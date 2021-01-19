Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | January 19, 2021

Banigala police station staff removed

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished January 19, 2021Updated January 19, 2021 09:40am
On the complaint of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the entire staff of Banigala police station, except the station house officer, has been removed. — APP/File
On the complaint of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the entire staff of Banigala police station, except the station house officer, has been removed. — APP/File

ISLAMABAD: On the complaint of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the entire staff of Banigala police station, except the station house officer, has been removed.

Two separate notifications were issued from the office of the senior superintendent of police in this regard. Over a dozen subordinates (constables and head constable), three sub-inspectors and three assistant sub-inspectors were removed.

A senior police officer told Dawn on condition of anonymity that there had been several complaints against the staff of the police station that they were patronising land grabbers and drug dealers, and also minting money from vehicles transporting construction material.

A few days ago, newly appointed IGP Qazi Jamilur Rehman met the prime minister. PM Khan had informed the IGP that the staff of the police station had extorted money from a truck driver, the police official said, adding that the truck driver was traced and called to identify the staff of the police station.

However, the truck driver made excuses that he might not be able to identify those who extorted money from him, the police official said, adding that the next day the IGP issued orders to remove the staff of the police station.

In Sept 2019, Banigala and three other police stations were declared Model Subdivision, the officer said, adding that the step was taken after the prime minister approved introduction of reforms at the police station level with assistant superintendents of police to work as station house officer for effective administration.

When contacted, Director Media Islamabad Police SP Mohammad Bilal confirmed that the staff of Banigala police station had been removed as there were many complaints against them.

When asked about the meeting between the IGP and the prime minister, the SP said: “I have no knowledge about it; I will get details and reply.”

The SP had not replied till the filing of the report.

Published in Dawn, January 19th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Living in Karachi
19 Jan 2021

Living in Karachi

The poor often end up paying more than middle-income segments.

Editorial

Updated 19 Jan 2021

LNG contracts

It is important for industry to reconnect with the national grid and for gas to be allocated for more efficient uses.
19 Jan 2021

Murdered judges

THE continuous violence in Afghanistan has raised serious questions about the sustainability of the peace process, ...
19 Jan 2021

K2 feat

A TEAM of 10 Nepalese mountaineers made history over the weekend as they scaled the world’s second highest peak K2...
Updated 18 Jan 2021

More ignominy for PIA

Decades of mismanagement, nepotism and political opportunism were bound to take their toll.
18 Jan 2021

Agriculture woes

AGRICULTURE is the lifeline of Pakistan’s economy. It is a source of livelihood for two-thirds of the country’s...
18 Jan 2021

Internet access

AS the Covid-19 pandemic rages on, and shows few signs of dissipating, one of the many lessons policymakers should ...