Today's Paper | January 11, 2021

'Govt trying to steal your NFC Award and rights but we won't let them,' Bilawal tells Malakand rally

Arif Hayat | Dawn.comPublished January 11, 2021Updated January 11, 2021 08:55pm
PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari arrives in Malakand on Monday. — Photo courtesy: Kasim Gilani Twitter
PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari arrives in Malakand on Monday. — Photo courtesy: Kasim Gilani Twitter

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Monday said the federal government was trying to "steal" the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award share and constitutional rights of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but the opposition alliance will not allow that to happen.

Addressing the latest rally of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in KP's Malakand district, Bilawal said the government did not know how to run the country and that every resident of Malakand was demanding 'Go selected go!'.

"They are trying to steal your right. They want to steal the Constitution but as long as the people of Malakand are standing with us, we will not allow them to do so," he told the crowd.

Bilawal said the PPP had introduced the 18th Amendment to get provinces recognition and their rights. "Nobody can dare to steal your right. We will not let them steal your NFC Award and constitutional right," he said, referring to Islamabad.

The PPP leader claimed that the Centre had withheld Rs160 billion which was due to be paid to KP last year.

"This was KP's money, not Islamabad's. Imagine how many youths we could have gotten livelihoods for with that money but this puppet government wants to steal that from you. They do not know how to serve [the country]," he said.

Bilawal told the rally that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor was envisioned by the PPP to pass through KP "but till today this inefficient government has kept you away from it", adding that while KP produced more gas than it needed, it was not given its due share.

Referring to the PTI-led government, he said the ones who promised tabdeeli (change) lied to the public.

"The people of Malakand have been tolerating this inefficient, illegitimate government for the past seven years. [...] Whatever they promised turned out to be lies and betrayals," he said, adding that the PPP had fulfilled whatever promises it made to the people of Malakand.

Bilawal said the PPP had announced the end of the Frontier Crimes Regulation (FCR) and later implemented it. "The people here have always struggled along with the PPP, fought against the dictators and taken back their rights. I am standing in the same Malakand and promising you that together we will make these puppets run away, end the selected raj and restore real democracy and establish people's raj," he added.

Before leaving for Malakand earlier in the day, Bilawal asked people to join in the "march against inflation, corruption and injustices of 7 years of incompetent, illegitimate and puppet rule of PTI which has pushed KP & now all of Pakistan into crisis".

The PPP chairperson is accompanied by former prime ministers Yousuf Raza Gilani and Raja Pervez Ashraf, according to the party's media cell. Other party leaders, including Farhatullah Babar, Nayyar Bokhari and Sherry Rehman are also part of the entourage.

Along the way, Bilawal first addressed workers at Sakha Kot and then at Dargai Pathak.

Meanwhile, preparations for the rally at Malakand's Batt Khela bazaar have been completed. PPP leader Faisal Karim Kundi said the venue for the rally, hosted by the PPP, was changed "at the last minute due to security reasons".

The rally was originally scheduled to be held at the Zafar Park in Malakand.

Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) President Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who is also on his way to the rally, will reach the venue through the Swat Expressway.

Last week, the PDM had held a rally in KP's Bannu. However, Bilawal and PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz did not attend that rally.

During the Bannu gathering, Maulana Fazl had lashed out at the PTI government over recent terrorism incidents in the country, including the brutal massacre of the 11 Shia Hazara miners in Balochistan, saying that the incidents showed that the government's claims of having established peace were "wrong".

In his speech, Rehman accused the government of having "ruined" peace and the country's economy, and claimed that there was no system in the tribal areas.

The PDM has demanded the PTI-led government quit by January 31 or face an intensified opposition movement, including a long march to the capital.

Comments (17)
AZAM AKBAR
Jan 11, 2021 03:30pm
Once again useless theatre.
Reply Recommend 0
Pakman
Jan 11, 2021 03:32pm
Yet another deadline form the corrupt and Sind incompetent Mafias, of PDM.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Jan 11, 2021 03:56pm
Corrupts of Pakistan are not concerned about our public’s safety due to corona virus but their own greed while staging these gatherings. Sincerely
Reply Recommend 0
SAk
Jan 11, 2021 04:03pm
Where are resignations?
Reply Recommend 0
Merge of Equals
Jan 11, 2021 04:10pm
And while the world is facing the most serious pandemic of the 21st century due to a transmitted virus in his wisdom Bilawal is gathering masses like some mad dictator - Corona behaves like a virus, PDM behave like parasites.
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Jan 11, 2021 04:16pm
Another day another flop rally for PDM
Reply Recommend 0
Rashid
Jan 11, 2021 04:42pm
Pakistan Delusion Movement.
Reply Recommend 0
Md
Jan 11, 2021 05:05pm
The corruption mafia again on a looting compagne.
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Jan 11, 2021 05:13pm
For all the high claims PPP is making, one has to look no further than the ‘excellent’ job it is doing in Sindh.
Reply Recommend 0
Ismail
Jan 11, 2021 05:13pm
Another gathering of thieves to shed crocodile tears
Reply Recommend 0
Ismail
Jan 11, 2021 05:16pm
KP is far ahead from Sindh in most of indexes just in a role of 7 years whereas PPP has ruined Sindh in last 12 years.
Reply Recommend 0
Surrendra Modi
Jan 11, 2021 05:31pm
PDM is finished after failed lahore jalsa and internal rift within the PDM
Reply Recommend 0
peer baba khwajaji
Jan 11, 2021 05:34pm
Long live Bilawal and Maryam.
Reply Recommend 0
WARRIs
Jan 11, 2021 05:49pm
These children running the family political business have made politics a fun fare !!
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Jan 11, 2021 06:07pm
Another failed jalsa, the picture shows it. Jalsa number 6,flop. A few more flopped jalsas PDM could make it in Guinness book of records for 'most failed jalsas in the world'.
Reply Recommend 0
Raheel
Jan 11, 2021 06:33pm
Drama to save them from corruption however will create more covid19 infections. Does PDM even care about the pandemic and potential Covid19 cases?
Reply Recommend 0
Raheel
Jan 11, 2021 06:35pm
We are going through pandemic. Please can someone advise PDM Ring leaders of Covid19 and the risk to the poor who attend these PDM for biryanis
Reply Recommend 0
Mukarram Khan
Jan 11, 2021 08:18pm
Is Bilawal, a leader? Really? What has happened to Pakistan???
Reply Recommend 0
BAXAR
Jan 11, 2021 08:18pm
@peer baba khwajaji, "Long live Bilawal and Maryam." As normal citizens, yes.
Reply Recommend 0

