Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | January 13, 2021

With Geographical Indication rules Pakistan can secure export markets

Kalbe AliPublished January 13, 2021Updated January 13, 2021 08:49am
Pakistan has finally notified the Geographical Indication (GI) Rules strengthening its case against India over safeguarding its claims of basmati rice and Himalayan pink salt.
Pakistan has finally notified the Geographical Indication (GI) Rules strengthening its case against India over safeguarding its claims of basmati rice and Himalayan pink salt.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has finally notified the Geographical Indication (GI) Rules strengthening its case against India over safeguarding its claims of basmati rice and Himalayan pink salt.

The rules, prerequisite for any GI claims, will allow Pakistan to fight India in the European Union as the latter asserts that basmati rice is an Indian product. Meanwhile, Pakistan has already challenged India’s claims over the rice.

“Now as the GI Rules have been notified, Pakistan will be able to secure its export markets with legal backing,” a senior official of the Intellectual Property Organisation of Pakistan (IPO-Pakistan) told Dawn.

The formulation of GI rules have been pending in the county for almost 18 years, but the move picked pace after India submitted an application with the EU, claiming sole ownership of basmati rice.

Though the Indian claim was challenged in December 2020, there was a serious lacuna in the Pakistan argument, as the country did not have GI protection of Basmati rice inside its boundary due to its failure to notify GI rules.

“The international laws call for local protection of the product before filing for international protection of any product, but that could not be achieved because there were no rules to register basmati rice in Pakistan,” the official added.

After the formulation of the rules, the Commerce Division will now establish a GI Registry under the management and control of IPO Pakistan.

Apart from the registration of domestic products, the rules also define laws about registering foreign GI. As per the rule, a GI of a foreign country shall be registered in Pakistan as long as it is registered in accordance with the local legislation in its country of origin. The registry shall not allow the registration of a foreign GI which is not or has ceased to be protected in its country of origin or which has fallen into disuse in that country.

The rules also state that the application for registration of foreign GI will be made at the registry by its legal representative in the country and during the registration procedure, the registry may require the applicant or its legal representative to submit any information related to registration in the country of origin which may affect its registration in Pakistan.

Published in Dawn, January 13th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Lahori
Jan 13, 2021 09:17am
India is inspiring Pakistan to do even things in its own interest. GI rules notification pending for 18 years for Basmati rice, kept pending until India filed for GI registration in EU. This shows how to get Pakistan motivated. If not for India, where would Pakistan get inspired from?
Reply Recommend 0
T Ateeq
Jan 13, 2021 09:22am
Great news. I am also glad that government has taken action about Himalayan Pink salt. This is only produced in Pakistan and therefore should be clearly indicated as such.
Reply Recommend 0
Truth
Jan 13, 2021 09:26am
So, you make a rule after a case is filed against you and then, wish to win the case on this new rule. What a genius country.
Reply Recommend 0
RAja Raman
Jan 13, 2021 09:32am
What were you doing till now ?
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

After the mob
12 Jan 2021

After the mob

A bloodbath was precisely what they wanted.

Editorial

Updated 13 Jan 2021

Military’s role

The fact that several civilian bodies are headed by uniformed personnel has further sharpened the perception of a ‘hybrid govt’.
13 Jan 2021

Debate, not ordinances

LAW Minister Farogh Naseem has defended the frequent use of presidential ordinances in parliament, saying it is...
13 Jan 2021

Houthis’ designation

YEMEN’S Houthi movement, also known as Ansarullah, is one of the primary political players in that country, also...
Updated 12 Jan 2021

Power blackout

It isn’t for the first time that a fault at the Guddu power station has triggered a massive blackout.
12 Jan 2021

Mass testing

IN the past week, Pakistan crossed the half-million mark for Covid-19 cases in the country. After a spike in deaths...
12 Jan 2021

What next in cricket?

WITH Pakistan’s catastrophic New Zealand tour, cricket in the country is yet again at a crossroads. The ...