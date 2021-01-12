Dawn Logo

India's foreign minister says trust with China 'disturbed' after border clash

ReutersPublished January 12, 2021Updated January 12, 2021 12:45pm
Indian FM Subrahmanyam Jaishankar was speaking at the Reuters Next conference. — AFP/File
India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said on Tuesday that trust with China had been deeply impaired after last summer's border clash which resulted in the first loss of lives in 45 years.

Troops remain locked in a stand off at the bitterly contested border in the western Himalayas, the most serious military crisis between the nuclear-armed neighbours for decades.

“After 45 years, you've actually had bloodshed on the border. And that's had a huge impact on public opinion and politically [...] Really the impact of trust and confidence in India where China and their relationship is concerned. That has been profoundly disturbed,” Jaishankar told the Reuters Next conference, speaking from New Delhi.

Separately, the Indian army chief during a press talk today said that he expected talks to lead to an amicable solution to the border crisis with China.

Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane said Indian and Chinese troops were holding their positions, although Chinese troops had pulled back from some training areas on the adjacent Tibetan plateau.

“If the talks get prolonged, so be it,” he told reporters in an annual briefing on the situation in India's Ladakh region, in the country's northern tip.

“We are prepared to hold our ground where we are, for as long as it takes, to achieve our national goals and interests.

Several rounds of talks have so far made little headway in deflating tensions over the disputed border. Naravane said he expected another round of talks soon.

Indian and Chinese troops remain locked in a high-altitude confrontation along the border in Ladakh, where soldiers clashed in brutal hand-to-hand combat last June.

Both sides have since said that they are looking to find ways to de-escalate the situation on the border, but talks have made little headway and both sides have maintained a heavy military deployment through the freezing winter months.

Last month, Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said there had been “no meaningful result” from several rounds of diplomatic and military talks aimed at de-escalating the confrontation.

“If the status quo continues, it is obvious that the deployment won’t come down,” Singh had said during an interview with Reuters partner ANI.

But, he said, both sides were still exchanging messages over the border situation and another round of military talks was in the offing.

Abu Ismail
Jan 12, 2021 12:10pm
China can never be trusted
MG
Jan 12, 2021 12:14pm
Chinese just proved once again that they are not trustworthy
Tron
Jan 12, 2021 12:17pm
I wish, this should stay as India and China can never be friends.
Srinivasa
Jan 12, 2021 12:17pm
Good. India may not be equal to chine in many fronts but definitely not so inferior to accept defeat in all fronts.
Yes
Jan 12, 2021 12:20pm
Mischief has a price and Modi has to pay for it!
Akram
Jan 12, 2021 12:24pm
@Abu Ismail, “ China can never be trusted” Sure. And India can be trusted?
Bipul
Jan 12, 2021 12:25pm
China is too dubious. Trust has reduced to zero now.
Akram
Jan 12, 2021 12:25pm
@MG, “ Chinese just proved once again that they are not trustworthy” I’m sure China will not lose any sleep if Indians consider it not trustworthy.
Yash Pakistani
Jan 12, 2021 12:29pm
Trust with Nepal after border clash, trust with Bangladesh after BSF soldier shot and killed by Bangladeshi troop, trust with Pakistan after IAF get shot down at sight, trust with China after Chinese retook their land and not to forget trust with Sri Lanka after Sri Lankan war and sponsor terror of Church bombing. I wonder any neighbor India gets along with after criminals become ruling class.
Raj
Jan 12, 2021 12:29pm
China persecutes Uighyur muslims and should be condemned by all.
Yash Pakistani
Jan 12, 2021 12:31pm
Disgraced of RSS getting kicked from all side all neighbors they have problems with.
Quid pro Quid
Jan 12, 2021 12:35pm
China's foolish aggressive posturing will lead India more closer to the US and the West.
Babu
Jan 12, 2021 12:40pm
China is an Enemy country and India should resign fro SCO i.e Shanghai Cooperation Organization and reduce the participation in BRICS and other forum if China hold the Chair.
Babu
Jan 12, 2021 12:42pm
China is loosing heavily in the 100 Bn Dollar annual trade is reduced to under 50Bn with in one year.
Babu
Jan 12, 2021 12:44pm
India has a very FINE Foreign Minister after many decades who is assertive and Diplomat par excellence.
BAXAR
Jan 12, 2021 12:49pm
@Abu Ismail, "China can never be trusted" Then stop buying their products first.
Naxalite
Jan 12, 2021 12:52pm
Behave good with all the neighbours first. Then expect others to do so as well
Naxalite
Jan 12, 2021 12:53pm
Everyone should go by Indian wishes. Right?
Ayush singh
Jan 12, 2021 12:54pm
China forget Ladkh is not south china sea
Zak
Jan 12, 2021 01:00pm
We heard, now move on.
Hwh
Jan 12, 2021 01:05pm
If Pakistan trusts China so much then why still not taking chineas vaccine?
Zak
Jan 12, 2021 01:05pm
India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said on Tuesday that trust with China had been deeply impaired after last summer's border clash Blowing hot air, as usual.
Zak
Jan 12, 2021 01:06pm
India has realised the cost of getting on wrong side of China, the next super power. No NRO to India.
