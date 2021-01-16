Dawn Logo

India's Modi kicks off 'world's largest' vaccination campaign

Reuters | APPublished January 16, 2021Updated January 16, 2021 01:01pm
Doctors from the Rajawadi Hospital pose for a selfie as a television broadcasts a live address by India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi before the start of the Covid-19 vaccination drive in Mumbai on Saturday. — AFP
A medical worker inoculates a colleague with a Covid-19 vaccine at the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) in New Delhi on Saturday. — AFP
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched on Saturday one of the world's largest vaccination campaigns, as part of efforts by the populous nation to bring the Covid-19 pandemic under control starting with two locally-manufactured shots.

Modi, who addressed healthcare workers through video conferencing, will not immediately take the vaccine himself as India is initially prioritising nurses, doctors and others on the front line.

“This will be the world’s largest vaccination programme covering the entire length and breadth of the country,” Modi’s office said in a statement this week.

Indian authorities hope to give shots to 300 million people, roughly the population of the United States and several times more than its existing programme that targets 26m infants.

The recipients include 30m doctors, nurses and other front-line workers to be followed by 270m others, who are either aged over 50 or have illnesses that make them vulnerable to Covid-19.

Health officials haven't specified what percentage of the nearly 1.4 billion people will be targeted by the campaign. But experts say it will almost certainly be the largest such drive globally.

The sheer scale has its obstacles. For instance, India plans to rely heavily on a digital platform to track the shipment and delivery of vaccines. But public health experts point out that the internet remains patchy in large parts of the country, and some remote villages are entirely unconnected.

India gave the nod for emergency use of two vaccines, one developed by Oxford University and UK-based drugmaker AstraZeneca, and another by Indian company Bharat Biotech, on Jan 4. Cargo planes flew 16.5m shots to different Indian cities last week.

Health experts worry that the regulatory shortcut taken to approve the Bharat Biotech vaccine – without waiting for concrete data that would show its efficacy in preventing illness from the coronavirus – could amplify vaccine hesitancy. At least one state health minister has opposed its use.

India's Health Ministry has bristled at the criticism and says the vaccines are safe, but maintains that health workers will have no choice in deciding which vaccine they would get themselves.

According to Dr S P Kalantri, the director of a rural hospital in Maharashtra, India's worst-hit state, such an approach was worrying because he said the regulatory approval was hasty and not backed by science.

"In a hurry to be populist, the government (is) taking decisions that might not be in the best interest of the common man," Kalantri said.

Against the backdrop of the rising global Covid-19 death toll, which topped two million on Friday, the clock is ticking to vaccinate as many people as possible. But the campaign has been uneven.

In wealthy countries, including the United States, Britain, Israel, Canada and Germany, millions of citizens have already been given some measure of protection with at least one dose of vaccine, developed with revolutionary speed and quickly authorised for use.

But elsewhere, immunisation drives have barely gotten off the ground.

Many experts are predicting another year of loss and hardship in places like Iran, India, Mexico and Brazil, which together account for about a quarter of the world's deaths.

India is second to the US with 10.5m confirmed cases, and ranks third in the number of deaths, behind the US and Brazil, with almost 152,000.

Over 35m doses of various Covid-19 vaccines have been administered around the world, according to the University of Oxford.

While the majority of the Covid-19 vaccine doses have already been snapped up by wealthy countries, Covax, a UN-backed project to supply shots to developing parts of the world, has found itself short of vaccine, money and logistical help.

As a result, the World Health Organisation's chief scientist warned, it is highly unlikely that herd immunity, which would require at least 70 per cent of the globe to be vaccinated, will be achieved this year.

As the disaster has demonstrated, it is not enough to snuff out the virus in a few places.

Even if it happens in a couple of pockets, in a few countries, it's not going to protect people across the world, Dr Soumya Swaminathan said this week.

