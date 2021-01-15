Dawn Logo

Police told to record woman’s statement against Babar Azam

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished January 15, 2021Updated January 15, 2021 09:30am
In this file photo, Pakistan captain Babar Azam poses for photographs after a media briefing at the Gaddafi Stadium.—M. Arif/White Star
In this file photo, Pakistan captain Babar Azam poses for photographs after a media briefing at the Gaddafi Stadium.—M. Arif/White Star

LAHORE: A sessions court on Thursday ordered the Naseerabad police to record statement of a woman under section 154 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) against Pakistan cricket captain Babar Azam and proceed in accordance with law.

“Serious allegations of miscarriage/abortion and deceitfully intercourse on false assurance of marriage etc were leveled against the proposed accused. From bare reading of the application of the petitioner, prima facie commission of cognizable offense is made out,” Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Naeem observed while disposing of the petition filed by Hamiza Mukhtar.

The judge directed the Naseerabad station house officer to record the statement of the woman under section 154 of CrPC and proceed strictly in accordance with law. The judge also observed that the police report was altogether different from the facts of the application.

Ms Mukhtar in the petition accused Azam of deceitfully maintaining sexual relations and making false promises of marriage. She also alleged that she got pregnant in 2015 with a baby of Azam but he got her abortion.

The counsel for the cricketer said the petitioner had earlier withdrawn a petition carrying the same allegations and submitted an affidavit in the police station concerned. He also disputed the allegation of abortion.

Published in Dawn, January 15th, 2021

Dr. Salaria
Jan 15, 2021 09:36am
Too little, too late As you sow, so shall you reap Embarrassing, mind boggling, eye opening, pondering and seriously allegations from the lady. Babar Azam must take it seriously, truthfully, fiercefully and humbly. Good luck green shirts!
Reply Recommend 0
F-35
Jan 15, 2021 09:40am
Babar Azam taking pakistani cricket to the heights of glory.
Reply Recommend 0
Bala.TN.India.
Jan 15, 2021 09:49am
Baber Azam is one of the gentleman in the Pakistan cricket team.This allegations seems to be false. Love from Chennai.Inadia.
Reply Recommend 0

