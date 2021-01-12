Pakistan, Azerbaijan, Turkey FMs to attend trilateral meeting in Islamabad tomorrow

The foreign ministers of Pakistan, Turkey and Azerbaijan will meet for the second Pakistan-Turkey-Azerbaijan Trilateral Meeting on January 13, a press statement by the Foreign Office said on Tuesday.

The foreign ministers will discuss various issues including "new and emerging threats to regional peace and security", challenges due to the Covid-19 pandemic and climate change. The three sides will also discuss measures that should be taken to achieve development targets.

Additionally, the three countries will also explore possibilities of deepening trilateral cooperation in all areas of common interest, including peace and security, trade and investment, science and technology, education and cultural cooperation, the press release stated.

The first trilateral meeting between the three countries was held in Baku in 2017.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu is arriving in Islamabad on a three-day visit today.

During his visit, Cavusoglu will also hold bilateral talks with Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and call on Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Arif Alvi. According to the FO, it would be Cavusoglu's third visit during the last two and half years.

Azerbaijan FM Jeyhun Bayramov, who is visiting on the invitation of Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, will arrive on a two-day trip tomorrow. This will be the first bilateral visit from Azerbaijan at foreign minister level since 2010, an FO press release stated.