India's top court orders stay on new farm laws that riled growers

ReutersPublished January 12, 2021Updated January 12, 2021 02:46pm
In this file photo, farmers listen to a speaker during a protest against the newly passed farm bills at Singhu border near New Delhi, India on December 9. — Reuters
India’s Supreme Court ordered an indefinite stay on Tuesday over the implementation of new agricultural laws that have triggered widespread protests from farmers, saying it would set up a panel to hear their objections.

For more than a month, tens of thousands of farmers have camped on the outskirts of New Delhi, the capital, to protest against reform measures that they say benefit large private buyers and harm growers.

Chief Justice Sharad Bobde said during a hearing that the Supreme Court would establish a panel to hear the farmers’ grievances.

“We have the power to make a committee and the committee can give us the report,” he said, ordering the stay for an undisclosed period on the laws passed in September.

“We will protect farmers.”

There were no immediate further details.

Read: Why are Indian farmers protesting, and what can Modi do?

India says the laws aim to modernise an antiquated farming system, bedevilled by wastage and bottlenecks in the supply chain.

But farm leaders demand repeal of the laws, which they say are an attempt to erode a longstanding mechanism that ensures farmers a minimum support price for their crops.

The government has said there was no question of such a rollback, and eight rounds of talks have failed to find common ground. The two sides are set to meet next on Friday.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jan 12, 2021 03:04pm
Farmers from non BJP ruled state have an issue out of 29 indian states.. Politics trapped the farmers and make them blind... they can't see their welfare
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jan 12, 2021 03:05pm
Face saving advised to Surrender Modi.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jan 12, 2021 03:07pm
500,000 protesting Sikhs, 60 suicides, 40 days. And Modi was trying to pose strong. And Andh bhakts were trying to score points against IK.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Jan 12, 2021 03:08pm
Good step. Modi's 'reforms' have been poorly conceived and pushing them during a pandemic without consulting the main stakeholders shows Führer Modi's sneaky nature!
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jan 12, 2021 03:13pm
Uncountable surrenders by Modi. This time to avoid major embarrassment on Republic Day. Sikhs win!
Reply Recommend 0

