Decisive Test in balance as rain clouds Australia's victory push against India

AFPPublished January 18, 2021Updated January 18, 2021 01:30pm
India's Mohammed Siraj, centre, is congratulated by teammates after taking his fifth wicket during play on day four of the fourth cricket Test between India and Australia at the Gabba on Jan 18. — AP
Australia's batsmen Pat Cummins (L) and Josh Hazlewood bumps gloves on day four of the fourth cricket Test match between Australia and India at The Gabba in Brisbane on January 18. — AFP
India will need to score 328 runs for victory or bat all day for a draw after bowling Australia out for 294 midway through the final session on day four of the decisive fourth Test at the Gabba on Monday.

Mohammad Siraj had Josh Hazlewood caught on the boundary to end the Australian innings as rain clouds formed over the ground.

Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill then faced just 11 balls, reaching four without loss, before light rain began to fall and play was called off for the day.

Siraj and fellow quick Shardul Thakur were exceptional throughout Monday as they kept the Australian scoring rate largely under control while taking wickets at regular intervals.

Although most of the Australian batting order got starts, only Steve Smith converted and even he fell for 55 when surprised by a Thakur short ball.

Australia need to win to regain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy but, with more rain forecast for Tuesday, India will fancy their chances of surviving for the draw they need to keep the silverware.

The highest run chase to achieve victory at the Gabba is the 236 that Australia scored to beat the West Indies in 1951.

But as India have shown since their disastrous capitulation in the first Test in Adelaide when they were bowled out for 36, they are never out of the contest.

They came back and won the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne then batted for more than day to draw Sydney's third Test.

Smith said off-spinner Nathan Lyon, who is playing his 100th Test and needs three more scalps to reach 400 Test wickets, could play a big role on Tuesday.

“There's a nice crack forming outside the right-handers' off stump that he'll be looking to aim at,” Smith said.

Tricky wicket

“If he hits good areas consistently tomorrow there is certainly no reason why he can't create some chances on a day-five wicket, that's for sure.

“The game's in a nice place for us — the wicket is starting to play a few tricks,” he added.

“Today a few balls shot up so tomorrow it's going to be case of hitting the right areas and letting the natural variation of a day five wicket do its work, and hopefully we can hang on to the chances.”

However, India will feel they can at least save the Test against an Australian attack that looked fatigued in the first innings.

India claimed four wickets in the morning session to peg back a flying start by the Australians with David Warner and Marcus Harris taking advantage of some poor bowling.

The Australian openers added 68 runs off 19 overs when, with the score on 89, Harris fell for 38 when he tried to duck a Thakur short ball only for the ball to graze his glove on the way through to wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant.

It prompted a mini-collapse as two runs later debutant Washington Sundar trapped Warner lbw for 48, the Australian opener's highest score since his return from a groin strain in the third Test in Sydney.

First innings century-maker Marnus Labuschagne came to the crease and continued to attack, blasting five boundaries on his way to a quickfire 25 before he was straightened up by a Siraj delivery and edged a simple catch to Sharma at second slip.

Siraj, who was expensive in his early overs, then had Matthew Wade caught behind down the leg side for a duck three balls later to leave Australia 123 for four.

Smith and Cameron Green then began to take the game away from the visitors, though both had let-offs.

Smith was dropped at long-off by Siraj on 38 while Green survived a caught and bowled by the same bowler on 14.

But Siraj, who took 5-73, made amends when he got one to leap into Smith's glove with the former Australian captain on 55, while Thakur went on to finish with 4-61 as he accounted for the wickets of Green, Tim Paine and Nathan Lyon.

Comments (12)
Kashmiri Pandit
Jan 18, 2021 12:53pm
Fairy tale series was won already in 2018, this series is a testament to the rising Indias dominance over test cricket on overseas cricket pitches
Reply
Kris
Jan 18, 2021 01:05pm
Hope India plays positive cricket and forces a result one way or other. That will be a fitting end to this amazing series.
Reply
Fastfriend
Jan 18, 2021 01:11pm
We send our best wishes to Indian cricket team to win the test match and test series.
Reply
ABCD
Jan 18, 2021 01:11pm
If no rain, India will win @4 runs per over. Let Shubhman. hit a classic century.
Reply
Sri
Jan 18, 2021 01:14pm
Dr Saalaria, zak, fastback, Bilal, salman and all other cricket experts - let the wishes begin!
Reply
Sanjay
Jan 18, 2021 01:20pm
In the last 32 years, there have been only two previous occasions when the Australians were bowled out in both innings at Brisbane. This half strength side of the most media hyped team created the third occasion! Stat announced during live commentary.
Reply
The Mask
Jan 18, 2021 01:21pm
Whether its cricket, vaccine or economy, India has worked hard since 1947 to be a success story.
Reply
CHELFLS
Jan 18, 2021 01:21pm
Mighty young tigers of India are daring the mischieved kangaroos.
Reply
Kums
Jan 18, 2021 01:22pm
Rain is the only saviour for Aussies .... Young guns should close the game
Reply
F-35
Jan 18, 2021 01:27pm
Pakistan should learn about positivity and professionalism from India.
Reply
Pakistani
Jan 18, 2021 01:30pm
Amazing play by Indian young team.
Reply
Fastrack
Jan 18, 2021 01:34pm
India is very strong
Reply

