the situation with Malaysia now?
Reply Recommend 0
Arora
Jan 19, 2021 09:13am
Shape of things to come.
Reply Recommend 0
Lahori
Jan 19, 2021 09:14am
This is what imran Khan and his team should focus on but he is fixated on using corruption claims as a tool for political engineering despite not recovering a single rupee and bleeding millions through so called NAB
Reply Recommend 0
anil sahu
Jan 19, 2021 09:24am
@Fastrack, -24 percent for a single quarter hope you are a educated fellow
Reply Recommend 0
KyaBolu
Jan 19, 2021 09:29am
Results of smart lockdown are showing up now.
Reply Recommend 0
K Rana
Jan 19, 2021 09:36am
@Fastrack, You had nothing to slip, zero-Zero is equal to Zero. So don't compare with us. In90's our economy size was four time of your and now it is 10 time.
Reply Recommend 0
Rehman
Jan 19, 2021 09:50am
Where is CPEC and its 50 billion investment? Gen next would be stuck with bad debts and huge interest costs
Reply Recommend 0
Rehman
Jan 19, 2021 09:51am
@Fastrack, oh yes India has world biggest lockdown, now cases are lower than Pakistan and growth would be 9 percent in 2021.
Reply Recommend 0

