In pictures: Coronavirus fails to deter India's massive Ganges pilgrimage

“The pandemic is a bit of a worry, but we are taking all precautions,” says organiser.

Hundreds of thousands of Hindu pilgrims descended on the banks of the Ganges river on Thursday, trusting in faith rather than masks to shield them against the coronavirus pandemic during the giant Kumbh Mela festival.

Up to one million people were expected in the city of Haridwar for the first day of the pilgrimage, even though India has the world's second-highest number of cases, more than 10 million, and has recorded more than 150,000 deaths.

Most of the hordes, aged between three and over 80, who walked into the revered but freezing river in the morning mist did not have masks and social distancing was an organisational nightmare.

“The pandemic is a bit of a worry, but we are taking all precautions,” said organiser Siddharth Chakrapani. “I'm sure Maa Ganga will take care of their safety,” he added, referring to the Hindu goddess of forgiveness and purification.

“Yes, there is a pandemic but people will come because of tradition. People are coming from very far away,” said 53-year-old Inderaj Singh.

A general view shows Hindu devotees taking a holy dip in the waters of the River Ganges during Makar Sankranti, on the first day of the religious Kumbh Mela festival in Haridwar on January 14. — AFP

