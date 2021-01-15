Dawn Logo

PM Imran approves Rs3.2 hike in petrol price

Dawn.comPublished January 15, 2021Updated January 15, 2021 06:12pm
The government approved an increase in prices of petroleum and other fuels on Friday, applicable from midnight. — File photo

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday approved an increase of Rs3.2 per litre in the price of petrol, a little over a third of what the Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) had sought, Radio Pakistan reported.

The premier also approved an increase of Rs2.95 per litre in the price of high-speed diesel (HSD). Additionally, the prices of kerosene and light diesel oil were also increased by Rs3 per litre and Rs4.42, respectively.

The state-run news agency APP reported that the price changes would be applicable from midnight.

This is the third time in four weeks that fuel prices have been increased. On December 15, the ex-depot prices of HSD and petrol were increased by Rs3 per litre while the prices of kerosene and LDO were raised by Rs5 per litre.

Then on December 31, the price of petrol was increased by another Rs2.31 per litre, while that of HSD was increased by Rs1.80 — a little over one-fifth of what the Ogra had recommended. At the same time, the price of kerosene and light diesel oil (LDO), meanwhile, were jacked up by Rs3.36 per litre and Rs3.95, respectively.

A statement from the Prime Minister's Office had said, "While considering relief for the people, Prime Minister Imran Khan approved the minimum possible increase in prices of petroleum products against Ogra's recommendations."

On Thursday, Dawn had quoted a senior official as saying that an increase in the prices of key petroleum products for the next 16 days was likely.

The official had said that the Ministry of Finance had received a working paper from Ogra, which worked out a Rs9-9.50 per litre increase in the price of petrol and HSD for the Jan 16-31 period. He said the impact of increase in oil prices in the international market over the last 15 days was about Rs3.50 per litre on petrol and about Rs2.10 per litre on HSD.

At the time, sources said that authorities were divided over increasing the rate of petroleum levy. However, given the government plans to revive the IMF programme, the government would recoup a part of petroleum levy it had reduced in recent months but would not fully implement Ogra’s working paper.

Raza Chanesar
Jan 15, 2021 06:09pm
PM imran Khan has hiked everything less humanity.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Jan 15, 2021 06:13pm
Petroleum products are the new ATM of this Government apart from sugar, wheat and other items of necessity.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Jan 15, 2021 06:17pm
Pakistan buying an all-time high priced LNG from Qatar for February 2021.
Reply Recommend 0
Anwar Saleem
Jan 15, 2021 06:18pm
Incompetence and ineptness are the biggest crimes.Pakistan of pre 2018 was economically sound and prosperous.Fair and free election is the only solution
Reply Recommend 0
kamal chowkidar
Jan 15, 2021 06:18pm
Over here what goes up stays up.
Reply Recommend 0
Khan
Jan 15, 2021 06:23pm
You just don't be afraid of higher and higher prices. Welcome to New Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
masood wazir
Jan 15, 2021 06:28pm
Thanks Prime Minister, You always care about poor nation.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack (Youthiya)
Jan 15, 2021 06:33pm
Great initiative. Love you Khan.
Reply Recommend 0

