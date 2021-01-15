Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | January 15, 2021

British MP makes impassioned plea for Kashmir

Atika RehmanPublished January 15, 2021Updated January 15, 2021 07:54am
Labour party’s Sarah Owens urges UK govt to take a position against Kashmir’s illegal annexation.— Photo courtesy: Twitter
Labour party’s Sarah Owens urges UK govt to take a position against Kashmir’s illegal annexation.— Photo courtesy: Twitter

LONDON: A member of parliament from the Labour party this week made a moving speech in Westminster Hall, where parliament witnessed a discussion on the situation in occupied Kashmir.

“I’m sure that at some stage we have caught ourselves moaning about lockdown, but for the people of Kashmir, it’s not something new. And unlike Kashmir, lockdown is not about safety, it is about control,” MP Sarah Owens said to fellow parliamentarians in a debate that was live-streamed on Wednesday.

“The lockdown of 2019 shut off entire communities and also their communication to the outside world. Families worried about loved ones. Students studying in Luton, unable to get their fees paid from [occupied] Kashmir, because banking ceased. Curfews [imposed] to control people’s lives, not a virus. A lockdown enforced by half a million soldiers.”

MP Sarah Owens is from Luton North, a constituency which has a significant number of British Pakistanis. The Pakistan diaspora across the United Kingdom has played a significant role in highlighting the plight of people living under Indian occupation in Kashmir, especially since August 2019 when the Narendra Modi-led government illegally stripped the valley of its special status.

British Pakistanis, many of whom have family in both Azad Jammu and Kashmir and in the disputed territory, have protested the Indian government’s move by writing letters to MPs, staging demonstrations and posting on social media.

Labour party’s Sarah Owens urges UK govt to take a position against Kashmir’s illegal annexation

Ms Owens has been a vocal supporter of the Kashmiri people and has in the past expressed solidarity with those living under occupation. This week she highlighted how the pandemic has affected the everyday realities of Kashmiris.

“Muslims have reported being turned away from hospitals. This is shocking at the best of times, but especially so during a pandemic,” she said, adding: “There are numerous reports of Kashmiri women and girls being raped. Senior officials in the BJP put on record their intentions to make Kashmiri women a part of this conflict. And I have heard [that there are] women in Kashmir that are terrified of being assaulted by the thousands of soldiers on their doorstep. Women fear for their lives and do not feel safe.”

She called on the British government to do more to condemn the situation in Kashmir.

“We often hear from the Minister that the UK cares about women’s rights. But will the actions match the rhetoric? What guarantees can he give that rape cases and asylum cases will be taken seriously by colleagues at the Home Office?”

She also asked: “What is this government doing to tackle the use of social media sites, in particular WhatsApp, which is used to stoke the flames and division in the messages we see to further weaponise Islamophobia in the region?”

Ms Owens also spoke of the right of Uighurs, a Muslim Turkic ethnic population reportedly being persecuted in China’s Xinjiang region.

A day earlier, British Secretary of State Dominic Raab publicly condemned China’s “barbaric treatment” of Uighur Muslims and spoke of clear evidence of “internment camps, forced labour, arbitrary detention and forced sterilisation”.

Mr Raab spoke in the House of Commons and said the government would review export controls that apply to Xinjiang province to prevent the sale of goods which might contribute to human rights abuses.

Ms Owens, who is also the chair of the group ‘Chinese for Labour’, noted the government’s response to the ongoing persecution of Uighurs, and called on the government to take a similar stance on Kashmir.

“The government has quite rightly shared their views on China’s treatment of the Muslim population in that country. What we must do is take a similar stance to the issue of Kashmir,” she said.

