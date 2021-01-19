Missing American climber found dead

GILGIT: An American climber, who had gone missing at Pastore Peak on Friday, was found dead on Monday.

Alex Goldfarb had presumably fallen from a cliff at Pastore Peak (6,209 metres) which is situated near Broad Peak (8,047m) and K2 (8,611m) in the Karakoram range.

Alex Goldfarb and Hungarian Zoltan Szlanko were at the Broad base camp to attempt to climb the peak in winter. They went to nearby Pastore Peak for acclimatisation. Zoltan had returned to the base camp while Allex Goldfarb had gone missing.

Pakistan Army helicopters launched a search operation to trace the US climber.

According to expedition officials, Mohammad Ali Sadpara, his son Sajid Sadpara and John Snorri, who are currently at the K2 base camp to attempt it in winter, delayed their own climbing K2 plan and helped the rescue team to trace the climber.

During the rescue operation, the rescue team through helicopters noted many crevasses on higher slopes of the mountain. They spotted tracks of tents somewhere at mountains, but the place was not specified.

Published in Dawn, January 19th, 2021