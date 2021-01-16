Dawn Logo

Musharraf’s mother passes away in UAE

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished January 16, 2021Updated January 16, 2021 08:52am
Zarin Musharraf
Zarin Musharraf

KARACHI: Begum Zarin Musharraf, mother of former president and chief of the All Pakistan Muslim League Gen Pervez Musharraf, passed away in the UAE on Friday after a long illness. She was 100.

Talking to Dawn, APML spokesperson Aman Khan Tarin said Begum Zarin had been critical since 2013 and under treatment in the UAE. He said it was the last wish of Begum Zarin that she should be buried in Pakistan.

He said Mr Musharraf was also under treatment in Dubai and it would be premature to say whether he would accompany the coffin of his mother or not.

Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Bajwa offered condolences over Begum Zarin’s death.

The ISPR director general said in a tweet: “#COAS exp­resses heartfelt condol­e­n­ces on passing of mother of General Pervez Musharraf (Retired). May Allah bless the departed soul in eternal peace and give strength to the bereaved family, Aameen.”

Published in Dawn, January 16th, 2021

