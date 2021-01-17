Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | January 17, 2021

Mandviwala vows to move EU against NAB

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished January 17, 2021Updated January 17, 2021 07:31am
ISLAMABAD: Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwala speaks to reporters outside the house of the late retired brigadier Asad Munir on Saturday.—Online
ISLAMABAD: Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwala speaks to reporters outside the house of the late retired brigadier Asad Munir on Saturday.—Online

ISLAMABAD: Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwala on Saturday announced that he would approach the European Union and other international human rights organisations against the violation of human rights by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

He also vowed to move a bill to stop the Bureau from character assassination of people and arresting them at the inquiry stage.

He said this after meeting with the family of retired brigadier Asad Munir who committed suicide following excesses by the anti-graft watchdog. Mr Munir worked with both the military as well as the government and was facing multiple inquiries by NAB.

In March 2019, the body of deceased was found hanging with the ceiling fan in the study of his apartment located in highly-guarded Diplomatic Enclave where he lived with his wife, a driver and a cook.

Mr Mandviwala said that he had a meeting with the widow of Mr Munir and his daughter in Sector F-8.

“I was astonished to know, from the widow, that Mr Munir earlier tried to commit suicide with his pistol, but fortunately the bullet got stuck and later his wife snatched the pistol from him. However, after a few days he hanged himself due to humiliation by NAB,” he said.

While talking to Dawn, Senator Mandviwala said that Mr Munir used to tell his wife how NAB humiliated him.

“I have learnt that more people have committed suicides, because of NAB, as compared to those who died in NAB’s custody. That is why I have decided to seek details from the Inspector Generals of Prisons about how many people are in jail due to NAB. As details will be sought from the platform of Senate, they will be received soon. I have observed that, apart from NAB, all departments cooperate with the parliament,” he said.

“As NAB has been violating human rights so I have decided to approach the European Union and international human rights organisations against it,” he said.

Senator Mandviwala said that soon he would move a bill in which it would be suggested that NAB should not interfere in private businesses, should not be allowed to arrest people at inquiry stage and should not share details with the media.

It is worth mentioning that NAB has been investigating a case against Mr Mandviwala.

Published in Dawn, January 17th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Digital finance
17 Jan 2021

Digital finance

Raast offers opportunities for inclusion, but is not without risk.
Broadsheetgate
Updated 17 Jan 2021

Broadsheetgate

The competence that has underlined NAB and its actions has cost us dearly now and even in 2008.
Debate on ordinances
17 Jan 2021

Debate on ordinances

The government’s line of thinking indicates a belief in the principle of brute majority.
America in decline?
Updated 16 Jan 2021

America in decline?

In spite of the ‘gates’ that rocked the US, democracy stood firm.

Editorial

Updated 17 Jan 2021

Foreign funding case

THE Election Commission of Pakistan has summoned both the PML-N and PPP on Monday in connection with the foreign...
17 Jan 2021

Vaccine procurement

ALL eyes are on the government as it pledges to roll out the Covid-19 vaccination programme to about 80m citizens by...
17 Jan 2021

Makli ‘renovation’

THERE are fears that the recently conducted ‘renovation’ work carried out at the Makli necropolis may rob the...
16 Jan 2021

Gas liberalisation

AFTER drawing much criticism from both consumers and the opposition over its mismanagement of the energy sector that...
16 Jan 2021

Osama Satti inquiry

THE findings of the judicial inquiry into the Jan 2 killing of 21-year-old Osama Satti in Islamabad merely confirms...
Updated 16 Jan 2021

British MP on IHK

DESPITE sustained efforts by New Delhi’s rulers to remove India-held Kashmir from the global discourse, people of...