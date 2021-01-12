Dawn Logo

Houbara hunting permits issued to Dubai royals

BhagwandasPublished January 12, 2021Updated January 12, 2021 08:29am
The federal government has issued at least seven special hunting permits to Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum and six other members of the ruling family. — AFP/File
KARACHI: The federal government has issued at least seven special permits to Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum and six other members of the ruling family to hunt the internationally protected bird houbara bustard during the 2020-21 hunting season, it has been learnt.

According to sources, among the other hunters given the permits are the crown prince, deputy ruler and finance and industries minister, deputy police chief, an army official, two other members of the royal family and a businessman.

The special hunting permits, after being approved by the prime minister, were issued by the foreign ministry’s deputy chief of protocol and were delivered to the UAE Embassy in Islamabad so that these could be delivered to the hunters belonging to the tiny sheikhdom.

Published in Dawn, January 12th, 2021

TQ
Jan 12, 2021 08:34am
These old men from these countries are issued permits as these old guys thing maybe by eating these birds mat get their manhood back.....................maybe something with rise :).
Reply Recommend 0
Bharat
Jan 12, 2021 08:35am
Did your visa are being processed by UAE now...
Reply Recommend 0
Raj
Jan 12, 2021 08:38am
Cruel.
Reply Recommend 0
HKG
Jan 12, 2021 08:39am
Yet pakistan will not get free oil nor deferred payment.
Reply Recommend 0
NoVoice
Jan 12, 2021 08:54am
U turn by IK. As usual.
Reply Recommend 0
Munna
Jan 12, 2021 08:57am
In exchange, could you mange UAE visas for fellow Pakistanis?
Reply Recommend 0
Tiger
Jan 12, 2021 09:01am
Why they want to hunt this bird? Can someone who know shed some light?
Reply Recommend 0

