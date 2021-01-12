Houbara hunting permits issued to Dubai royals

KARACHI: The federal government has issued at least seven special permits to Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum and six other members of the ruling family to hunt the internationally protected bird houbara bustard during the 2020-21 hunting season, it has been learnt.

According to sources, among the other hunters given the permits are the crown prince, deputy ruler and finance and industries minister, deputy police chief, an army official, two other members of the royal family and a businessman.

The special hunting permits, after being approved by the prime minister, were issued by the foreign ministry’s deputy chief of protocol and were delivered to the UAE Embassy in Islamabad so that these could be delivered to the hunters belonging to the tiny sheikhdom.

Published in Dawn, January 12th, 2021