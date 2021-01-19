Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | January 19, 2021

PDM given ‘free hand’ for today’s protest: minister

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished January 19, 2021Updated January 19, 2021 07:33am
INTERIOR Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed addressing a press conference on Monday.—White Star
INTERIOR Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed addressing a press conference on Monday.—White Star

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to give a free hand to the 10-party anti-government Pakistan Democratic Movement alliance for holding a protest outside the Election Commission of Pakistan on Tuesday (today).

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed told a press conference on Monday that the government had decided to give a free hand to PDM to organise a rally in the Red Zone. But he made it clear that nobody would be allowed to take the law into their own hands.

He said no container would be placed and no hurdle would be created in the way of the PDM to stage a demonstration outside the ECP. The ECP is a constitutional body and it is expected that the opposition will respect its sanctity. He said the PDM should know that the Supreme Court, Parliament House and other institutions were situated on Constitution Avenue and the government had taken all necessary security measures for their protection.

The minister said for the first time the PDM had been allowed to organise its rally in the Red Zone. He said the law enforcement agencies would watch whether any seminary student was participating in the PDM rally. He said the law would take its course if anybody attempted to take the law into their own hands.

Answering a question, Mr Rashid said that action would be taken if any baton or uniform-clad group, like Anasar-ul-Islam, participated in the opposition’s rally.

To another question, the minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party had submitted record of 40,000 transactions to ECP, but the opposition parties were unable to produce record of just 4,000 people from whom they had received foreign funding.

Published in Dawn, January 19th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Shabash
Jan 19, 2021 07:36am
What do you mean by law.
Reply Recommend 0
Merge of Equals
Jan 19, 2021 07:38am
To give the PDM a free hand is like giving a child matches to play with, this movement is in self destruct mode and have virtually no substance to their imaginative and baseless claims.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jan 19, 2021 07:38am
PDM thugs cannot hurt IK, but committing political suicide in the process.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jan 19, 2021 07:39am
They wanted to hurt Khan, but the grenade went off in their hands. :)
Reply Recommend 0
Vishesh
Jan 19, 2021 07:44am
You have no choice...... you all know deep inside that your time is over !
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Living in Karachi
19 Jan 2021

Living in Karachi

The poor often end up paying more than middle-income segments.

Editorial

Updated 19 Jan 2021

LNG contracts

THE LNG spot prices have spiked to a multi-year high in recent weeks over the fuel’s rising demand in Asia as...
19 Jan 2021

Murdered judges

THE continuous violence in Afghanistan has raised serious questions about the sustainability of the peace process, ...
19 Jan 2021

K2 feat

A TEAM of 10 Nepalese mountaineers made history over the weekend as they scaled the world’s second highest peak K2...
Updated 18 Jan 2021

More ignominy for PIA

Decades of mismanagement, nepotism and political opportunism were bound to take their toll.
18 Jan 2021

Agriculture woes

AGRICULTURE is the lifeline of Pakistan’s economy. It is a source of livelihood for two-thirds of the country’s...
18 Jan 2021

Internet access

AS the Covid-19 pandemic rages on, and shows few signs of dissipating, one of the many lessons policymakers should ...