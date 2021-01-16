PM asks Punjab govt to facilitate farmers

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan has termed agriculture “the most important sector” for the country’s future and asked the Punjab government to “remove all hurdles for facilitating farmers”.

Briefing the media after Mr Khan’s visit to the city on Friday, Special Assistant to the Punjab Chief Minister on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan said the prime minister recalled that Punjab used to provide food to 70 per cent of the country’s population but had regrettably fallen back due to a lack of research and technology.

“This is why the agriculture sector is first priority of the government for the future development of the country,” she quoted the PM as saying.

The ministers concerned briefed the prime minister on their performance in the last 30 months and the PM assigned them targets for the second half of the term with timelines. Stressing the need to bring rural and urban areas on the same level of development, the PM asked the ministers to prepare strategies for tripling agri-produce on a war footing.

The prime minister was told that the province had sufficient stocks of wheat and the provincial authorities were moving against sugar hoarders on an effective and fast-track basis.

The prime minister directed the provincial government not to spare hoarders and stockists and make sure they did not succeed in punishing the common man. He also appreciated the strategy against hoarders.

According to the special assistant, the industry has started responding to government’s initiatives and the cycle has started. During the last two years, the government has ensured that instead of swelling pockets of “inspectors” in the industry, the national exchequer should be benefited.

According to the special assistant, Pakistani products are being recognised the world over and exports are on the rise.

Earlier, chairing a meeting on reforms and performance of police, the prime minister stressed the use of modern technology to control crimes and directed Inspector General Inam Ghani, who briefed him on reform, to utilise all resources to protect the life and property of citizens.

Mr Khan regretted that political appointments were made in the police during previous regimes, which adversely affected the performance of the department.

“No one is above the law and police personnel should not succumb to any influence or pressure. Police on the basis of equality and law would lead to satisfaction of citizens,” the PM said and asked the IGP Punjab to focus on improving the image of his department.”

Published in Dawn, January 16th, 2021