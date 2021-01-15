Dawn Logo

Classes 9-12 to reopen from Jan 18 as planned, says Shafqat Mahmood

Dawn.comPublished January 15, 2021Updated January 15, 2021 12:20pm
Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood addresses a press conference in Islamabad. — DawnNewsTV
Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood on Friday announced a revised schedule of the reopening of schools, according to which classes from 9 to 12 will begin from January 18 as planned previously, while classes 1-8 will start from February 1 instead of January 25.

Mahmood was addressing a press conference after the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) meeting which was also attended by federal and provincial health and education ministers. The authorities discussed the ongoing wave of Covid-19, which is being considered as more lethal than the first one and has forced the closure of educational institutions in order to protect students and teachers.

During the press conference, he said that this year, high school students will not be promoted without examinations and therefore, it has been decided that their classes should resume as per schedule. Higher education institutions will reopen from February 1 along with primary and secondary schools.

The federal minister said that next week, the NCOC will review infection rates in different cities and districts before the reopening of higher education institutions and primary and middle schools. The authorities will discuss if education institutions in cities and districts where infection rate is high should remain closed. He clarified, however, that a decision to delay reopening in areas with high infection rates has not yet been taken.

Authorities will also have to decide if it is possible to have children — who live in areas where lockdowns are imposed — come to schools one day a week and collect their homework, the education minister said.

He acknowledged that education had suffered losses over the past few months but emphasised that the government also has to take care of people's health.

Mahmood said that in an earlier meeting the ministers had noted that opening of schools had a direct impact on infection rates.

"When we saw [infection rate rising], we closed schools because our experts told us that there is a clear effect of them being closed on our infection rate," he told reporters.

While speaking to Dawn yesterday, Mahmood had said that the decision to reopen schools will be taken "after reviewing all the aspects".

"Health is top priority, so we can’t make compromise on health of students and teachers. At the same time, we want opening of schools as students have already faced loss of education. So before taking final decision all aspects will be discussed,” the federal minister had said.

On January 4, the education ministers on the advice of health experts had announced reopening of educational institutions in phases from January 18.

They had decided that in the first phase, classes from 9 to 12 will be reopened followed by primary and middle schools from January 25 and in the final phase higher educational institutions from February 1.

The ministers had also decided that before the reopening of schools, a review meeting will be held on January 15.

The meeting of the education ministers had also decided to postpone board examinations for class 9th to 12th from March-April to May-June to provide some extra time to students to complete their courses.

While it was also decided that the new session will be started in August to provide extra time to students to cover the educational loss as educational institutions remained closed from March to September last year and then from November onward.

