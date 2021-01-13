Dawn Logo

Pakistan urges warring Afghan sides to reduce violence

Baqir Sajjad SyedPublished January 13, 2021Updated January 13, 2021 07:33am
In this photo provided by Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Karim Khalili, left, an influential Afghan Shiite leader, meets with Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at Foreign Ministry in Islamabad on Jan 12. — AP
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday again urged Afghan warring sides to reduce violence so that the peace process could progress.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, while talking to the visiting leader of Hezb-i-Wahdat-i-Islami, Afghanistan, Ustad Karim Khalili, asked “all sides” for reduction in violence leading to ceasefire.

“The Afghan leadership should seize this historic opportunity to establish lasting peace in Afghanistan through intra-Afghan negotiations,” the foreign minister emphasised.

The call followed the start of the second round of negotiations between the Afghan government and Taliban negotiators in Doha to settle the priority arrangement of the agenda items they intend to discuss in their parleys.

Visiting Hazara leader from Afghanistan meets PM, army chief

Reduction of violence is Kabul’s key priority, but the Taliban are not ready to discuss it unless some understanding on future political arrangement is reached. The Taliban fear that agreeing to reduction of violence can make them lose their main leverage in the dialogue.

However, Pakistan, which has facilitated the peace process over the past couple of years, starting with the US-Taliban talks, has regularly urged all sides to agree to reduction of violence.

Prime Minister Imran Khan too, in a separate meeting with Mr Khalili, said that he had in all his recent interactions with Afghan leaders underlined that Pakistan’s message to all sides was to work together for a peaceful solution.

Mr Qureshi, in his conversation with Mr Khalili in the meeting at Foreign Office, cautioned against the role of ‘spoilers’ both within and outside Afghanistan.

Mr Khalili is visiting Pakistan on the invitation of Pakistan government as part of Islamabad’s efforts to reach out to major Afghan figures.

Mr Khalili is the leader of Hazara community in Afgha­nistan. His trip is also significant because the Hazara community has historically had problems with Taliban and has concerns about its safety in case of a settlement of the conflict.

FM Qureshi told Mr Khalili that Pakistan supported “an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive” political solution of the 19-year-old conflict.

Pakistan, he said, would continue to facilitate the Afghan peace process.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with Afghanistan in all fields and recalled the various steps taken by Islamabad to strengthen bilateral and transit trade and introduction of revised visa policy to facilitate Afghan nationals.

Mr Khalili was, meanwhile, assured by Prime Minister Khan of continued support for human resource development through scholarships and socio-economic development projects in Afghanistan.

Mr Khalili later visited GHQ for a meeting with Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa.

“Matters of mutual interest, peace and stability in the region, connectivity and current developments in Afghan Peace Process were discussed during the meeting,” the Inter-Services Public Relations, said.

Gen Bajwa told Mr Khalili that peace in Afghanistan meant peace in Pakistan and that a stable and prosperous Afghanistan at peace with itself and its neighbours was in Pakistan’s national interest.

Published in Dawn, January 13th, 2021

Darawal
Jan 13, 2021 07:43am
Why not ask them to end violence?
Reply Recommend 0
Abdulla Sakir
Jan 13, 2021 07:44am
Nice way to do some time-pass which is going on since years.
Reply Recommend 0
Abdulla Sakir
Jan 13, 2021 07:46am
Afghan side also said the same to Qureshi.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jan 13, 2021 07:48am
Very good. The only enemy of peace in the Pak-Af region is mischief India. And failure is their destiny, unless they shun their dirty work.
Reply Recommend 0
UHD
Jan 13, 2021 07:49am
In order to achieve that you should go out of that equation.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Madhusudhan Reddy Tokala
Jan 13, 2021 07:50am
As you sow so shall you reap. For last few years have been bad harvests because of bad seeds of violence.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Jan 13, 2021 07:55am
Pakistan should not involve in warring Afghan political violence.
Reply Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Jan 13, 2021 07:58am
End violencence. US is leaving. Enough blood of Muslims have been spilled. Poor Afghans suffered deaths and loss of their properties. Afghans might claim victory by ejecting US from their country. Please note US never fought war in their own country. US send their soldiers to other countries to fight war. In war their human losses are minimal. Loss of amuenition and expenses incurred in war did not hurt them. They have to take such adventure to keep their army fighting fit
Reply Recommend 0
Baazigar
Jan 13, 2021 08:04am
To reduce violence? Why not stop violence ?
Reply Recommend 0

