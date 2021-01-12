Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | January 12, 2021

Aafia refused to meet Pakistan envoy, IHC told

Malik AsadPublished January 12, 2021Updated January 12, 2021 07:39am
A file photo of Pakistan-born neuroscientist Dr Aafia Siddiqui.
A file photo of Pakistan-born neuroscientist Dr Aafia Siddiqui.

ISLAMABAD: Dr Aafia Siddiqui, a US citizen of Pakistani origin, refused to meet Pakistan’s consul general for processing her mercy petition, the foreign ministry informed the Islamabad High Court on Monday.

The ministry submitted the report in connection with a petition filed by Dr Aafia’s sister, Dr Fowzia Siddiqui, seeking her repatriation from the US. Justice Aamer Farooq heard the petition.

While apprising the court of the status of the mercy petition, the report stated that “following the signing of the mercy petition by Dr Aafia during the December 2019 consular visit, our embassy in Washington DC had approached the US Department of Justice (DoJ) for further course of action.

“The Office of Pardon Attorney at DoJ advised that the signed petition could be filed by the inmate herself by post or through the jail warden or through her appointed attorney.

“In the absence of the appointed lawyer, the only other option was that inmate lodges the petition herself through the prison warden.”

The report said that in order to address this caveat, “the consul general in Houston planned a visit to Federal Medical Centre (FMC) in Carswell, US, to meet Dr Aafia Siddiqui. The meeting was scheduled on March 27, 2020, which was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. As an alternative, the petition was sent to the FMC so that it could be forwarded to DoJ, but the FMC informed that Dr Aafia has refused to sign the additional consent form for dispatching the petition to DoJ”.

It further stated that “the consul general approached prison authorities for consular access at the earliest. Only after the intervention of the embassy in Washington, a special consular visit was arranged for the consul general on Sept 24, 2020, but the consent form could not be signed during that meeting. The consul general again went to meet Dr Aafia on Dec 15, 2020, but prison authorities informed him that Dr Aafia has refused to meet him”. According to the report, Dr Aafia Siddiqui tested Covid-19 negative and her mental condition was stable.

Justice Farooq, however, termed the report unsatisfactory and remarked that there was no progress at all for the last five years as the petition had been filed in 2015. He sought a comprehensive report from the ministry in a fortnight and adjourned the hearing of the case till Feb 10. The court also summoned the joint secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the next date of the case hearing.

Published in Dawn, January 12th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (11)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Fastrack
Jan 12, 2021 07:51am
All dubious conditions and delay tactics by self-proclaimed custodians of justice- and she says 'thanks, but no thanks.'
Reply Recommend 0
Anonymouseee
Jan 12, 2021 07:52am
Shame on her captors. This is illegal detention and they know it.
Reply Recommend 0
Baazigar
Jan 12, 2021 08:08am
Will she be safe in Pakistan?
Reply Recommend 0
Jai Mahakaal
Jan 12, 2021 08:08am
She refused to meet the envoy. May be even in this condition, she doesn't want to be repatriated to Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Multani
Jan 12, 2021 08:10am
Dr Aafia is USA citizen by choice and not Pakistani, let them figure how they deal with her under USA law.
Reply Recommend 0
RAja Raman
Jan 12, 2021 08:11am
Exchange Dr. Aafia with Dr. Shakeel Afridi. Both wilfully took part in the act.
Reply Recommend 0
Parth Chaturvedi
Jan 12, 2021 08:26am
Looks like she knows Pakistan’s track record in international diplomacy!
Reply Recommend 0
Multani
Jan 12, 2021 08:31am
@Fastrack, Their country their laws, who are we to say anything.
Reply Recommend 0
Ch. K.A Nye
Jan 12, 2021 08:33am
@RAja Raman , what act do you refer to?
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Jan 12, 2021 08:42am
@Baazigar, Yes, unless she is kept in Abbottabad.
Reply Recommend 0
Tiger
Jan 12, 2021 08:58am
Will be provided an Abottobad residence?
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Grand dialogue?
12 Jan 2021

Grand dialogue?

Dynastic politics is the least worse type of politics.
Between the cup and the lip
Updated 12 Jan 2021

Between the cup and the lip

The world is waiting out the fraught days before Joe Biden can put the doomsday trigger out of Trump’s reach.
Protesting in Pakistan
12 Jan 2021

Protesting in Pakistan

Even sorrow acknowledged by all is not enough to move a ruler who has been forced to take notice.
Global dynamics in 2021
Updated 11 Jan 2021

Global dynamics in 2021

Economic recovery will be the main preoccupation for all countries in 2021

Editorial

Updated 12 Jan 2021

Power blackout

It isn’t for the first time that a fault at the Guddu power station has triggered a massive blackout.
12 Jan 2021

Mass testing

IN the past week, Pakistan crossed the half-million mark for Covid-19 cases in the country. After a spike in deaths...
12 Jan 2021

What next in cricket?

WITH Pakistan’s catastrophic New Zealand tour, cricket in the country is yet again at a crossroads. The ...
Updated 11 Jan 2021

PM’s visit to Quetta

Armed escorts and better-secured enclaves only address the symptoms of militancy; they are not the cure.
11 Jan 2021

Sheer inhumanity

IN a move that reeks of cruelty, Israel has turned down a request by the World Health Organisation and other rights...
11 Jan 2021

Murder in Muzaffargarh

THERE is no dearth of horrific news. On Thursday, two minor girls died when they were set on fire inside their home...