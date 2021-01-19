Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | January 19, 2021

Missing American climber found dead

Jamil NagriPublished January 19, 2021Updated January 19, 2021 07:39am
An American climber, who had gone missing at Pastore Peak on Friday, was found dead on Monday. —AFP/File
An American climber, who had gone missing at Pastore Peak on Friday, was found dead on Monday. —AFP/File

GILGIT: An American climber, who had gone missing at Pastore Peak on Friday, was found dead on Monday.

Alex Goldfarb had presumably fallen from a cliff at Pastore Peak (6,209 metres) which is situated near Broad Peak (8,047m) and K2 (8,611m) in the Karakoram range.

Alex Goldfarb and Hungarian Zoltan Szlanko were at the Broad base camp to attempt to climb the peak in winter. They went to nearby Pastore Peak for acclimatisation. Zoltan had returned to the base camp while Allex Goldfarb had gone missing.

Pakistan Army helicopters launched a search operation to trace the US climber.

According to expedition officials, Mohammad Ali Sadpara, his son Sajid Sadpara and John Snorri, who are currently at the K2 base camp to attempt it in winter, delayed their own climbing K2 plan and helped the rescue team to trace the climber.

During the rescue operation, the rescue team through helicopters noted many crevasses on higher slopes of the mountain. They spotted tracks of tents somewhere at mountains, but the place was not specified.

Published in Dawn, January 19th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Living in Karachi
19 Jan 2021

Living in Karachi

The poor often end up paying more than middle-income segments.

Editorial

Updated 19 Jan 2021

LNG contracts

THE LNG spot prices have spiked to a multi-year high in recent weeks over the fuel’s rising demand in Asia as...
19 Jan 2021

Murdered judges

THE continuous violence in Afghanistan has raised serious questions about the sustainability of the peace process, ...
19 Jan 2021

K2 feat

A TEAM of 10 Nepalese mountaineers made history over the weekend as they scaled the world’s second highest peak K2...
Updated 18 Jan 2021

More ignominy for PIA

Decades of mismanagement, nepotism and political opportunism were bound to take their toll.
18 Jan 2021

Agriculture woes

AGRICULTURE is the lifeline of Pakistan’s economy. It is a source of livelihood for two-thirds of the country’s...
18 Jan 2021

Internet access

AS the Covid-19 pandemic rages on, and shows few signs of dissipating, one of the many lessons policymakers should ...