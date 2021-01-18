Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | January 18, 2021

0.85m tonnes sugar to be imported tax-free

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished January 18, 2021Updated January 18, 2021 07:33am
The Pakistan Sugar Mills Association had in recent weeks blamed the inability of cane commissioners to ensure the sugarcane price approved by various provincial governments. — Reuters/File
The Pakistan Sugar Mills Association had in recent weeks blamed the inability of cane commissioners to ensure the sugarcane price approved by various provincial governments. — Reuters/File

ISLAMABAD: Amid rising prices during the ongoing sugarcane crushing season, the government has decided to immediately allow import of almost 850,000 tonnes of sugar without any taxes and duties to prevent price hike.

This includes tax and duty free import of 500,000 tonnes of refined sugar through the public sector, besides an offer to the local sugar mills to import another 350,000 tonnes of raw sugar.

Informed sources told Dawn that the decision in principle came during a recent meeting held at the Prime Minister Office to review prices of essential commodities as part of a general situation on inflation.

They said a meeting of the Sugar Advisory Board — a forum of relevant ministries like commerce and industries — later firmed up recommendations for sugar import as the prices started going up within a few weeks after a decline.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had on Dec 12 publicly congratulated the relevant government agencies whose coordinated efforts helped reduce sugar prices to about Rs80per kg from well above Rs100. However, the prices went beyond Rs90 over the next few weeks, touching Rs100 per kg in Lahore and Karachi. This was reportedly based on speculations that sugar shortages could emerge by the end of September this year.

Officials said the government would ensure a total of about 850,000 tonnes of additional sugar in the market for price stabilisation. Of this, about 500,000 tonnes would be imported through the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) and the remaining 350,000 tonnes by the private sector i.e. sugar mills.

The Pakistan Sugar Mills Association had in recent weeks blamed the inability of cane commissioners to ensure the sugarcane price approved by various provincial governments, resulting in higher production cost and market rates.

Sugar price has almost doubled over the past two years from Rs60 in August/September 2018 to about Rs115 in August/September 2020, before going down slightly early last month.

Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar on Sunday also confirmed the government’s move to import sugar. “Summary for import of 500k tonnes of sugar is being moved for upcoming ECC,” he said in a tweet, adding that “provisional estimates suggest local production of sugar will be higher than last season. But owing to low carryover stocks, TCP, in consultation with provinces, will be advised to initiate imports early”.

The minister also said the “provinces will be advised to release this sugar at retail stage at subsidised and control rates. Cane commissioners have reported ample supply of sugar and sugarcane for the time being”.

The officials said the commodity would be supplied to Azad Kashmir, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Utility Stores Corporation (USC) through imports while the sugar mills would also be allowed to import raw sugar on a first-come-first-serve basis.

The sources said the Sugar Advisory Board had recently decided to exempt commercial import of sugar from duties and taxes under food security provisions of public procurement law, besides allowing import of 300,000 tonnes of raw sugar by the mills to beef up stocks in view of almost no carryover stock from the previous season.

The board had been informed that the total production last year (2019-20) was close to 4.9 million tonnes while the provincial governments and other agencies anticipated more than 5.5m tonnes production this year, which was almost 13.5 per cent (650,000 tonnes) higher.

However, the overall stocks last year were significantly higher in view of about 775,000 tonnes of carryout stocks. The carryover this year is almost nothing.

The sources said Punjab had flagged sugar shortage at the end (October/November) of current year even though a clear picture would be available after two months.

The sources said the industries ministry had recommended a reduction in withholding income tax to 0.25pc from 5.5pc on refined sugar and removal of 3pc sales tax on import of raw sugar.

Published in Dawn, January 18th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (9)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
F-35
Jan 18, 2021 08:08am
Where is the sugar coming from?
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Jan 18, 2021 08:18am
Pakistan becomes a Wheat-, Sugar-, Cotton-, Vaccine-importing country.
Reply Recommend 0
Suraj1971
Jan 18, 2021 08:24am
Decision to ban Indian goods has badly impacted availability of every essential. Time to take a U turn.
Reply Recommend 0
Vivek
Jan 18, 2021 08:27am
After 73 years of Independence Pakistan Can't even produce sufficient amount of Sugar for its masses. What a shame for a Nuclear power.
Reply Recommend 0
Hwh
Jan 18, 2021 08:27am
What about eggs? By the way who is taking the risk to supply the sugar for free (will Pakistan pay the price)?
Reply Recommend 0
HKG
Jan 18, 2021 08:28am
Super power achieving heights !
Reply Recommend 0
Fastfriend
Jan 18, 2021 08:37am
Our economic team is not short of fools. Once we show our intention that we are importing sugar of large quantity the international prices will rise.Last month it was below US$400 PMT now touching 450. We must manage without import and control local prices.
Reply Recommend 0
AGAKHAN
Jan 18, 2021 08:49am
@F-35, sugar is coming mainly from India - thru third party as usual.
Reply Recommend 0
Tomy
Jan 18, 2021 09:07am
While this sugar import points to a smaller problem. At a larger scale, Pakistan & India need to focus on sustaining agriculture - i.e profitable enough for farmer. But, DO NOT make market-manipulation like "farmer subsidies", that results in farmers using inefficient methods e,g overuse of free-electricity, cheap fertilizer etc. Let the farmer sell at his own price, and give some money back when poor people ACTUALLY consume, and show to gov.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Chained to the rivers
Updated 18 Jan 2021

Chained to the rivers

There are many state actors who must shoulder the blame for their present condition.
Brave new world
18 Jan 2021

Brave new world

Covid-19 is bringing about a reassessment of the role of markets.
The war comes home
18 Jan 2021

The war comes home

The Capitol riots included several former members of the US military.

Editorial

Updated 18 Jan 2021

More ignominy for PIA

Decades of mismanagement, nepotism and political opportunism were bound to take their toll.
18 Jan 2021

Agriculture woes

AGRICULTURE is the lifeline of Pakistan’s economy. It is a source of livelihood for two-thirds of the country’s...
18 Jan 2021

Internet access

AS the Covid-19 pandemic rages on, and shows few signs of dissipating, one of the many lessons policymakers should ...
Updated 17 Jan 2021

Foreign funding case

THE Election Commission of Pakistan has summoned both the PML-N and PPP on Monday in connection with the foreign...
17 Jan 2021

Vaccine procurement

ALL eyes are on the government as it pledges to roll out the Covid-19 vaccination programme to about 80m citizens by...
17 Jan 2021

Makli ‘renovation’

THERE are fears that the recently conducted ‘renovation’ work carried out at the Makli necropolis may rob the...