Drap approves AstraZeneca vaccine for emergency use in Pakistan

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (Drap) on Saturday authorised the Oxford University-AstraZeneca vaccine shot for emergency use in Pakistan, making it the first vaccine get local approval.

“Drap granted emergency use authorisation to AstraZeneca’s Covid vaccine,” Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Healh Dr Faisal Sultan told Reuters.

The country has also pre-booked more than a million doses of Sinopharm's vaccine from China, Sultan said, adding that the Sinopharm vaccine is awaiting approval from Drap, which has received and reviewed its data.

“We are in the process to obtain Western origin and other vaccines both via bilateral purchase agreements as well as via the Covax facility,” he said.

Pakistan is speaking to a number of vaccine makers, and Sultan said the country could get “in the range of tens of millions” of vaccine doses under an agreement with China's CanSinoBio.

The vaccine company's Ad5-nCoV Covid-19 candidate is nearing completion of Phase III clinical trials in Pakistan.

Efficacy is a key factor, said Sultan. “We have and are watching the evolving stories around efficacy of a number of vaccines.” Sultan said preliminary results of the Cansino vaccine may come in by mid-February. He added that Pakistan was considering to engage with Russia's Sputnik V vaccine.

Pakistan reported 2,432 new coronavirus infections and 45 deaths on Friday, taking the total number of cases to more than 516,000 and deaths close to 11,000.

“Our aim is that the bulk of the population will be covered free,” the PM's aide said, adding that private sectors could also be allowed once supply was available to an authorised company.

Sultan added that Pakistan had adequate cold chain facilities for most kinds of vaccines.

Govt wants vaccine of highest efficacy

A day earlier, Sultan had told Dawn that the government is confident of acquiring the vaccine by the first quarter of the current year, but is adopting a ‘look-before-you-leap’ strategy to ensure procurement of a medicine of the highest efficacy.

He had said the government was under close contact with a few international firms manufacturing the Covid-19 vaccine. “We will get the vaccine from the firm which prepares it the earliest,” he had added.

Sultan had also negated the impression that the government had delayed the procurement of the drug and said it was a matter of days before orders to purchase the vaccine would be placed.

The special assistant had said although the country had a population of 200 million, 100 million were under the age of 18, and therefore would not be vaccinated. “As 100pc population cannot be vaccinated in any country, we need to target 70pc of the vaccineable population, which is 70 million,” he had said.

Dr Sultan had said in the first phase, two categories of people would be administered the vaccine — frontline healthcare workers and people over 65 years of age.

“There are seven million people in the age bracket of 60 and 65 years who will be vaccinated in the second phase along with the remaining healthcare professional,” he had said.