Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | January 10, 2021

Members of UAE’s royal family arrive in Panjgur to hunt houbara bustards

Behram BalochPublished January 10, 2021Updated January 10, 2021 09:55am
Eleven members of royal family of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) arrived in Panjgur area of Makran division on Saturday to hunt houbara bustards. - File photo
Eleven members of royal family of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) arrived in Panjgur area of Makran division on Saturday to hunt houbara bustards. - File photo

GWADAR: Eleven members of royal family of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) arrived in Panjgur area of Makran division on Saturday to hunt houbara bustards, according to sources.

The official sources said members of the UAE’s royal family reached Panjgur airport aboard a special plane and were led by Shaikh Khalifa Saif-al-Nahyan and Sultan Saeed Ahmed. They were taken to their palace in Piry Jhalak by road amid tight security.

The delegation was received at the airport by Panjgur’s Deputy Commissioner Abdul Razzaq Sasoli, tribal elders Haji Attaullah Baloch, Haji Zahid Hussain, Haji Farooq-uz-Zaman and senior military and civilian officials.

The hunting party, equipped with hunting gear and falcons, would hunt houbara bustards during their stay in Panjgur under licence issued by the foreign ministry, the sources said.

Members of the UAE royal family, who visit Panjgur regularly for hunting the bird, have launched several development projects in the district, including water supply schemes and health facilities for deserving and underprivileged people of Panjgur town.

Published in Dawn, January 10th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Lethal blackmail arsenal
10 Jan 2021

Lethal blackmail arsenal

If the same proportion of about 220m Pakistanis had been killed as the Hazaras have lost of their own, the toll would be close to
Police violence
10 Jan 2021

Police violence

State insecurity produces reactive and repressive institutions.
Disinheritance
09 Jan 2021

Disinheritance

Advertisement myths keep the inequality grind going.

Editorial

10 Jan 2021

PDM’s way forward

THE opposition Pakistan Democratic Movement alliance has a challenge on its hands: what to do now? After having...
10 Jan 2021

Domestic violence bill

FOR nearly a decade, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Domestic Violence against Women (Prevention and Protection) Bill failed...
10 Jan 2021

The nuclear button

IT’S been a rough week in Washington. After a right-wing, pro-Trump mob stormed the US Capitol in an ...
09 Jan 2021

Loss of livelihoods

A SPECIAL survey carried out by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics to evaluate the socioeconomic impacts of the...
Updated 09 Jan 2021

Police violence

THE removal of the IGP Islamabad is but total eyewash — a lame attempt to cover up the alleged murder of Osama...
09 Jan 2021

Ruet chief’s decision

WHILE the sighting of the moon for every new Hijri month in Pakistan is usually a quiet affair, when it comes to...