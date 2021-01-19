Banigala police station staff removed

ISLAMABAD: On the complaint of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the entire staff of Banigala police station, except the station house officer, has been removed.

Two separate notifications were issued from the office of the senior superintendent of police in this regard. Over a dozen subordinates (constables and head constable), three sub-inspectors and three assistant sub-inspectors were removed.

A senior police officer told Dawn on condition of anonymity that there had been several complaints against the staff of the police station that they were patronising land grabbers and drug dealers, and also minting money from vehicles transporting construction material.

A few days ago, newly appointed IGP Qazi Jamilur Rehman met the prime minister. PM Khan had informed the IGP that the staff of the police station had extorted money from a truck driver, the police official said, adding that the truck driver was traced and called to identify the staff of the police station.

However, the truck driver made excuses that he might not be able to identify those who extorted money from him, the police official said, adding that the next day the IGP issued orders to remove the staff of the police station.

In Sept 2019, Banigala and three other police stations were declared Model Subdivision, the officer said, adding that the step was taken after the prime minister approved introduction of reforms at the police station level with assistant superintendents of police to work as station house officer for effective administration.

When contacted, Director Media Islamabad Police SP Mohammad Bilal confirmed that the staff of Banigala police station had been removed as there were many complaints against them.

When asked about the meeting between the IGP and the prime minister, the SP said: “I have no knowledge about it; I will get details and reply.”

The SP had not replied till the filing of the report.

Published in Dawn, January 19th, 2021