Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | January 11, 2021

'Good news' soon for markets about restarting IMF programme: SBP governor

ReutersPublished January 11, 2021Updated January 11, 2021 02:32pm
In this 2019 file photo, Reza Baqir, Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), takes a question from a reporter (not pictured) during a news conference at the head office in Karachi. — Reuters
In this 2019 file photo, Reza Baqir, Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), takes a question from a reporter (not pictured) during a news conference at the head office in Karachi. — Reuters

Pakistan is in talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to put the fiscal support programme back on track, State Bank of Pakistan Governor Dr Reza Baqir said on Monday, adding that he was optimistic about the economic outlook despite the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

With dwindling foreign exchange reserves and a struggling economy, Pakistan entered a three-year $6 billion IMF bailout programme in 2019, but is yet to have its second review approved, which has been pending since early last year.

“We hope to have good news for the market and the world that we are putting the programme back on track,” Baqir said in an interview on Monday at the Reuters Next conference.

Last year, staff from the IMF and Pakistani authorities reached an agreement to pave the way for a disbursement of $450 million in IMF funds pending approval from the global lender's executive board, which is yet to take place.

Baqir said there was no disagreement on the end goal between the two sides, and that Pakistan needs to increase its low tax-to-GDP ratio.

Pakistan and the IMF have been working to implement IMF-supported economic reforms, in particular tax collection, aimed at stabilising the economy and shoring up a yawning fiscal deficit.

Though the bailout programme is still pending, Pakistan received $1.4 billion in emergency financing from the IMF to allow it to fund targeted and temporary spending increases aimed at containing the pandemic and mitigating its economic impact.

Authorities are counting on the IMF bailout package to bolster Pakistan's fiscal position and increase global confidence in its economy.

“Pakistani authorities and the IMF team remain closely engaged, discussions are going on, both teams are working very hard and non-stop to bring the programme review to positive conclusion," IMF's Resident Representative to Pakistan, Teresa Dabn Sanchez, told Reuters.

Covid-19 and vaccine

Baqir also said he is more optimistic about the outlook even as Pakistan battles a second wave of the coronavirus outbreak.

“We are prepared for the challenges that may come about. We are already in the middle of Covid without any vaccine and once the vaccine comes, it will only makes this better,” he said.

Pakistan's economy contracted 0.4 per cent in the last fiscal year ended June 30, 2020, as the pandemic disrupted activity.

Baqir added that an economic recovery is underway and the bank's job is to support the rebound until a vaccine is available.

Pakistan is aiming to achieve 1.5pc to 2.5pc GDP growth in the current fiscal year, he said. “I think the next two or three years should bring some good news on the economic front.”

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jan 11, 2021 02:39pm
Since its inception along with the World Bank at the end of World War II in 1945 at Bretton woods, New Hampshire-U,S.A., has the World Bank or the International Monetary Fund done anything positive, tangible and worth mentioning to eradicate poverty, sickness, hunger, deprivation and malnutrition from any part of the world?
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Statism in Pakistan
Updated 11 Jan 2021

Statism in Pakistan

If the last two years in office show something, it is that PTI has become the vehicle for Pakistan’s own statist ideology.
Negotiating with the weak
10 Jan 2021

Negotiating with the weak

The ‘mindset’ of the power elite here has limited skills of negotiating with people at the margins.

Editorial

Updated 11 Jan 2021

PM’s visit to Quetta

Armed escorts and better-secured enclaves only address the symptoms of militancy; they are not the cure.
11 Jan 2021

Sheer inhumanity

IN a move that reeks of cruelty, Israel has turned down a request by the World Health Organisation and other rights...
11 Jan 2021

Murder in Muzaffargarh

THERE is no dearth of horrific news. On Thursday, two minor girls died when they were set on fire inside their home...
10 Jan 2021

PDM’s way forward

THE opposition Pakistan Democratic Movement alliance has a challenge on its hands: what to do now? After having...
10 Jan 2021

Domestic violence bill

FOR nearly a decade, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Domestic Violence against Women (Prevention and Protection) Bill failed...
10 Jan 2021

The nuclear button

IT’S been a rough week in Washington. After a right-wing, pro-Trump mob stormed the US Capitol in an ...