Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | January 18, 2021

India spoiling Afghan peace process: Qureshi

Shakeel AhmadPublished January 18, 2021Updated January 18, 2021 07:39am
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that India is playing the role of a spoiler in the ongoing Afghan peace process. — AP/File
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that India is playing the role of a spoiler in the ongoing Afghan peace process. — AP/File

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that India is playing the role of a spoiler in the ongoing Afghan peace process.

“We have already conveyed our concerns to the Afghan government and the international community with evidence,” the minister said while speaking at a corner meeting in his constituency on Sunday.

Mr Qureshi claimed that after some steps taken by the PTI government regarding Kashmir, the international community’s stance on the Kashmir issue was changing.

“The world is now realising what we have been saying for the last two years. The British parliamentarians have categorically stated that Kashmir is a disputed issue of international level. This is an encouraging thing for Kashmiris as it will further expose India,” the foreign minister said.

About domestic politics, Mr Qureshi said there were differences within the Pakistan Democratic Movement over the long march.

“We are aware of the difference of opinion in the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz while the JUI-F is also divided into two groups. Disappointment is prevailing in the rank and file of the PDM, but in order to motivate their workers, they are holding public meetings,” he said.

The minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had already announced that there would be no relief for the plunderers of national wealth.

Mr Qureshi said he believed that Seraiki areas should get recognition as no one could suppress the voices for a south Punjab province.

“The people of Wasaib will get their rights, no matter whether the PTI remains in power or not. The PTI believes in strengthening of federation and for concrete administrative structure and devolution of powers at grassroots level, we believe the establishment of south Punjab province is necessary,” he said.

Mr Qureshi said the previous governments had not only failed to establish a separate province, but also set up a separate secretariat.

“I have convinced the prime minister for a separate province and have laid the foundation stone of it by establishing an independent secretariat,” he said.

Published in Dawn, January 18th, 2021

Pak India Ties , Afghan War
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (20)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr. AsHamed.
Jan 18, 2021 08:00am
The world believe the truth.
Reply Recommend 0
BRR
Jan 18, 2021 08:02am
We all know how pakistan behaved for last 20+ years in afghanistan - double dealing it is called.
Reply Recommend 0
Jai Mahakaal
Jan 18, 2021 08:11am
Sir, everything is ok, you are doing very good job, but only evidence is missing.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jan 18, 2021 08:20am
He is 100 percent right.
Reply Recommend 0
PrakashG
Jan 18, 2021 08:22am
Who exactly has been playing double games in Afghanistan ever since - and even before - the Afghan war started?
Reply Recommend 0
Vishesh
Jan 18, 2021 08:22am
Here he comes again, btw you yourself are responsible for the afghan mess....India will do the cleanup now
Reply Recommend 0
Vishesh
Jan 18, 2021 08:24am
With Doval recent visit to Afghan, pak diplomats who were sleeping all this while now got up and are still in half sleep mode :)
Reply Recommend 0
point of view
Jan 18, 2021 08:28am
Afghanistan is not backyard of Pakistan but a playground for every country.
Reply Recommend 0
Raghav
Jan 18, 2021 08:37am
First you created the problem and continued the problem, today you talking about peace.
Reply Recommend 0
Tiger
Jan 18, 2021 08:49am
World knows the peace Pakistan has been spreading in Afghanisan.
Reply Recommend 0
Vijay
Jan 18, 2021 08:50am
India wants to be friendly with every country, what’s the problem ?
Reply Recommend 0
K Rana
Jan 18, 2021 08:54am
Like broker, first they create mess and then offer as mediator
Reply Recommend 0
Rahim
Jan 18, 2021 09:02am
Afghans will solve their own problem everyone needs to stay away. Warlords will listen only to PMIK, no one else can solve it.
Reply Recommend 0
Munna
Jan 18, 2021 09:06am
May be the definition of “peace” that you want to impose is very different from the world know.
Reply Recommend 0
Anonymouseee
Jan 18, 2021 09:07am
Shameless India.
Reply Recommend 0
Kbm
Jan 18, 2021 09:09am
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, But you are 200% WRONG
Reply Recommend 0
Hind
Jan 18, 2021 09:12am
The British parliamentarians have categorically stated that Kashmir is a disputed issue of international level. UK yesterday invited India for G 7
Reply Recommend 0
Baazigar
Jan 18, 2021 09:14am
Who brought Afghanistan to this state?
Reply Recommend 0
Munna
Jan 18, 2021 09:15am
May be the definition of “peace” that you want to impose is very different from what the world knows.
Reply Recommend 0
Chirag
Jan 18, 2021 09:18am
Any failure because of India, Nawaz and PPP. How long this government cleaning up mirror instead of her Face?
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Chained to the rivers
Updated 18 Jan 2021

Chained to the rivers

There are many state actors who must shoulder the blame for their present condition.
Brave new world
18 Jan 2021

Brave new world

Covid-19 is bringing about a reassessment of the role of markets.
The war comes home
18 Jan 2021

The war comes home

The Capitol riots included several former members of the US military.

Editorial

Updated 18 Jan 2021

More ignominy for PIA

Decades of mismanagement, nepotism and political opportunism were bound to take their toll.
18 Jan 2021

Agriculture woes

AGRICULTURE is the lifeline of Pakistan’s economy. It is a source of livelihood for two-thirds of the country’s...
18 Jan 2021

Internet access

AS the Covid-19 pandemic rages on, and shows few signs of dissipating, one of the many lessons policymakers should ...
Updated 17 Jan 2021

Foreign funding case

THE Election Commission of Pakistan has summoned both the PML-N and PPP on Monday in connection with the foreign...
17 Jan 2021

Vaccine procurement

ALL eyes are on the government as it pledges to roll out the Covid-19 vaccination programme to about 80m citizens by...
17 Jan 2021

Makli ‘renovation’

THERE are fears that the recently conducted ‘renovation’ work carried out at the Makli necropolis may rob the...