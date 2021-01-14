Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | January 14, 2021

US blogger Cynthia Ritchie withdraws petition seeking rape FIR against Rehman Malik

Tahir NaseerPublished January 14, 2021Updated January 14, 2021 02:59pm
In June last year, Ritchie (pictured) had come out with startling allegations of rape by the former interior minister and assault by other PPP leaders in 2011. – Facebook screenshot
In June last year, Ritchie (pictured) had come out with startling allegations of rape by the former interior minister and assault by other PPP leaders in 2011. – Facebook screenshot

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday accepted US blogger Cynthia Ritchie's request to withdraw a petition seeking the registration of a criminal case against Senator Rehman Malik for allegedly raping her in 2011.

Accepting the request, Justice Amir Farooq dismissed Ritchie's petition while the former interior minister also withdrew his petition for registration of a defamation case against the US blogger.

Ritchie's lawyer Imran Feroze Malik, speaking to Dawn.com, said the petition had been withdrawn on the request of Ritchie herself. "Today we have withdrawn all the petitions based on multiple requests."

He additionally said Senator Malik had also withdrawn his petitions after reconciliation between the two.

In June last year, Ritchie had come out with startling allegations of rape by the former interior minister and assault by other PPP leaders in 2011. In a video released on Facebook, Ritchie said, "In 2011, I was raped by the former interior minister Rehman Malik. That's right, I'll say it again. I was raped by the then interior minister Rehman Malik."

Ritchie said she was reserving "some of the more graphic details" because her audience could include children, but added that she would be "happy to go into more detail" with neutral investigative journalists.

A spokesperson for Malik denied the allegations and responded, "He [Malik] does not want to respond directly, but denies the allegations". "The allegations are untruthful and have been made to harm Senator Rehman Malik's reputation."

Ritchie had submitted a petition with the IHC under sections 22-A and 22-B of the Code of Criminal Procedure seeking a directive for police to register a criminal case against Malik after her allegations were dismissed by the justice of peace (twice), District and Sessions Court, Islamabad, and by police.

The former interior minister had also submitted petitions with the IHC seeking registration of a defamation case against Ritchie. However, later in October 2020, Malik said he would opt not to pursue criminal and civil cases against Ritchie.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Sajjad Ahmad
Jan 14, 2021 03:04pm
All this reflect american so called liberal society!shame...
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Is the economy recovering?
Updated 14 Jan 2021

Is the economy recovering?

Prime Minister Imran Khan has been talking about a ‘recovery’ in the economy since at least November.
A forgotten son
14 Jan 2021

A forgotten son

Ved refused to accept disability as unconquerable and mastered the skill of walking without a cane.
Legacy of hate and divisions
Updated 13 Jan 2021

Legacy of hate and divisions

Trump galvanised racial antagonism, nativism and far-right nationalist populism that have always existed in American society.

Editorial

14 Jan 2021

Afghan dialogue

AS the Afghan Taliban and the government in Kabul try and reach a modus vivendi in Doha, it is essential that the...
14 Jan 2021

Polio dangers

IN the first incident of its kind this year, a policeman guarding polio vaccinators was gunned down in KP’s Karak...
Updated 13 Jan 2021

Military’s role

The fact that several civilian bodies are headed by uniformed personnel has further sharpened the perception of a ‘hybrid govt’.
13 Jan 2021

Debate, not ordinances

LAW Minister Farogh Naseem has defended the frequent use of presidential ordinances in parliament, saying it is...
13 Jan 2021

Houthis’ designation

YEMEN’S Houthi movement, also known as Ansarullah, is one of the primary political players in that country, also...