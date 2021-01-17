Mandviwala vows to move EU against NAB

ISLAMABAD: Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwala on Saturday announced that he would approach the European Union and other international human rights organisations against the violation of human rights by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

He also vowed to move a bill to stop the Bureau from character assassination of people and arresting them at the inquiry stage.

He said this after meeting with the family of retired brigadier Asad Munir who committed suicide following excesses by the anti-graft watchdog. Mr Munir worked with both the military as well as the government and was facing multiple inquiries by NAB.

In March 2019, the body of deceased was found hanging with the ceiling fan in the study of his apartment located in highly-guarded Diplomatic Enclave where he lived with his wife, a driver and a cook.

Mr Mandviwala said that he had a meeting with the widow of Mr Munir and his daughter in Sector F-8.

“I was astonished to know, from the widow, that Mr Munir earlier tried to commit suicide with his pistol, but fortunately the bullet got stuck and later his wife snatched the pistol from him. However, after a few days he hanged himself due to humiliation by NAB,” he said.

While talking to Dawn, Senator Mandviwala said that Mr Munir used to tell his wife how NAB humiliated him.

“I have learnt that more people have committed suicides, because of NAB, as compared to those who died in NAB’s custody. That is why I have decided to seek details from the Inspector Generals of Prisons about how many people are in jail due to NAB. As details will be sought from the platform of Senate, they will be received soon. I have observed that, apart from NAB, all departments cooperate with the parliament,” he said.

“As NAB has been violating human rights so I have decided to approach the European Union and international human rights organisations against it,” he said.

Senator Mandviwala said that soon he would move a bill in which it would be suggested that NAB should not interfere in private businesses, should not be allowed to arrest people at inquiry stage and should not share details with the media.

It is worth mentioning that NAB has been investigating a case against Mr Mandviwala.