Published in Dawn, January 15th, 2021

Kashmir Unrest
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (36)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
F-35
Jan 15, 2021 07:57am
Paid MPs.
Reply Recommend 0
Amber Tyagi
Jan 15, 2021 08:03am
Some walk the talk while others just talk the talk, the former was done in August 2019 itself while the latter is more of an afterthought than a conscious effort
Reply Recommend 0
AYESHA
Jan 15, 2021 08:06am
' Big words ' to say , specially given that they are the ones to cause the partition.
Reply Recommend 0
Rahuil
Jan 15, 2021 08:09am
she spoke about Uighurs too.... Wonder why Pakistan never speak about it?
Reply Recommend 0
Dr.AsHamed.
Jan 15, 2021 08:10am
Does she live in Kashmir.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr.AsHamed.
Jan 15, 2021 08:11am
The empire is gone long time ago.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr.AsHamed.
Jan 15, 2021 08:12am
Sun occasionally shine on the British empire now.
Reply Recommend 0
Baazigar
Jan 15, 2021 08:12am
India is quitely overtaking UK gdp.
Reply Recommend 0
RAja Raman
Jan 15, 2021 08:13am
Ok. This MP speaks for Kashmir and Secretary of state condemn Uighur treatment as well. What is Pakistan position on Uighur Muslims plight ? By keeping dead silence for Uighur, Pakistan govt scores a major self goal. Bottom line: Let us work for our interest, not for our values and conscience.
Reply Recommend 0
PrakashG
Jan 15, 2021 08:13am
Did she mention that Kashmiris are safer than Hazara's in Balochistan?
Reply Recommend 0
Ace
Jan 15, 2021 08:16am
waste of British tax payers money....they should not elect her again.
Reply Recommend 0
amer
Jan 15, 2021 08:19am
And our Pakistani liberal keep their mouth shut. What a shame.
Reply Recommend 0
DADA
Jan 15, 2021 08:20am
What about the Scottish separators? Not happy with England.
Reply Recommend 0
Shuga
Jan 15, 2021 08:24am
She gave a speech to pander to her voter base, because “she heard” “read somewhere” “some report”, Lady don’t try to overreach subjects you hardly understand.
Reply Recommend 0
Peter
Jan 15, 2021 08:25am
Well, she needs to talk, otherwise donations will dry up.
Reply Recommend 0
Rach
Jan 15, 2021 08:29am
She should talk about Hazaras, Ahmadiyas and more on Bloch people. They are suffering. She should talk about Uhigurs who's DNA are getting modified.
Reply Recommend 0
Iqbal Quershi
Jan 15, 2021 08:30am
Forget british MP, Indian Parliament also cannot undo whats done in kashmir
Reply Recommend 0
Gurcharan
Jan 15, 2021 08:30am
Pandamic over in Britain?
Reply Recommend 0
Gurcharan
Jan 15, 2021 08:31am
@amer, Do you speak about Uighurs? Your PM claims ignorance.
Reply Recommend 0
Gau
Jan 15, 2021 08:40am
A true human!
Reply Recommend 0
Gau
Jan 15, 2021 08:40am
Beautiful, soul, kindheard!
Reply Recommend 0
Gau
Jan 15, 2021 08:41am
Oppression of Kashmiris!
Reply Recommend 0
Gau
Jan 15, 2021 08:43am
Speaking, truth, openly!
Reply Recommend 0
kamal chowkidar
Jan 15, 2021 08:44am
An MLA in India has more value than a British MP.
Reply Recommend 0
Gau
Jan 15, 2021 08:44am
Fearless, strong, woman!
Reply Recommend 0
Gau
Jan 15, 2021 08:45am
Strong, message, Kashmiris!
Reply Recommend 0
Ss
Jan 15, 2021 08:45am
What about urghurs and hazras and balouchis who are dropping dead every where and tibetants.
Reply Recommend 0
Gau
Jan 15, 2021 08:45am
Stand, Free, Kashmir!
Reply Recommend 0
jamshed
Jan 15, 2021 08:53am
World is recognizing the right of self determination of people of Kashmir. Soon India has to give away Kashmir to its real owners which are people
Reply Recommend 0
Tahor
Jan 15, 2021 08:58am
She heard!!.. That says it all
Reply Recommend 0
Peace
Jan 15, 2021 08:59am
Britain the root cause of two nation theory and root cause of the mess they created in this south asia otherwise it would have been a nice rich and prosperous region who do not have to spend so much on warfare.
Reply Recommend 0
Sangan Patil
Jan 15, 2021 09:03am
They themselves have occupied Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland! and they are talking about Kashmir! What a joke!
Reply Recommend 0
EEsan
Jan 15, 2021 09:07am
Her statements hold absolutely no power or value. She will take her money for making this speech and forget all about it. We have seen and heard this a few hundred times by now.
Reply Recommend 0
Ankur
Jan 15, 2021 09:12am
Someone should inform them we are now free countries (PAK-INDIA) and have our parliament of own.
Reply Recommend 0
RK Singh
Jan 15, 2021 09:13am
@jamshed , the real owners of Kashmir are Kashmiri Hindus.
Reply Recommend 0
jay
Jan 15, 2021 09:14am
I think the poor lady thinks India is still in the British empire and ruled by the white sahibs.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Baloch paradox
15 Jan 2021

Baloch paradox

‘Why couldn’t my village have a school?’
Salute the Hazaras
Updated 14 Jan 2021

Salute the Hazaras

The nation has reason to be grateful to the Hazaras for setting models of forbearance in the face of calamity.

Editorial

Updated 15 Jan 2021

Trump’s impeachment

The impeachment move may well remain symbolic in nature; even then, the symbolism itself is a potent one.
15 Jan 2021

Economic growth

MOODY’S Investors Service expects Pakistan’s economy to grow by a modest 1.5pc in FY2021, much higher than the...
15 Jan 2021

Madressah students

GETTING students of madressahs involved in politics is a bad idea, primarily because seminarians should be...
14 Jan 2021

Afghan dialogue

AS the Afghan Taliban and the government in Kabul try and reach a modus vivendi in Doha, it is essential that the...
14 Jan 2021

Polio dangers

IN the first incident of its kind this year, a policeman guarding polio vaccinators was gunned down in KP’s Karak...