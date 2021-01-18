Dawn Logo

Drap green-lights Chinese firm Sinopharm's Covid vaccine for emergency use

Ikram JunaidiPublished January 18, 2021Updated January 18, 2021 11:00pm
The Oxford-AstraZeneca and Sinopharm vaccines have been approved for emergency use in the country. — Reuters/File

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (Drap) on Monday approved Chinese state-owned firm Sinopharm’s Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use, the second shot to be given approval for use in the country.

On Friday, Drap had authorised the Oxford University AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use in Pakistan.

"In a meeting conducted by [the] Registration Board of Drap today January 18, 2021, another vaccine manufactured by China National Pharmaceutical Group (SinoPharm) has also been given EUA (emergency use authorisation)," a spokesperson for the regulatory body said in a statement.

Both the Oxford and Sinopharm vaccines were evaluated for their safety and quality and granted EUA "with certain conditions", the statement added.

"This authorisation will be reviewed on quarterly basis keeping in view further data regarding safety, efficacy and quality," it said.

An official of the Ministry of National Health Services, requesting not to be named, had earlier told Dawn there was almost no chance of getting the Oxford University-AstraZeneca vaccine as India had already purchased its research and was also manufacturing it. Besides, New Delhi has announced that it will give priority to its own population.

“Our only chance to get the vaccine is through Covax,” the official said.

Covax is an alliance that had been set up by Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation (GAVI), Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and World Health Organisation in April last year. It has pledged provision of free vaccine for 20 per cent of the population of around 190 countries, including Pakistan. It is hoped that the first consignment will be received just after the start of the second quarter of 2021.

More to follow.

Comments (6)
Kyber
Jan 18, 2021 10:53pm
Why the hurry to approve this... It's 50% efficient
Reply Recommend 0
Rohit
Jan 18, 2021 10:57pm
Somebody told IK will allow only highest efficacy vaccine only.
Reply Recommend 0
kamal chowkidar
Jan 18, 2021 10:58pm
@Kyber, "Why the hurry to approve this... It's 50% efficient". For them 50% is better than zero percent.
Reply Recommend 0
Majid
Jan 18, 2021 10:59pm
Quick. Order 500 million doses from China. 2 for each person and 100 million for defective replacements.
Reply Recommend 0
Amir
Jan 18, 2021 11:00pm
Expected
Reply Recommend 0
RAja Raman
Jan 18, 2021 11:01pm
Right step. It is better to use Chinese vaccine, as Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine is to be procured from Serum Institute of India. IK requesting from SII or Modi will be political suicide for him.
Reply Recommend 0

