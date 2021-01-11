Dawn Logo

July-Dec tax receipts surpass Rs2,205bn, PM told

APPPublished January 11, 2021Updated January 11, 2021 08:50am
A meeting, held to review tax reforms with the prime minister in chair, was briefed that a growth in number of taxpayers had been witnessed because of tax reforms. — AFP/File
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan was informed on Sunday that tax receipts had surpassed Rs2,205 billion during the first six months (July-Dec) of the current financial year.

A meeting, held to review tax reforms with the prime minister in chair, was briefed that a growth in number of taxpayers had been witnessed because of tax reforms.

Federal ministers Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Shibli Faraz and Hammad Azhar, prime minister’s adviser Dr Ishrat Husain, special assistant on revenue Dr Waqar Masood, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) chairman Javed Ghani and relevant senior officers attended the meeting, according to a PM Office press release.

The meeting was informed that the tax collection was being automated and taxpayers were being given incentives. The automation of the taxation system would enhance transparency and reduce corruption and tax evasion.

The meeting was told that tax form had been made far easier for small and medium enterprises by reducing its pages from five to one and entries from 200 to just 24.

The prime minister was told that owing to the introduction of direct link between the FBR’s system and company through point of sale system, the receipt of sales tax had also increased.

Published in Dawn, January 11th, 2021

Fastrack
Jan 11, 2021 08:52am
Excellent work. The nation trusts its leader.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jan 11, 2021 08:54am
While Covid destroyed India's economy, Pakistanis kept their faith, kept surging ahead and even more did their national duty. Happens when a leader not a fascist crook leads a nation.
Reply Recommend 0
Bilal Kaifi
Jan 11, 2021 09:17am
Dr Hafeez Shiekh does his magic again. Please let me take control of cabinet commit on energy as well . Catastrophe in energy sector with gross incompetence and corruption.
Reply Recommend 0
Really?
Jan 11, 2021 09:37am
@Fastrack, Unsure why you chose to bring India in the discussion. The 24% contraction was at the peak of lockdown. The Indian economy is bouncing back sharply. In any case India collects as much GST (not counting import duty, income tax snd corporate tax) in December that is more than total tax collected by Pakistsn from July to December. Population of India is only 6 times that of Pakistan by the way.
Reply Recommend 0