Amit
Jan 16, 2021 12:47pm
This is why we vote for modi continuously..
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jan 16, 2021 12:47pm
Joke of the century.
Reply Recommend 0
TZaman
Jan 16, 2021 12:47pm
Good start. Even China, the most populous country and much richer than India did not start vaccination at such massive way.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr.Shams Altamash
Jan 16, 2021 12:50pm
Modi wants to make headlines like Captain of Titanic wanted to.
Reply Recommend 0
Nation
Jan 16, 2021 12:51pm
IK hiding under the Pit.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr No
Jan 16, 2021 12:53pm
Who cares?Is this news?
Reply Recommend 0
Raj
Jan 16, 2021 12:55pm
Jai Ho India... Very proud about Indian PM.
Reply Recommend 0
Ayush singh
Jan 16, 2021 12:56pm
Thats why modi considered man of actions Not man of tweets and speeches
Reply Recommend 0
Vijay
Jan 16, 2021 12:58pm
“Internet is patchy in large parts of the country” - wake up guys!! India has the worlds most affordable and widespread 4G connectivity- do some reading and research before bashing up everything:-)
Reply Recommend 0
SJ
Jan 16, 2021 12:59pm
Proud and historic moment as this is the biggest vaccination drive in the history ..
Reply Recommend 0
Abbas shah
Jan 16, 2021 01:00pm
Big risk ,either good or going change poor Indians DNA!!!!!
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Jan 16, 2021 01:00pm
Indian PM Shri Narendra Modi is a visionary statesman. Modiji likely to offer COVID-19 vaccines to Pakistan soon.
Reply Recommend 0
SJ
Jan 16, 2021 01:01pm
Salute to all Indian scientists and health workrers for this proud & historic achievemnet
Reply Recommend 0
Venkataraman Iyer
Jan 16, 2021 01:05pm
Sour grapes
Reply Recommend 0
JOY
Jan 16, 2021 01:05pm
India is blessed to have a leader like Modi.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Jan 16, 2021 01:05pm
China launched one of the world's biggest deadly Virus Pandemic. India launched one of the world's largest vaccination campaigns.
Reply Recommend 0
Ayaana
Jan 16, 2021 01:06pm
And some Pakistanis wish Modi to send few million doses to their country while their govt with big ego has no face to ask.
Reply Recommend 0
Inqlab
Jan 16, 2021 01:07pm
Long live Indian Scientists, Doctors and Health workers.
Reply Recommend 0
JOY
Jan 16, 2021 01:08pm
Proud moment for India and humanity at large.
Reply Recommend 0
Dipak
Jan 16, 2021 01:08pm
H is a world leader. We are proud of him.he not only think of country but whole mankind.
Reply Recommend 0
JOY
Jan 16, 2021 01:09pm
India's move is well appreciated by WHO, IMF and UN while others are still looking for free vaccine with more efficacy!
Reply Recommend 0
SAG
Jan 16, 2021 01:10pm
Why Modi not taking the vaccine shot? Leaders across the world gets the first shot of vaccine for confidence building of the nation.
Reply Recommend 0
JOY
Jan 16, 2021 01:10pm
Many nations are in queue to procure cheap and best Indian vaccine.
Reply Recommend 0
Inqlab
Jan 16, 2021 01:10pm
As Covid is world's headache, we all nation should work together to eradicate this prblm leaving enmity, bitterness, aside.
Reply Recommend 0
Sri
Jan 16, 2021 01:11pm
We need Blessings frm the noble hearted souls like Fastrack, zak, dr. saalaria, bharat, salman etc..
Reply Recommend 0
Kate Angel Dinara
Jan 16, 2021 01:12pm
Indian scientists are most worthy brains in the world... We are proud of them...
Reply Recommend 0
JOY
Jan 16, 2021 01:13pm
In pic, health workers are taking selfies with PM Modi image on live TV, shows how he is widely respected by its citizens.
Reply Recommend 0
Anonymouseee
Jan 16, 2021 01:24pm
More than half of Indian population still don’t have access to toilets and defecate out in the open.
Reply Recommend 0
Ayush singh
Jan 16, 2021 01:24pm
Countries are not run by tweets and speeches U have to deliver as well
Reply Recommend 0
Dave
Jan 16, 2021 01:24pm
Jai Hind
Reply Recommend 0
Khan
Jan 16, 2021 01:24pm
Good
Reply Recommend 0
Joe
Jan 16, 2021 01:25pm
