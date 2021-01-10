Dawn Logo

Kashmir not just a territorial dispute, Pakistan tells world

Anwar IqbalPublished January 10, 2021Updated January 10, 2021 02:20pm
Pakistan Ambassador at the United Nations Munir Akram urged the world body to ensure that the people of the occupied Jammu and Kashmir exercise their right to self-determination. — INP/File
UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan has reminded the international community that Kashmir is not just a territorial dispute between India and Pakistan, it is mainly about what the people of Kashmir want.

Addressing a webinar on the 1949 UN resolution on Kashmir on Friday, Pakistan Ambassador at the United Nations Munir Akram urged the world body to ensure that the people of the occupied Jammu and Kashmir exercise their right to self-determination.

“The Kashmir dispute is not just a territorial dispute. It is a dispute which involves the people of Kashmir. It is a dispute about the soul of the people of Kashmir,” he said.

Ambassador Akram also highlighted the points on which there is general agreement. “We all agree on the legitimacy of the Kashmiri struggle. We all agree on the massive violations of human rights, which have taken place in Kashmir over the years and especially in the recent past,” he said.

“And we also all agree on the heroism and dedication of the Kashmiri people whose third generation is keeping the spirit of resistance alive”.

Underlining Pakistan’s pivotal role in the Kashmir dispute, Ambassador Akram said: “In culture, faith, history and civilization, the people of Kashmir and the people of Pakistan are one and the same. Every Pakistani has a deep sense of commitment to the cause of Kashmir. It is Pakistan, which is the backbone of the Kashmiri struggle. And we must remain united.”

He noted that the Kashmir issue was alive again as the UN Security Council had considered it three times since August 2019, when India illegally merged the disputed territory with the union, and the UN Human Rights Council had considered it numerous times. He said UN special rapporteurs had also highlighted Indian violations of human rights in Kashmir on several occasions, adding that 18 special rapporteurs had jointly spoken out against Indian atrocities in the region and the UN high commissioner for human rights had issued two reports and spoken five times in the Human Rights Council on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir.

Published in Dawn, January 10th, 2021

bhaRAT©
Jan 10, 2021 02:48pm
Human rights abuses are at its highest in Kashmir. Their right to freedom is the only solution!
Reply Recommend 0
@csb
Jan 10, 2021 02:48pm
Again and again
Reply Recommend 0
Zum
Jan 10, 2021 02:49pm
We all saw just how 'compassionate' your country is towards its own citizens. You really think world leaders have such a low IQ that will believe your drivel. Even after 70+ years of failure.
Reply Recommend 0
William Smith
Jan 10, 2021 02:52pm
And the world said "move on"!
Reply Recommend 0
The Mask
Jan 10, 2021 02:54pm
Worry about power outage
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jan 10, 2021 02:56pm
Excellent. No wonder bhakts hate this man. They hate truth in general, actually.
Reply Recommend 0
nnb
Jan 10, 2021 02:57pm
world has moved on and we are glued to "K"
Reply Recommend 0
Dave
Jan 10, 2021 02:57pm
And who are you to advocate what the people of kashmir want?! Why only kashmir, how about Jammu, ladakh, GB???
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jan 10, 2021 02:58pm
The United Nations Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan is 100 percent right.
Reply Recommend 0
Love love
Jan 10, 2021 03:00pm
Pakistan should stop tade with india. Pakistan should stop import of all essential goods including cheap medicinal from india and show solidarity with Kashmiris
Reply Recommend 0
Rajanikanth G
Jan 10, 2021 03:02pm
No one is hearing any way continue........ Your karma bro
Reply Recommend 0
ajeet shukla
Jan 10, 2021 03:03pm
Blah blah blah..
Reply Recommend 0
ajeet shukla
Jan 10, 2021 03:03pm
Blah blah blah
Reply Recommend 0
Neelam
Jan 10, 2021 03:07pm
Is anybody even listening?. Please do something for us awaaam first. With high inflation, increasing poverty, debt sky high who are to even comment on prosperous India. Please do something for us first, then talk about others!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Saddela, Garib Halfmad
Jan 10, 2021 03:28pm
Kashmir is a land of pure of India
Reply Recommend 0
Goya Ke Chunanche
Jan 10, 2021 03:30pm
@Neelam, last generation died dreaming that, so sad.
Reply Recommend 0
truevoice
Jan 10, 2021 03:31pm
No one is watching his speech due to power outage..
Reply Recommend 0
Baazigar
Jan 10, 2021 03:34pm
Please be in the queue for free vaccine !
Reply Recommend 0
Truth hurts
Jan 10, 2021 03:34pm
Speaking of human rights violations, the world just saw mindless murders of Hajaras. World doesn’t care about ur propaganda
Reply Recommend 0
Shaun
Jan 10, 2021 03:37pm
Can Pakistan maintain Kashmir and its people? When there is no food for the people of Pakistan and the cost of living is very high.
Reply Recommend 0
Raj
Jan 10, 2021 03:42pm
What is the point in crying over spoilt milk. Nothing is going to happen. It is too late after the 1949 resolution and the best solution is Musharraf formula. Pakistan shoujld focus on this rather than tolerating terrorists on its soil. This is the only workable solution. Either my way or no way is not going to work with india.
Reply Recommend 0
Howard Hsu
Jan 10, 2021 03:43pm
Fully support what Pakistan stands on.
Reply Recommend 0
Krishna
Jan 10, 2021 03:43pm
It's over. The fight is over. Live with the territory you have and we live with ours. That is the translation that I get from the message here. Let's all get to important businesses, shall we.
Reply Recommend 0
Vijeth
Jan 10, 2021 03:45pm
@Love love, Please be our guest.... Stop everything, we've not asked you to buy anything from us nor are we going to go bankrupt if you don't trade with us
Reply Recommend 0

