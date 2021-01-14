President Alvi congratulates Azerbaijan on Nagorno-Karabakh's 'liberation'

President Arif Alvi congratulated Azerbaijan over the "liberation of Nagorno-Karabakh" and reaffirmed Pakistan's support for the country's territorial integrity, Radio Pakistan reported on Thursday.

He made the remarks in a meeting with Azerbaijan Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, who is currently visiting Pakistan. During the meeting, Bayramov thanked Pakistan for its support in the conflict over the Nagorno-Karabakh region between Azerbaijan and Armenia. He added that Azerbaijan would stand by Pakistan on the Kashmir issue on all international forums.

President Alvi and FM Bayramov also talked about the need to expand bilateral trade and strengthening cultural ties between the two countries.

The Azerbaijan minister also met Prime Minister Imran Khan and talked about bilateral relations and regional and international issues, according to APP.

Bayramov and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also signed an agreement to provide assistance to each other in coping with natural calamities.

Delegation-level meetings were also held in Islamabad, where Pakistan and Azerbaijan agreed to expand cooperation in energy and economy sectors. The foreign ministers led their respective country's delegation.

Earlier today, Bayramov also visited the Ministry of Foreign Affairs where he planted a sapling.

Bayramov arrived in Islamabad yesterday on a two-day visit — the first bilateral visit from Azerbaijan at a foreign minister level since 2010. He is visiting on the invitation of Foreign Minister Qureshi.

Yesterday, Bayramov also attended the trilateral meeting between Pakistan, Turkey and Azerbaijan where the participants agreed to broaden their cooperation and reaffirmed support for each other on issues of concern to them.

The meeting was also attended by Qureshi and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu — who arrived on Tuesday night on a three-day visit to Pakistan.