Two TTP terrorists killed in South Waziristan IBO: ISPR

Naveed SiddiquiPublished January 18, 2021Updated January 18, 2021 02:26pm
Two terrorists were killed while another was injured during an intelligence-based operation in Nargosa area of South Waziristan. — Photo courtesy ISPR/File
Two terrorists were killed while another was injured during an intelligence-based operation in Nargosa area of South Waziristan. — Photo courtesy ISPR/File

Two terrorists were killed while another was injured during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Nargosa area of South Waziristan, the military's media wing said on Monday.

"Security forces conducted an IBO in Nargosa area of South Waziristan district. During intense fire, two terrorists Usman Ali and Waheed were killed and one got injured and apprehended," the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

"The killed terrorists were active members of Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) Sajna group and were improvised explosive device (IED) experts, terrorist trainers, motivators, and were involved in attacks on security forces.

"Terrorist Usman was also involved in the attack on security forces on Oct 14, 2020 in which Capt Umer Cheema, two JCOs and three Soldiers were martyred while four were injured," the statement added.

On Oct 14 last year, a convoy of security forces was attacked with improvised explosive devices near Razmak which resulted in the martyrdom of Captain Umer and five soldiers.

The banned TTP had claimed responsibility for the attack. TTP spokesperson Mohammad Khurasani said in a brief statement at the time that members of his group carried out the attack in Shaktoi area adjacent to North Waziristan.

Following a lull due to the success of army operations, violence has recently seen an uptick in the merged tribal districts, particularly in North Waziristan and South Waziristan, resulting in the martyrdom of several officers, soldiers and civilians.

On Jan 14, three Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred in an exchange of fire with militants in the North Waziristan tribal district after security forces carried out two separate IBOs on terrorist hideouts.

Two suspected terrorists "including an IED expert" were killed in the raids, the ISPR had said in a statement.

Earlier this month, two soldiers were martyred and three others wounded in a terrorist attack on a security check-post in the Speenwam area of North Waziristan.

M. Emad
Jan 18, 2021 02:30pm
RIP.
