Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | January 14, 2021

Nadeem Afzal resigns from position of PM aide

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished January 14, 2021Updated January 14, 2021 08:40am
Prime minister’s spokesperson Nadeem Afzal Chan resigned from his office on Wednesday. —Photo courtesy: NA website
Prime minister’s spokesperson Nadeem Afzal Chan resigned from his office on Wednesday. —Photo courtesy: NA website

ISLAMABAD: Four days after his “rather meaningful” tweet on recent brutal murder of Hazara coal miners in Mach, Balochistan, prime minister’s spokesperson Nadeem Afzal Chan resigned from his office on Wednesday.

“I have resigned from the position of spokesperson to the Prime Minister,” said Mr Chan in a tweet.

Mr Chan’s resignation came a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed annoyance during a cabinet meeting that some of its members were opposing the government’s decisions and asked them to either accept the same or tender a resignation.

The premier was of the view that after thorough discussions in cabinet meetings there was no logic for some of its members to oppose decisions that were often taken after developing a consensus, an aide to Mr Khan said during a TV talk show.

Soon after the premier’s remarks about the killing of coal miners had caused a furore, Mr Chan had tweeted: “Helpless and innocent bodies of slain coal miners, I am ashamed.”

When Mr Chan was contacted after this tweet, he had said his remarks were “the voice of his conscience” as he had advised the prime minister to immediately proceed to Quetta to meet the heirs of the slain coal miners.

Published in Dawn, January 14th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (18)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Fastrack
Jan 14, 2021 08:50am
Great. He was actually fired.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jan 14, 2021 08:50am
You don't work, you go home.
Reply Recommend 0
Iftikhar Khan
Jan 14, 2021 08:53am
Finally his conscious woke up. Better late than never. Good decision.
Reply Recommend 0
Simanjit Singh Mann
Jan 14, 2021 08:54am
Some one has a conscience ! Salute .
Reply Recommend 0
Chacha Chowdhury
Jan 14, 2021 08:54am
So basically, you cannot have an opinion that differs from the Govt.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Jan 14, 2021 08:55am
I think it's a good decision
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Jan 14, 2021 09:01am
No senate ticket this was bound to happen.
Reply Recommend 0
AinOther
Jan 14, 2021 09:07am
You always appear to be made up of a different political clay, you truly deserve respect!
Reply Recommend 0
AinOther
Jan 14, 2021 09:09am
I remember even when he was in ppp he never went gaga in defending his party stance...pti would be unfortunate in losing a rare sane voice in its ranks..
Reply Recommend 0
Rahim
Jan 14, 2021 09:11am
Clean man, he couldn’t defend the corrupt practices of self proclaimed leader, IK
Reply Recommend 0
Hussain
Jan 14, 2021 09:18am
AT least he has Courage to Speak.
Reply Recommend 0
Daud
Jan 14, 2021 09:35am
Democratic values exist within PTI
Reply Recommend 0
Zaka
Jan 14, 2021 09:39am
Must resign fom party too.
Reply Recommend 0
AL
Jan 14, 2021 09:45am
@Fastrack, good decision by Mr Chan. People are lining up to leave PTI.
Reply Recommend 0
Lahori
Jan 14, 2021 09:47am
Anyone with conscience is able to see the charade of lies, u-turns, blackmailing and political point scoring. Many more to resign as Imran Khan will keep disappointing all those who believed in him
Reply Recommend 0
Shabash
Jan 14, 2021 09:48am
Your tweet will be remembered in history of Pakistan. You have voiced for the sake of helpless and innocent community of pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Khurram
Jan 14, 2021 09:51am
Very principled stance. All right minded people quit PM IKs job.
Reply Recommend 0
Vishesh
Jan 14, 2021 10:03am
Time to go back to PPP? Seems all is not well within PTI.....
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Is the economy recovering?
Updated 14 Jan 2021

Is the economy recovering?

Prime Minister Imran Khan has been talking about a ‘recovery’ in the economy since at least November.
A forgotten son
14 Jan 2021

A forgotten son

Ved refused to accept disability as unconquerable and mastered the skill of walking without a cane.
Legacy of hate and divisions
Updated 13 Jan 2021

Legacy of hate and divisions

Trump galvanised racial antagonism, nativism and far-right nationalist populism that have always existed in American society.

Editorial

14 Jan 2021

Afghan dialogue

AS the Afghan Taliban and the government in Kabul try and reach a modus vivendi in Doha, it is essential that the...
14 Jan 2021

Polio dangers

IN the first incident of its kind this year, a policeman guarding polio vaccinators was gunned down in KP’s Karak...
Updated 13 Jan 2021

Military’s role

The fact that several civilian bodies are headed by uniformed personnel has further sharpened the perception of a ‘hybrid govt’.
13 Jan 2021

Debate, not ordinances

LAW Minister Farogh Naseem has defended the frequent use of presidential ordinances in parliament, saying it is...
13 Jan 2021

Houthis’ designation

YEMEN’S Houthi movement, also known as Ansarullah, is one of the primary political players in that country, also...