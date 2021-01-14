Dawn Logo

President Alvi congratulates Azerbaijan on Nagorno-Karabakh's 'liberation'

Dawn.comPublished January 14, 2021Updated January 15, 2021 02:33pm
President Arif Alvi meets Azerbaijan Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Islamabad. — Screengrab Radio Pakistan
President Arif Alvi meets Azerbaijan Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Islamabad. — Screengrab Radio Pakistan

President Arif Alvi congratulated Azerbaijan over the "liberation of Nagorno-Karabakh" and reaffirmed Pakistan's support for the country's territorial integrity, Radio Pakistan reported on Thursday.

He made the remarks in a meeting with Azerbaijan Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, who is currently visiting Pakistan. During the meeting, Bayramov thanked Pakistan for its support in the conflict over the Nagorno-Karabakh region between Azerbaijan and Armenia. He added that Azerbaijan would stand by Pakistan on the Kashmir issue on all international forums.

President Alvi and FM Bayramov also talked about the need to expand bilateral trade and strengthening cultural ties between the two countries.

The Azerbaijan minister also met Prime Minister Imran Khan and talked about bilateral relations and regional and international issues, according to APP.

Bayramov and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also signed an agreement to provide assistance to each other in coping with natural calamities.

Delegation-level meetings were also held in Islamabad, where Pakistan and Azerbaijan agreed to expand cooperation in energy and economy sectors. The foreign ministers led their respective country's delegation.

Earlier today, Bayramov also visited the Ministry of Foreign Affairs where he planted a sapling.

Bayramov arrived in Islamabad yesterday on a two-day visit — the first bilateral visit from Azerbaijan at a foreign minister level since 2010. He is visiting on the invitation of Foreign Minister Qureshi.

Yesterday, Bayramov also attended the trilateral meeting between Pakistan, Turkey and Azerbaijan where the participants agreed to broaden their cooperation and reaffirmed support for each other on issues of concern to them.

The meeting was also attended by Qureshi and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu — who arrived on Tuesday night on a three-day visit to Pakistan.

M. Emad
Jan 14, 2021 06:11pm
Nagorno-Karabakh disputed territory.
Reply Recommend 0
Punit
Jan 14, 2021 06:17pm
Superpowers meeting
Reply Recommend 0
Vineeth
Jan 14, 2021 06:21pm
Nagorno-Karabakh is ethnic Armenian majority territory. If that belongs rightfully to Azerbaijan, Kashmir belongs rightfully to India as well. You can't have two sets of standards for both places. Azerbaijanis did not conduct a plebiscite either to know if the Armenian majority in that territory wanted to join Azerbaijan.
Reply Recommend 0
Wealth LTZ
Jan 14, 2021 06:22pm
Supporting a country based on religious preference is not a good diplomacy.
Reply Recommend 0
Rashid
Jan 14, 2021 06:29pm
This would really hurt Indians.
Reply Recommend 0
TimeToMovveOn
Jan 14, 2021 06:32pm
Going to the non Arab countries is not a good thing for pakistan. YOu will get some supporting statements, that makes you feel better, but no economic benefits.
Reply Recommend 0
JOY
Jan 14, 2021 06:34pm
Azerbaijan will never risk its friendship with India in exchange for a country which has zero standing in the world order.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Jan 14, 2021 07:39pm
@M. Emad, 'Nagorno-Karabakh disputed territory.' Not according to UN but IOKashmir is disputed as per UN.
Reply Recommend 0
@Papi
Jan 14, 2021 07:43pm
Dangerous mixture of religion and politics.Double standards one for others and another for self
Reply Recommend 0
peer baba khwajaji
Jan 14, 2021 08:22pm
Azerbaijan will not give loan or aid. He is wasting his time.
Reply Recommend 0
MG
Jan 14, 2021 09:56pm
@Vineeth, well said
Reply Recommend 0
MF
Jan 14, 2021 10:32pm
@Vineeth, Kashmir belongs to Kashmiris not India.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Jan 14, 2021 10:37pm
@peer baba khwajaji, 'Azerbaijan will not give loan or aid. He is wasting his time.' He is asking on behalf of India with 12 million infections and a debt that's crossed $1trillion.
Reply Recommend 0
deva
Jan 15, 2021 07:54am
@Zak, wait for few more years and then you will not going to compare or talk any economic figures. India progress in next 10 years no one can stop
Reply Recommend 0

