India spoiling Afghan peace process: Qureshi

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that India is playing the role of a spoiler in the ongoing Afghan peace process.

“We have already conveyed our concerns to the Afghan government and the international community with evidence,” the minister said while speaking at a corner meeting in his constituency on Sunday.

Mr Qureshi claimed that after some steps taken by the PTI government regarding Kashmir, the international community’s stance on the Kashmir issue was changing.

“The world is now realising what we have been saying for the last two years. The British parliamentarians have categorically stated that Kashmir is a disputed issue of international level. This is an encouraging thing for Kashmiris as it will further expose India,” the foreign minister said.

About domestic politics, Mr Qureshi said there were differences within the Pakistan Democratic Movement over the long march.

“We are aware of the difference of opinion in the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz while the JUI-F is also divided into two groups. Disappointment is prevailing in the rank and file of the PDM, but in order to motivate their workers, they are holding public meetings,” he said.

The minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had already announced that there would be no relief for the plunderers of national wealth.

Mr Qureshi said he believed that Seraiki areas should get recognition as no one could suppress the voices for a south Punjab province.

“The people of Wasaib will get their rights, no matter whether the PTI remains in power or not. The PTI believes in strengthening of federation and for concrete administrative structure and devolution of powers at grassroots level, we believe the establishment of south Punjab province is necessary,” he said.

Mr Qureshi said the previous governments had not only failed to establish a separate province, but also set up a separate secretariat.

“I have convinced the prime minister for a separate province and have laid the foundation stone of it by establishing an independent secretariat,” he said.

