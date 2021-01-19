Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | January 19, 2021

Battle of nerves looms over PDM power show

Syed Irfan RazaPublished January 19, 2021Updated January 19, 2021 07:51am
ISLAMABAD: PDM leaders Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Maryam Nawaz, Raja Pervez Ashraf, Mian Iftikhar and others addressing a press conference after a meeting on Monday.—Tanveer Shahzad / White Star
ISLAMABAD: PDM leaders Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Maryam Nawaz, Raja Pervez Ashraf, Mian Iftikhar and others addressing a press conference after a meeting on Monday.—Tanveer Shahzad / White Star

• PML-N, JUI-F, PPP to lead rallies • No plan to stage a sit-in • Over 7,000 security personnel to secure Red Zone • Minister says failure is fate of opposition alliance

ISLAMABAD: With the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) all geared up to stage a power show outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) building on Tuesday (today), a slight mishandling on the part of the opposition or government might lead to political chaos.

The Red Zone, which houses important buildings like the Parliament House, Presidency, PM House and Supreme Court, has already been secured before workers of the 10-party opposition alliance arrive.

According to the PDM leadership, the opposition parties will stage a rally outside the ECP building to press the commission to resume and decide the foreign funding case against Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI). They have no plans to stage a sit-in outside the commission’s headquarters and the rally will disperse after two to three hours.

The ECP is expected to hear the funding case against the ruling party on Wednesday.

Some small rallies from Rawalpindi and Islamabad will reach Serena Hotel Chowk from where PDM leaders, including Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz, Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader and former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf, will lead the main rally to the ECP headquarters.

After staging a demonstration, the PDM leaders will address a joint press conference.

Inside sources told Dawn that Prime Minister Imran Khan had informed his spokespersons on Monday that “stern action” would be taken against protesters found violating the law.

The sources quoted the prime minister as saying: “The government will not block PDM’s rally, but will take action if the opposition disturbs peace of the federal capital.”

All main opposition parties are taking part in the rally with the PML-N expected to play a leading role. JUI-F’s Maulana Fazl will also lead from the front with his party taking out two separate rallies.

PPP is joining the PDM power show, but its chairman, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, will not be part of it. Instead, other party senior leaders will be seen in the rally.

On the other hand, the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has finalised a security plan to maintain law and order during the opposition’s protest. Over 7,000 security personnel, including Rangers and police, would be deployed on the occasion.

“On government’s directives, the administration will not block the rallies but will take strict action in case the protesters created any disturbance,” a senior official of the local administration said.

A number of meetings between the PDM leaders and officials of the local administration have taken place in which the opposition leaders have given out an assurance that the protest will be peaceful.

“But, we are quite worried that a slight disturbance in the rally from any side can lead to a disaster,” the official said.

PML-N Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb said her party would stage six small rallies that would converge on Serena Chowk. One of rallies will start from Nawaz Sharif Park in Rawalpindi, which will be led by Maryam Nawaz and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

Other rallies will arrive from Murree, Gujar Khan and Jhelum. The rally that will start from Rawal Chowk will be led by Tariq Fazal Chaudhry. Anjum Aqeel will lead protesters from Aabpara.

It is feared that these rallies can bring the entire city to a standstill and they are being brought out at a time when many educational institutions have reopened.

Ms Aurangzeb said rallies would originate from various points in Islamabad and Rawalpindi, and after passing through different roads, would gather at Serena Hotel Chowk from where the top PDM leadership would lead the protesters to the ECP.

“We have asked all our parliamentarians to gather outside the ECP office at 12 noon,” she added.

On the other hand, JUI-F spokesman Mufti Mohammad Ibrar said: “The party workers will come in two rallies - one from Liaquat Bagh in Rawalpindi led by Dr Atiqur Rehman and the other from Aabpara headed by Maulana Ghafoor Haideri.”

PPP spokesman Farhatullah Babar said: “The PPP will take out only one rally from Centaurus Mall which will then join the main gathering at Serena Chowk.”

Asked why Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari was not attending the protest, he said: “Mr Bilawal was engaged with some other matters, but the PPP will be represented by senior leaders, including Raja Pervez Ashraf.”

Meanwhile, Information Minister Senator Shibli Faraz on Monday said opposition parties’ alliance was marred by disagreements.

In a tweet, he said failure, disgrace and defeat were the opposition alliance’s fate.

The minister said opposition parties’ protest outside the ECP was a crude attempt to mislead masses and intimidate the national institution.

Published in Dawn, January 19th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (14)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Ali da Malanga
Jan 19, 2021 07:54am
More like battle of "nervous".
Reply Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Jan 19, 2021 07:59am
PDM = Bunch of thugs and frauds gathered together to save their looted money.
Reply Recommend 0
F-35
Jan 19, 2021 08:14am
PDM will be super victorious.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali da Malanga
Jan 19, 2021 08:28am
@F-35 - "PDM will be super victorious." There is nothing wrong with dreaming as dreams are for free.
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Jan 19, 2021 08:30am
@F-35, “ PDM will be super victorious” Yes, they will gather a few thousand people, repeat the same mantra, serve them with Biryani, and then everyone will go home.
Reply Recommend 0
peer baba khwajaji
Jan 19, 2021 08:31am
Battle of nerves? And Imran Khan has nerves of titanium.
Reply Recommend 0
Thunderbird
Jan 19, 2021 08:37am
Get ready for another flop show of the inepts and the corrupt.
Reply Recommend 0
Toni
Jan 19, 2021 08:37am
Bilawal skipped, nice tactic to be in good books, a blame shift is anticipated.
Reply Recommend 0
n.burki
Jan 19, 2021 08:43am
It is time to stop wasting time in jalsas and empty slogans. Some powerful and renowned politicians should worry about the the effects of London court's rulings as these are soon going to be published. We will all know the truth of money trails and how Pakistan has been looted.
Reply Recommend 0
MONIER
Jan 19, 2021 08:46am
Same old same old talk by PDM, just another day. Where are the resignations? PDM talk is cheap filled with cheap shots.
Reply Recommend 0
Fahim Khalil
Jan 19, 2021 09:06am
PDM 1st show their all foreign funding sources.. the whole world knows that how PTI supports living abroad funds their donations to the party and it will continue to do so in the future as well.
Reply Recommend 0
FEDA
Jan 19, 2021 09:12am
@F-35, good for you as long as you are having free birayni
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Sabir
Jan 19, 2021 09:18am
PDM: a collection of the biggest losers.
Reply Recommend 0
Derek Miller
Jan 19, 2021 09:29am
@F-35, its a real shame you cannot see corruption of Bilawal Bhutto - absolute sham
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Living in Karachi
19 Jan 2021

Living in Karachi

The poor often end up paying more than middle-income segments.

Editorial

Updated 19 Jan 2021

LNG contracts

It is important for industry to reconnect with the national grid and for gas to be allocated for more efficient uses.
19 Jan 2021

Murdered judges

THE continuous violence in Afghanistan has raised serious questions about the sustainability of the peace process, ...
19 Jan 2021

K2 feat

A TEAM of 10 Nepalese mountaineers made history over the weekend as they scaled the world’s second highest peak K2...
Updated 18 Jan 2021

More ignominy for PIA

Decades of mismanagement, nepotism and political opportunism were bound to take their toll.
18 Jan 2021

Agriculture woes

AGRICULTURE is the lifeline of Pakistan’s economy. It is a source of livelihood for two-thirds of the country’s...
18 Jan 2021

Internet access

AS the Covid-19 pandemic rages on, and shows few signs of dissipating, one of the many lessons policymakers should ...