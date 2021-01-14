Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | January 14, 2021

IHC restrains Naeem Bokhari from working as PTV chairman

Tahir Naseer | Dawn.comPublished January 14, 2021Updated January 14, 2021 12:24pm
Pakistan Television Chairman Naeem Bukhari. — Photo courtesy Facebook/File
Pakistan Television Chairman Naeem Bukhari. — Photo courtesy Facebook/File

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday restrained Naeem Bokhari from working as chairman of Pakistan Television (PTV) while hearing identical petitions against his appointment.

Presiding over the case, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah observed that there needed to be a clear reason for relaxing the upper age limit for 65-year-old Bokhari, referencing the Supreme Court decision to set aside the appointment of Ataul Haq Qasmi as the PTV chairman.

The court noted that the Ministry of Information and Technology had repeated the same mistakes as those in Qasmi's case and had not perused the apex court's judgement when sending the summary to the federal cabinet.

At the last hearing, the IHC CJ had observed that Bokhari's appointment appeared to have been made in violation of the guidelines set by the SC, and had advised the counsel for the PTV chairman to peruse the decision that had set aside the appointment of Qasmi.

In Nov 2018, the Supreme Court had declared Qasmi’s appointment illegal. The court ordered the federal government to appoint a full-time managing director of PTV after fulfilling all legal, procedural and codal formalities strictly in accordance with the law.

The judgement had observed that public officials, particularly heads of ministries who were elected representatives of the people, owed their allegiance and loyalty to Pakistan, the Constitution and the law. They were obligated to act accordingly and without being influenced by extraneous considerations.

Public officials were not allowed to take decisions arbitrarily after circumventing the law and at their own whims to certain individuals, the judgement said.

"The federal cabinet did not take a clear decision on relaxing the age limit nor did you send the correct summary," the IHC CJ said during today's hearing, adding that "no one was above the law".

The court added that it was sending the matter to the federal cabinet so that it could take a decision in light of the SC's judgement.

However, the counsel for the ministry informed the court that the cabinet had approved the summary for the appointment of the PTV chairman.

"You should have informed the cabinet about the apex court's decision. When you move a summary without doing so, you will also embarrass the cabinet," Justice Minallah said.

"The court does not typically interfere in the executive's decisions," he added, directing the ministry to place the summary before the federal cabinet in order for it to review its decision.

The hearing was adjourned for two weeks.

Justice Minallah was hearing identical petitions filed by advocates Raja Shakeel Abbasi and Asif Gujjar.

While Abbasi challenged the appointment of Bokhari, Gujjar argued against the appointment of other members of the PTV board as well, including the acting managing director Shahira Shahid, retired Col Hassan Imad Mohammadi, Asad Ahmed Jaspal, Asghar Nadeem Syed and Waseem Raza Abid.

The lawyers termed the appointments in violation of various verdicts of the Supreme Court, including the one authored in the case of Qasmi, and the IHC that laid down guidelines for such appointments.

The petitioners said contrary to the direction of the apex court, the vacancy had not been advertised in the press and the appointment was made without inviting applications for the vacant position. They added that the federal cabinet had relaxed the upper age limit for 65-year-old Bokhari without mentioning a plausible reason in the minutes of the cabinet meeting.

Bokhari's appointment

Bokhari, who led the legal team of PTI chief Imran Khan in the Panama Papers leak case, was appointed the PTV chairman in November last year.

Interestingly, the appointment was made in apparent haste as the federal cabinet had in its meeting considered a summary for his appointment but did not endorse his induction as PTV chairman.

The cabinet had directed the Ministry of Information to “resubmit the summary, in line with the following observations: i) the composition of the Board shall be on the pattern of previous Board where independent directors/private sector members were in majority; ii) the appeal [against Islamabad High Court order of sacking Arshad Khan and other PTV directors] may be vigorously pursued and independent directors/private sector members from the previous Board shall be re-inducted in the new Board, where possible; and iii) Shahzada Naeem Bokhari be included in the Board and nominated as Chairman.”

The information ministry had submitted the summary for appointment of three independent directors of PTV, recommending Naeem Bokhari, chartered accountant Syed Waseem Raza and prominent writer Asghar Nadeem Syed as principal candidates. Bokhari and Asghar Nadeem Syed were over 65 years old and, therefore, the ministry had sought relaxation from the federal cabinet regarding their age.

