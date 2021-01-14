Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | January 14, 2021

PTI blames its agent in US for ‘illegal funding’

Iftikhar A. KhanPublished January 14, 2021Updated January 14, 2021 07:41am
The party adopted the latest stance in a written reply to a questionnaire given to it by the scrutiny committee of the Election Commission of Pakistan. — AFP/File
The party adopted the latest stance in a written reply to a questionnaire given to it by the scrutiny committee of the Election Commission of Pakistan. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: In an apparent departure from its stance of denying any illegal funding from the United States, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf has now come up with an explanation that if any funds were collected illegally through two US companies registered after Imran Khan’s written instructions, the responsibility lies with their agents managing the two limited liability companies.

The party adopted the latest stance in a written reply to a questionnaire given to it by the scrutiny committee of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), informed sources told Dawn on Wednesday.

The ECP committee met to continue scrutiny of PTI accounts under fresh directives to expedite the process, which has been going on since March 2018.

The foreign funding case against PTI was filed in Nov 2014 by Akbar S. Babar, a founding member of the party.

Sources revealed that during Wednesday’s meeting, the petitioner’s lawyer, Syed Ahmad Hassan Shah, protested the committee’s refusal to share the PTI’s financial documents with his client. The documents include 23 PTI bank statements received on instructions from the State Bank that were mostly concealed from the ECP.

Mr Shah was assisted by Badar Iqbal Chaudhry.

Syed Ahmad Hassan Shah said that by refusing to share the documents, the committee was in violation of an ECP order dated May 30, 2018, which rejected the PTI’s request to keep these documents and the scrutiny process secret.

The lawyer asserted that “we are participating in the committee process under protest as denying access to PTI bank statements and other documents is a violation of law and due process”.

The body’s chairman acknowledged that the PTI’s bank statements and other documents were not being shared with the petitioner on the concerns of PTI. To which the petitioner Akbar S Babar complained as to how there can be an independent and transparent scrutiny and investigations when those being investigated are managing the process.

The scrutiny committee will now meet on Thursday (today).

Akbar Babar, the petitioner, told reporters after the meeting the reason for the delay despite over 80 meetings was simple: “When those who are under investigation influence the investigation process, how can there be progress?”

He said the committee refused to share PTI’s bank statements with him “as the respondent (PTI) opposes it”. Even an auditor was replaced upon “documented pressure from PTI”, he added.

Babar said the committee could meet forever, but unless it “investigates the evidence”, the scrutiny process would remain inconclusive and without credibility.

The PTI said in its reply submitted to the Election Commission that “any contribution that has been collected by the agent which may be questionable would be beyond the scope of the work/responsibility/instructions given by the principal (respondent)”.

“The principal has given clear instructions and if the agent goes beyond those instructions without disclosing it to the principal, without seeking ratification of those acts and without even sending that money to the principal, then it is submitted that the principal will not be liable under section 228 and not admit/certify such contents. “The fact that the principal neither had knowledge nor has received the proceeds exhibits the bona fide of the principal,” the document carrying PTI’s reply went on to argue.

It was submitted through Shah Khawar.

Published in Dawn, January 14th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (11)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
umar
Jan 14, 2021 08:07am
The cat is coming out of the bag but slowly .............
Reply Recommend 0
Merge of Equals
Jan 14, 2021 08:09am
Well at least they have admitted this fact unlike 2 other parties I can think of who have carried out much more serious criminal acts.
Reply Recommend 0
Mango
Jan 14, 2021 08:10am
Hilarious.....rest of the world is dirty, not IK.
Reply Recommend 0
Asim
Jan 14, 2021 08:11am
If the election has been fought on proven illegal funding then the election of the candidates must be nullified
Reply Recommend 0
Roma
Jan 14, 2021 08:18am
PTI is totally clean. It can never be corrupt. How dare anyone can call PTI corrupt!
Reply Recommend 0
Multani
Jan 14, 2021 08:20am
PTI blames PPP, PMLN,NS, Zardari, MQM, IMF,India , etc for all its failures and incompetence, now illegal fund collection blamed on agents, not the PTI bosses. when will he PTI learn to take any responsibility for anything.
Reply Recommend 0
Fareed khan
Jan 14, 2021 08:21am
Those calling others corrupt are themselves deep in corruption ... pot calling cattle black
Reply Recommend 0
Bilal
Jan 14, 2021 08:24am
If you have to lead, transparency is the mantra. PTI is not revealing and hiding a lot.
Reply Recommend 0
Vishesh
Jan 14, 2021 08:26am
I sometimes doubt when Pak govt work for welfare for its citizen f. All the times there are allegations, counter allegations
Reply Recommend 0
Rahim
Jan 14, 2021 08:27am
Everyone is corrupt. No clean leader, biggest disappointment. PMIK has to honorably declare his assets at market value.
Reply Recommend 0
MONIER
Jan 14, 2021 08:28am
A very good response.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Is the economy recovering?
Updated 14 Jan 2021

Is the economy recovering?

Prime Minister Imran Khan has been talking about a ‘recovery’ in the economy since at least November.
A forgotten son
14 Jan 2021

A forgotten son

Ved refused to accept disability as unconquerable and mastered the skill of walking without a cane.
Legacy of hate and divisions
Updated 13 Jan 2021

Legacy of hate and divisions

Trump galvanised racial antagonism, nativism and far-right nationalist populism that have always existed in American society.

Editorial

14 Jan 2021

Afghan dialogue

AS the Afghan Taliban and the government in Kabul try and reach a modus vivendi in Doha, it is essential that the...
14 Jan 2021

Polio dangers

IN the first incident of its kind this year, a policeman guarding polio vaccinators was gunned down in KP’s Karak...
Updated 13 Jan 2021

Military’s role

The fact that several civilian bodies are headed by uniformed personnel has further sharpened the perception of a ‘hybrid govt’.
13 Jan 2021

Debate, not ordinances

LAW Minister Farogh Naseem has defended the frequent use of presidential ordinances in parliament, saying it is...
13 Jan 2021

Houthis’ designation

YEMEN’S Houthi movement, also known as Ansarullah, is one of the primary political players in that country, also...