Modi, who addressed healthcare workers through video conferencing, will not immediately take the vaccine himself as India is initially prioritising nurses, doctors and others on the front line." Again a leader .He has instructed that NO politican be given this Vaccine out of turn. There is a layed out priority for getting Vaccine and that is to followed strictly across country.
Reply Recommend 0
Bharat Dave
Jan 16, 2021 01:25pm
Looks highly to call ‘Modi’s India’
Reply Recommend 0
AJo
Jan 16, 2021 01:25pm
This proves that Modi is risk for India and world
Reply Recommend 0
Bilal
Jan 16, 2021 01:25pm
Good luck. I wouldn’t want to be one of the first to take the locally Indian manufactured and untested vaccine.
Reply Recommend 0
Waheed UK
Jan 16, 2021 01:25pm
There is no need to worry and the concerns of the medical profession are unfounded as all Modi has done is instead of people drinking maurthur (itinerary) he is administering it as a vaccine because it will be more successful in this way! No other country makes such vaccines so it had to locally manufactured!
Reply Recommend 0
Sri
Jan 16, 2021 01:26pm
Pakistan can buy dose from India
Reply Recommend 0
Sri
Jan 16, 2021 01:27pm
Pakistan should also give to citizens
Reply Recommend 0
FAZ
Jan 16, 2021 01:31pm
Its literally a "kick off".
Reply Recommend 0
Deva
Jan 16, 2021 01:34pm
Modi means work and execution.
Reply Recommend 0
Vish
Jan 16, 2021 01:34pm
Well started India - follow through and brute execution will be key to success.
Reply Recommend 0
shah zaman
Jan 16, 2021 01:36pm
one can only hope and pray that the indian vaccine does meet the WHO standard and modi's campaign of mass vaccination doesn't turn into a killing spree.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jan 16, 2021 01:38pm
Pity the Indians falling deeper and deeper into the pit. No wonder they remain here 24/7 to find out and comment on Pakistani news.
Reply Recommend 0
RO1
Jan 16, 2021 01:38pm
India is sending vaccines to its neighbours as well - for free!
Reply Recommend 0
Raja Parekh
Jan 16, 2021 01:40pm
I hope he succeeds. Good luck.
Reply Recommend 0
Bipin
Jan 16, 2021 01:40pm
AIIMS Delhi used Bharat Biotech vaccine, A great day for humanity.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jan 16, 2021 01:40pm
Same dubious Indian vaccine taken by Indian Minister gave him Covid. Sad joke with Indian public- once again by Mr Fake, Modi.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Jan 16, 2021 01:40pm
Spin doctor Modi fooling gullible masses with dodgy vaccine which even health experts at home are criticising!
Reply Recommend 0
Dam
Jan 16, 2021 01:41pm
All the best champions
Reply Recommend 0
Md
Jan 16, 2021 01:46pm
Great going india
Reply Recommend 0
Joanna
Jan 16, 2021 01:47pm
Modi is better than Imran Khan. Imran is hiding and not talking about vaccine at all.
Reply Recommend 0
Sarcasm
Jan 16, 2021 01:48pm
Public in India lovingly call Narendra Modi as Mr Feku and Jumla Expert. What he is doing now justifies these great titles.
Reply Recommend 0
MG
Jan 16, 2021 01:48pm
Great effort. Only a determined nation can take these steps. India is totally different now
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jan 16, 2021 01:50pm
What a marvelous achievement by indian scientists........great pm modi.
Reply Recommend 0
Senthil Kumar
Jan 16, 2021 01:50pm
We are blessed to have vaccine earlier...
Reply Recommend 0
Saars
Jan 16, 2021 01:59pm
@shah zaman, dont worry India is leader in R&D and manufacturing in pharmacy. Pakistan also purchase medicine and vaccine from India.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Jan 16, 2021 01:59pm
Indian PM Shri Narendra Modiji likely to offer COVID-19 vaccines to Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
RAja Raman
Jan 16, 2021 01:59pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, Joke of the century is polio still finds refugee in a country that is lecturing the world.
Reply Recommend 0
Saars
Jan 16, 2021 02:01pm
@Fastrack, it happened before second dose.
Reply Recommend 0
Saars
Jan 16, 2021 02:02pm
@bhaRAT©, which world you live in.
Reply Recommend 0
INDIAN
Jan 16, 2021 02:03pm
@SAG, he don't want politicise the vaccine
Reply Recommend 0
Dkp
Jan 16, 2021 02:09pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, Really U R a Doctor
Reply Recommend 0

