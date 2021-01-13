Dawn Logo

Paine apologises for Ashwin sledging

ReutersPublished January 13, 2021Updated January 13, 2021 10:10am
Australia captain Tim Paine has apologised for his conduct during the final day of the third Test against India. — AFP/File
SYDNEY: Australia captain Tim Paine has apologised for his conduct during the final day of the third Test against India, saying his sledging of Ravichandran Ashwin fell short of the standards he has set for the team.

Wicket-keeper Paine at one stage called Ashwin a ‘dickhead’ as the spinner and Hanuma Vihari batted through the last three hours of the match to save a draw at Sydney Cricket Ground.

Paine, who apologised to his team mates for his three dropped catches in his post-match news conference on Monday, requested the opportunity to address the media again on Tuesday.

“I want to apologise for the way I went about things, I’m someone who prides himself on the way he leads this team and yesterday was a poor reflection of that,” he told reporters. “My leadership wasn’t good enough, I let the pressure of the game get to me. Yesterday [Monday], I fell short of my expectations and my team’s standards.

“I’m human, I want to apologise for the mistakes I made yesterday [Monday] ... we’ve set really high standards over the last 18 months and yesterday was a bit of a blip on the radar.”

The 36-year-old said he had felt ‘off’ for the entire match, during which he was also fined 15% of his match fee for swearing while complaining to an umpire.

Paine is acutely aware that the only reason he was handed the Australian captaincy after the Newlands ball-tampering scandal cost Steve Smith the job in 2018 was because of the non-confrontational way he went about the game.

Published in Dawn, January 13th, 2021

Chandra
Jan 13, 2021 10:26am
Big Bully. Who believes you and Australia team?
Faheem ur Rehman Soomro
Jan 13, 2021 10:33am
Paine once again maintained standards of high caliber by apologizing for his rusty behaviour
Truth 1
Jan 13, 2021 10:40am
Shame on Australia and it's captain
Hani_Layyah
Jan 13, 2021 10:41am
Have Indian players had such kind of spirit ? I think never
Common Sense
Jan 13, 2021 10:44am
Had to bend against the might of opponent!
Common Sense
Jan 13, 2021 10:54am
Once a cheat, always a cheat. Australians would not change.
