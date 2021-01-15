Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | January 15, 2021

PIA passenger aircraft 'held back' in Malaysia as part of legal dispute

Dawn.comPublished January 15, 2021Updated January 15, 2021 03:48pm
A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane was held back in Malaysia as part of a legal dispute between the airline and another party, the national flag carrier said on Friday. — AFP/File
A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane was held back in Malaysia as part of a legal dispute between the airline and another party, the national flag carrier said on Friday. — AFP/File

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane was held back in Malaysia as part of a legal dispute between the airline and another party, the national flag carrier said on Friday.

In a statement posted on Twitter, the airline said: "A PIA aircraft has been held back by a local court in Malaysia taking a one-sided decision pertaining to a legal dispute between PIA and another party pending in a UK court.

"The passengers are being looked after and alternate arrangements for their travel have been finalised," the statement said.

"It is an unacceptable situation and PIA has engaged support from the government of Pakistan to take up this matter using diplomatic channels."

Commenting on the legal dispute, PIA spokesperson Abdullah Hafeez Khan told Dawn.com that it was a "payment dispute between us and the party Perigreen" that had been filed in the UK courts about six months ago.

The spokesperson refused to give further details on the dispute, adding that the Malaysian court took an "ex-parte decision causing inconvenience to the passengers who had already boarded the plane".

In response to a question about the issue, Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said the Pakistani high commission in Malaysia was in close contact with the relevant Malaysian authorities and PIA "to address the issue at the earliest".

"Meanwhile, the passengers are being properly looked after and alternate arrangements for their travel to Pakistan have also been finalised," he said, adding that they will be departing Kuala Lumpur by Emirates flight EK-343 later tonight.

