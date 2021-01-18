Dawn Logo

Stranded crew of seized plane due today

Mohammad AsgharPublished January 18, 2021Updated January 18, 2021 07:35am
Eighteen crew members of Pakistan International Airlines’ Boeing 777 flight held back by Malaysian authorities due to a British court case over the aircraft lease will arrive here at Islamabad on Monday. — AFP/File
RAWALPINDI: Eighteen crew members of Pakistan International Airlines’ Boeing 777 flight held back by Malaysian authorities due to a British court case over the aircraft lease will arrive here at Islamabad on Monday (today).

To review the situation after the PIA plane was seized in Malaysia over a lease dispute and the airline’s concern over air services agreements with other countries, the aviation division has called a meeting of the working group, headed by senior joint secretary of the aviation division Abdul Sattar Khokhar on Wednesday, sources said.

The working group was formed after the PIA management expressed concern over air services agreements signed with other countries during the previous government.

Besides other senior officials of the aviation, PIACL chief commercial officer and air transport director will attend the meeting.

Meeting called to review PIA’s concern over agreements with other nations

The source said the PIA had expressed concern over the air services agreements in the light of major changes in the aviation policy that had been made by the previous government. Due to the agreements, the officials believe, the national flag carrier suffered heavy losses on part of frequencies and routes.

The meeting will also review the extension of frequency while the international routes issue is also likely to come under discussion.

The exact amendments desired in the ASAs/ MoU with other countries and revision in traffic rights desired by the PIACL in the respective ASAs/MoUs are also on the agenda of the meeting.

Meanwhile, all the 172 passengers of the PIA plane seized in Malaysia reached Islamabad on two flights, while the 18-member crew, including two pilots, would arrive on Monday.

According to PIA spokesman, 118 passengers arrived by Emirates Airlines flight EK-614, while the remaining 54 passengers arrived by Qatar Airways flight QR-632 early on Sunday morning.

On arrival the passengers were received by the senior PIA officials. A large number of the passengers’ family members were present at the Islamabad International Airport.

The passengers after landing at their home country were happy and were heard saying: “We were expecting that we would also be held with our plane.”

“It was quite worrying for me and my family when I heard that the passengers of the PIA plane had been off-loaded and my son who was returning to Pakistan after a long time was among them,” said the father of the boy, whose name could not be known, in a video clip.

Published in Dawn, January 18th, 2021

Comments (8)
Aussie
Jan 18, 2021 08:01am
time of shame for PIA and needs urgent reforms
Reply Recommend 0
SYED ADNAN SHAFQAT
Jan 18, 2021 08:02am
PIA please make sure all the payments of leased aircrafts are upto date, as the financial situation around the world is scarce, authorities are looking for prompt repayments of any sorts. Pakistanis staying abroad look forward to travel by their own airline instead choosing other non Pakistan airlines. Situations like this create problems for Pakistani travellers.KIV
Reply Recommend 0
Ruby
Jan 18, 2021 08:05am
I am sure they will recieve heroes welcome with lot of people standing on both side of roads with flower petals.
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Jan 18, 2021 08:07am
Congratulations??
Reply Recommend 0
Hindustani
Jan 18, 2021 08:19am
Sell PIA to Air India. They will manage it 1000 times better.
Reply Recommend 0
papa
Jan 18, 2021 08:40am
Treated shamelessly like a credit card loan defaulter.
Reply Recommend 0
Azaan
Jan 18, 2021 09:04am
@Hindustani, don't be so sure... Air India has been making losses for decades. PIAs mismanagement and AIs mismanagement are of the same category.
Reply Recommend 0
Majid
Jan 18, 2021 09:06am
Use the remaining planes only within Pakistan if you cannot pay the lease amount. At least they won't be taken away abruptly.
Reply Recommend 0

