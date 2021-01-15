Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | January 15, 2021

Wayne Rooney retires from playing to take up Derby management role: club

AFPPublished January 15, 2021Updated January 15, 2021 08:22pm
Wayne Rooney reacts at Derby County v Manchester United, FA Cup fifth Round, Mar 5, 2020. — Reuters/File
Wayne Rooney reacts at Derby County v Manchester United, FA Cup fifth Round, Mar 5, 2020. — Reuters/File

Manchester United and England great Wayne Rooney ended his illustrious playing career on Friday to take up the job of managing Championship side Derby on a full-time basis.

Derby confirmed the 35-year-old former forward had agreed to a permanent deal until 2023, having succeeded Phillip Cocu on an interim basis in November.

The club statement confirmed that in accepting the manager's role, Rooney had “elected to call time on his illustrious playing career to fully focus on his job”.

Rooney was in charge for nine matches as interim boss, winning three and drawing four.

“We are delighted to confirm the appointment of Wayne Rooney as our new manager,” said Derby County chief executive officer Stephen Pearce.

“Our recent upturn in results under Wayne was married together with some positive performances.”

Rooney said he was “blown away” by Derby's potential when he arrived at the club in 2019 after a spell playing for the DC United in the United States.

“To be given the opportunity to follow the likes of Brian Clough, Jim Smith, Frank Lampard and Phillip Cocu is such an honour,” he said.

“And I can promise everyone involved in the club and all our fans [that] my staff and I will leave no stone unturned in achieving the potential I have witnessed over the last 12 months of this historic football club.”

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Brownman
Jan 15, 2021 09:15pm
He was fast with his legs but no match for Ronaldo.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Baloch paradox
15 Jan 2021

Baloch paradox

‘Why couldn’t my village have a school?’
Salute the Hazaras
Updated 14 Jan 2021

Salute the Hazaras

The nation has reason to be grateful to the Hazaras for setting models of forbearance in the face of calamity.

Editorial

Updated 15 Jan 2021

Trump’s impeachment

The impeachment move may well remain symbolic in nature; even then, the symbolism itself is a potent one.
15 Jan 2021

Economic growth

MOODY’S Investors Service expects Pakistan’s economy to grow by a modest 1.5pc in FY2021, much higher than the...
15 Jan 2021

Madressah students

GETTING students of madressahs involved in politics is a bad idea, primarily because seminarians should be...
14 Jan 2021

Afghan dialogue

AS the Afghan Taliban and the government in Kabul try and reach a modus vivendi in Doha, it is essential that the...
14 Jan 2021

Polio dangers

IN the first incident of its kind this year, a policeman guarding polio vaccinators was gunned down in KP’s Karak...