With additional reporting by Naveed Siddiqui in Islamabad.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (54)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
GetUp
Jan 15, 2021 03:54pm
Clearing debts in time is a good habit
Reply Recommend 0
Ankur
Jan 15, 2021 03:57pm
onna de paise wapas kar deyo. .. nahi te jahaaj nahi chaddna onnane
Reply Recommend 0
hussain
Jan 15, 2021 03:58pm
payment in adjudication (PIA)
Reply Recommend 0
Kate Angel Dinara
Jan 15, 2021 03:58pm
One more feather in cap
Reply Recommend 0
Deva
Jan 15, 2021 03:58pm
The new block - (Turkey Malasia Pakistan) will get hit if this is true.
Reply Recommend 0
Vishesh
Jan 15, 2021 03:59pm
What happened? I thought Malaysia is another (mini) Iron brother of pak?
Reply Recommend 0
Manju
Jan 15, 2021 04:00pm
PIA’s ongoing woes continue, just like every other Government office. However PMIK is busy in filing a case against Ahamadi activities, who is US citizen for online content. What a misplaced priorities, for a world super power. I am sorry for that Fellow Pakistani citizens.
Reply Recommend 0
TZaman
Jan 15, 2021 04:00pm
Aw. In Malaysia, wasn't it supposed to be our current buddy. As per dear PM IK.
Reply Recommend 0
Common_Man
Jan 15, 2021 04:00pm
More embarrassment is brought by the inept Government... blame again to PDM for all mess
Reply Recommend 0
Umesh
Jan 15, 2021 04:00pm
Malaysia doesn't know whom it has offended, and will pay. Pakistan is the successor of the mighty mughals, is a nuclear power, a martial race and has a weather beaten army.
Reply Recommend 0
TZaman
Jan 15, 2021 04:01pm
Why, again a moronic minister forgot something?
Reply Recommend 0
TZaman
Jan 15, 2021 04:02pm
Never ever Pakistan faced such international embarrassment as it is happening during PTI government. Made us an international joke.
Reply Recommend 0
Indian
Jan 15, 2021 04:02pm
Long live Pak-Turk-Malay friendship!
Reply Recommend 0
ARUP KRISHNA SAHA
Jan 15, 2021 04:02pm
Is it Reco Dig? Rauf Kalsra was predicting this.
Reply Recommend 0
Parth
Jan 15, 2021 04:04pm
Hahaha! out of all countries Malaysia did it!
Reply Recommend 0
zahk
Jan 15, 2021 04:05pm
END.THIS.AIRLINE.PLEASEEEEE Enough with shenanigans
Reply Recommend 0
Majid
Jan 15, 2021 04:06pm
Means now we are left with 28 :) The per plane to staff ratio to increase further.
Reply Recommend 0
Anwar Saleem
Jan 15, 2021 04:08pm
Slow and gradual death of the state institutions.Incompetence and ineptness are much bigger crimes than corruption .Present set up has to come down for Pakistan to survive !
Reply Recommend 0
Khan
Jan 15, 2021 04:09pm
inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un
Reply Recommend 0
vicky
Jan 15, 2021 04:09pm
Another big achievement of handsome PM.....
Reply Recommend 0
Bilal
Jan 15, 2021 04:10pm
Another medal for PTI
Reply Recommend 0
B Brosnan
Jan 15, 2021 04:11pm
Embarrassment at a next level!
Reply Recommend 0
Pops
Jan 15, 2021 04:12pm
Detained for nonpayment of fuel bill.
Reply Recommend 0
Jason
Jan 15, 2021 04:14pm
What happened to the freindship with Malaysia?
Reply Recommend 0
AFRIDI
Jan 15, 2021 04:14pm
Only possible in Naya Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Moin
Jan 15, 2021 04:15pm
You too, Malaysia!! This is not a brotherly action.
Reply Recommend 0
Dilli Se Hoon..
Jan 15, 2021 04:16pm
Loan recovery?
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Anand
Jan 15, 2021 04:18pm
Never ever heard of such a situation any time anywhere. It is a big stain on the reputation of any institution.
Reply Recommend 0
NORI
Jan 15, 2021 04:22pm
What a shame. Even poor African countries did not face such situation.
Reply Recommend 0
Sami
Jan 15, 2021 04:24pm
So they want to sale the plane to get their money?
Reply Recommend 0
Merge of Equals
Jan 15, 2021 04:24pm
Not paid their dues, perhaps the ex PM Abassi can foot the bill seeing as he did little to help PIA even though he is the owner of air blue and aviation expert.
Reply Recommend 0
Spiritual
Jan 15, 2021 04:26pm
You too Malaysia?
Reply Recommend 0
Maratha
Jan 15, 2021 04:27pm
Is Malaysia doing this to Pakistan? What about freindship?
Reply Recommend 0
Hello Dave
Jan 15, 2021 04:30pm
Another nail in PIA coffin
Reply Recommend 0
Ravi
Jan 15, 2021 04:31pm
This highly stupid action by taking hold of a plane while in operations, and passengers have to board another plane. PIA should look why this way any agency can be held as part of financial dispute. Is it beginning of something more, as Roko Diq, broadsheets and few others made headlines recently.
Reply Recommend 0
JP
Jan 15, 2021 04:32pm
What a mess!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Ahmed
Jan 15, 2021 04:32pm
Wow
Reply Recommend 0
dk
Jan 15, 2021 04:33pm
The whole thing is that ke bhaiya sabse bada rupaiya.
Reply Recommend 0
Ravi
Jan 15, 2021 04:33pm
Always worried about Kashmiri and Kashmir, never about own citizens or some other Muslims in China. Meddling with France policy, Indian policy.... What about Pakistan's policy for these situations. Too many loans and repayments, this web will pull you down.
Reply Recommend 0
An Indian
Jan 15, 2021 04:35pm
ooops, oops... You guys probably didn't buy enough Palm oil from Malaysia
Reply Recommend 0
NJ
Jan 15, 2021 04:35pm
That is scandalous and seriously embarrassing. Why was this govt not awake to that. Last month it was pak embassy account being freezed and now this. Very poor and incompetent handling by the federal govt
Reply Recommend 0
JP
Jan 15, 2021 04:36pm
What a mess!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Rc
Jan 15, 2021 04:37pm
Peregrine Aviation is an Indian company from Banglore
Reply Recommend 0
Ajay Rathore
Jan 15, 2021 04:37pm
Pakistan was much better and respected under Nawaz Sharif.
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Jan 15, 2021 04:41pm
Hate pia. Privatise pia
Reply Recommend 0
Deepak R P
Jan 15, 2021 04:42pm
This is Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Guldar Ali Khan Wazir
Jan 15, 2021 04:42pm
What a humiliation for Pakistan that an aircraft was held back or seized by the Malaysian authority in return for non-payment of the lease money. It seems that we are over head and ears in debt and can hardly rid of this burden in the days to come. Let the dispute be taken with the Malaysian authorities at the diplomatic level to resolve it peacefully and without any further complication.
Reply Recommend 0
Lone Wolf
Jan 15, 2021 04:43pm
Reminds me of the local money lenders in towns and villages who will confiscate anything that you own if you don't return their money.
Reply Recommend 0
Sachin
Jan 15, 2021 04:44pm
Morality, it could be argued, represents the way that people would like the world to work, wheareas economics represents how it actually does work. Steven D. Levitt, Freakonomics: A Rogue Economist Explores the Hidden Side of Everything
Reply Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
Jan 15, 2021 04:44pm
Dispute over a payment, from six months ago? Case filed in UK, the plane held back in Malaysia ? The whole thing seems so wrong from every angle.
Reply Recommend 0
Punjabi Pandit
Jan 15, 2021 04:46pm
See what has made you while crying for Kashmir all time, you still have time to act for your own people before it’s too late for the Pak leadership.
Reply Recommend 0
Raj
Jan 15, 2021 04:46pm
Should not be done....
Reply Recommend 0
SUMA
Jan 15, 2021 04:47pm
Great Islamic Axis of Turkey-Pakistan and Malaysia is faltering.
Reply Recommend 0
Curious Crow
Jan 15, 2021 04:49pm
One should pay one's dues regularly and fully - old saying. Need loan ?
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Baloch paradox
15 Jan 2021

Baloch paradox

‘Why couldn’t my village have a school?’
Salute the Hazaras
Updated 14 Jan 2021

Salute the Hazaras

The nation has reason to be grateful to the Hazaras for setting models of forbearance in the face of calamity.

Editorial

Updated 15 Jan 2021

Trump’s impeachment

The impeachment move may well remain symbolic in nature; even then, the symbolism itself is a potent one.
15 Jan 2021

Economic growth

MOODY’S Investors Service expects Pakistan’s economy to grow by a modest 1.5pc in FY2021, much higher than the...
15 Jan 2021

Madressah students

GETTING students of madressahs involved in politics is a bad idea, primarily because seminarians should be...
14 Jan 2021

Afghan dialogue

AS the Afghan Taliban and the government in Kabul try and reach a modus vivendi in Doha, it is essential that the...
14 Jan 2021

Polio dangers

IN the first incident of its kind this year, a policeman guarding polio vaccinators was gunned down in KP’s Karak...