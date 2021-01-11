Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | January 11, 2021

If PDM comes to Rawalpindi, we'll offer them tea: DG ISPR

Dawn.comPublished January 11, 2021Updated January 11, 2021 04:19pm
DG ISPR Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar addresses a press conference on Monday. — DawnNewsTV
DG ISPR Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar addresses a press conference on Monday. — DawnNewsTV

Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar is addressing a press conference in Rawalpindi.

He said the objective of the press conference was the security of the country and border situation and to present a comparative analysis of security challenges of the past decade.

"The last 10 years were a challenging time in every aspect for Pakistan," he said at the start of his presser, adding that in 2020 alone, the coronavirus pandemic and locust attacks put Pakistan's food security and economy in danger.

On the other hand, he said, proscribed organisations were being facilitated to harm Pakistan on the western border.

"Despite all these challenges, the state, institutions, the armed forces and intelligence agencies and most importantly the Pakistani people unitedly faced these challenges," Maj Gen Iftikhar said, adding that along with restoring peace in the tribal districts along the western border, socioeconomic projects had been launched.

Concrete steps were taken to solidify the Pak-Afghan and Pak-Iran borders and "as a result of successful operations against terrorism, the security situation improved considerably," he noted.

"Whether it was India's designs or hybrid warfare, whether the challenges were internal or external, we not only showed and identified [them] but also combatted them successfully and the world is recognising it too because the truth always prevails."

Listing some of the measures taken in the security domain, Maj Gen Iftikhar said Operation Raddul Fasad had "consolidated the achievements of the entire decade".

"Through this operation, the support base, facilitators, abettors, financiers [of terrorism] and weapons were destroyed to a large extent. Thankfully, today in Pakistan there is no organised terrorist infrastructure like in the past," he added.

Under the operation, he said, 371,000 intelligence-based actions were conducted in the last three years alone. "If we evaluate the manifestation of success, in 2007-08, only 37 per cent of the areas in the tribal areas were under state control. Today, they have all become part of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa," he added.

The ISPR chief said there had been a 35pc reduction in major terrorism incidents in 2020 compared to 2019, while terror incidents which had hit an annual peak of 90 in the year 2013 had now fallen to around 30.

Law-enforcement agencies also averted more than 50pc of the terror threats over the course of the last year, he added.

Answering a question about the announcement by the president of the opposition Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), Maulana Fazlur Rehman, that the alliance's anti-government long march to Islamabad could also be headed to Rawalpindi, Maj Gen Iftikhar said: "I don't see a reason for coming to Pindi. And if at all they want to come, we will offer them refreshments (chai pani) and look after them. What more can I say?"

More to follow.

Terrorism in Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Statism in Pakistan
Updated 11 Jan 2021

Statism in Pakistan

If the last two years in office show something, it is that PTI has become the vehicle for Pakistan’s own statist ideology.
Negotiating with the weak
10 Jan 2021

Negotiating with the weak

The ‘mindset’ of the power elite here has limited skills of negotiating with people at the margins.

Editorial

Updated 11 Jan 2021

PM’s visit to Quetta

Armed escorts and better-secured enclaves only address the symptoms of militancy; they are not the cure.
11 Jan 2021

Sheer inhumanity

IN a move that reeks of cruelty, Israel has turned down a request by the World Health Organisation and other rights...
11 Jan 2021

Murder in Muzaffargarh

THERE is no dearth of horrific news. On Thursday, two minor girls died when they were set on fire inside their home...
10 Jan 2021

PDM’s way forward

THE opposition Pakistan Democratic Movement alliance has a challenge on its hands: what to do now? After having...
10 Jan 2021

Domestic violence bill

FOR nearly a decade, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Domestic Violence against Women (Prevention and Protection) Bill failed...
10 Jan 2021

The nuclear button

IT’S been a rough week in Washington. After a right-wing, pro-Trump mob stormed the US Capitol in an ...