However, in contradiction to the observations by the cabinet regarding resubmission of the summary for the appointment of directors and chairman of PTV, the information ministry on its own had notified Bokhari as chairman.

The notification read: “The federal government is pleased to appoint Shahzada Naeem Bokhari as Independent Director of Pakistan Television Corporation Board.”

It further stated: “The federal government has also approved nomination of Shahzada Naeem Bokhari as chairman PTVC Board in line with the Pakistan Television Corporation […]. The chairman shall, unless he resigns earlier, hold office for a period of 3 years. The board of directors, PTVC, is directed to ratify his nomination as chairman.”

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (11)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Babar Azam
Jan 14, 2021 12:45pm
Is it PTV or PTI TV? People are confused!
Reply Recommend 0
Common_Man
Jan 14, 2021 12:51pm
tight slap on Gov of IK
Reply Recommend 0
F-35
Jan 14, 2021 12:52pm
Throw him out. No more nepotism.
Reply Recommend 0
Abbas shah
Jan 14, 2021 12:53pm
Every government used PTV as their personal propaganda mouth piece???
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria Aamer Ahmed
Jan 14, 2021 12:53pm
Another great Victory for PMIK and PTI. Welcome to the Club and the ClubHouse!
Reply Recommend 0
Merge of Equals
Jan 14, 2021 12:54pm
Who will restrain the IHC or any court for that matter, nothing works in this country and to prove it just look at the state of affairs, looters in london, looters holding a pandemic march, filty rich don't pay tax and the poor just go on suffering.
Reply Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Jan 14, 2021 12:55pm
It was expected. How come that an enlightened person like Naeem Bukhari who has a 35 years tv experience & exposure and has decided to serve this poor nation without taking any salary/perks etc as well as is a IK supporter -can be allowed to serve this well deserved post for us? He is working for us ,to awaken us but awakening us-we the humble common tax paying sufferers do not deserve any respite from old mafias ,found everywhere in each&every powerful place.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jan 14, 2021 12:57pm
Who says courts are not fair and free in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan?
Reply Recommend 0
Jehangir
Jan 14, 2021 12:57pm
What a system we live in. Mr. Bukhari has working for months and now he has been stopped. Why so late?
Reply Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Jan 14, 2021 12:59pm
Pakistan will eventually have a revolution like French Revolution which once in Europe had swept away all feudals,hollow lords,opportunist judicieries, elite with perks. This French Revolution swept away religious fundamentalusm which with support of feudals/elute was used as opium for secterian fights for decades. One day Pakistan will have a revolution by common man. Such judicieries will also be swept away with all mafias.
Reply Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Jan 14, 2021 01:02pm
ONE Naeem Bukhari is a threat for all big mafias in country and for mafia supporters. How he can be tolerated ? Naeem Bukhari-open your own tv channel. Bring Anwar Maqsud . Tell us all truths. We wish you to stay with us.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Is the economy recovering?
Updated 14 Jan 2021

Is the economy recovering?

Prime Minister Imran Khan has been talking about a ‘recovery’ in the economy since at least November.
A forgotten son
14 Jan 2021

A forgotten son

Ved refused to accept disability as unconquerable and mastered the skill of walking without a cane.
Legacy of hate and divisions
Updated 13 Jan 2021

Legacy of hate and divisions

Trump galvanised racial antagonism, nativism and far-right nationalist populism that have always existed in American society.

Editorial

14 Jan 2021

Afghan dialogue

AS the Afghan Taliban and the government in Kabul try and reach a modus vivendi in Doha, it is essential that the...
14 Jan 2021

Polio dangers

IN the first incident of its kind this year, a policeman guarding polio vaccinators was gunned down in KP’s Karak...
Updated 13 Jan 2021

Military’s role

The fact that several civilian bodies are headed by uniformed personnel has further sharpened the perception of a ‘hybrid govt’.
13 Jan 2021

Debate, not ordinances

LAW Minister Farogh Naseem has defended the frequent use of presidential ordinances in parliament, saying it is...
13 Jan 2021

Houthis’ designation

YEMEN’S Houthi movement, also known as Ansarullah, is one of the primary political players in that country, also...