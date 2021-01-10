Dawn Logo

Restoration efforts under way after major power breakdown plunges country into darkness

Dawn.com | AFPPublished January 10, 2021Updated January 10, 2021 11:15am
Federal Energy Minister Omar Ayub in a tweet said the blackout was caused after the frequency in the national power distribution system suddenly fell from 50 to zero. — Reuters/File
Hours after a major power breakdown plunged the entire country into darkness, the ministry of energy said that efforts were under way to restore electricity through the national grid.

The blackout was reported a little before midnight by citizens on social media from across the country, including major urban centres such as Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore and Multan, as well as smaller towns and cities.

The Ministry of Energy spokesperson, tweeting from the ministry's official Twitter handle, said that according to initial reports, the Guddu power plant developed a fault at 11:41pm on Saturday night.

“The fault caused the country’s high transmission lines to trip, which in turn caused the system frequency to drop from 50 to 0 in less than a second.

The drop in frequency caused power plants to shut down.”

Some time later, the energy minister tweeted that power supply was being restored to cities in phases, starting with Islamabad.

According to Ayub, the power breakdown was caused after the frequency in the national power distribution system suddenly fell from 50 to zero.

Ayub said all technical teams had reached their respective stations, adding that he was personally supervising the restoration work as the federal power minister.

He said citizens would be kept updated on the restoration efforts periodically.

Restoration efforts

By late morning, power had been restored to some areas of major cities such as Lahore, Islamabad and Karachi, authorities announced on Twitter.

"132kv Grids Around Lahore Energized," Ayub tweeted just before 8am.

The K-Electric, which is the sole power distributor in Karachi, also said that power was being restored in phases to the port city.

Engineering teams are making "full efforts" to restore electricity supply, the utility service provider said on Twitter.

There were no immediate reports of disruption at hospitals, which can often rely on back-up generators.

AFP quoted a water and power ministry spokesman as saying that power had been restored to some parts of the country but many areas in Lahore and Karachi were still waiting.

He added that an investigation has been launched to probe the cause of the blackout.

Netblocks, which monitors internet outages, said internet connectivity in the country “collapsed” as a result of the blackout.

Connectivity was at “62 percent of ordinary levels,” it said in a tweet.

Comments (67)
Hamid shafiq
Jan 10, 2021 12:35am
Incompetent team working with PM, Omar Ayub has zero knowledge of energy sector and technicality of electricity system
Reply Recommend 0
Neelam
Jan 10, 2021 12:35am
Another PAF embarassing moment?
Reply Recommend 0
Rahim
Jan 10, 2021 12:39am
What a calamity. So many issues plaguing PMIK and the nation. Just now we heard remittances are record high but now the nation is engulfed in darkness. What is happening to CPEC?
Reply Recommend 0
Jehangir
Jan 10, 2021 12:42am
Something fishy...
Reply Recommend 0
Hammad
Jan 10, 2021 12:43am
Entire country in darkness!! Very alarming.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Jan 10, 2021 12:43am
Nawaz and Zardari left antiquated system while syphoning of millions to their Avenfield and Emirates hills mansions. Now PTI are trying to manage the left over systems.
Reply Recommend 0
Kamran
Jan 10, 2021 12:44am
The minister of power Mr. Ayub Umar is the most incompetent in IKs government.
Reply Recommend 0
Brownman
Jan 10, 2021 12:46am
The country has collapsed under this PM.
Reply Recommend 0
Brownman
Jan 10, 2021 12:47am
Gas shortage. Shahid Khakan Abbasi warned about this weeks back.
Reply Recommend 0
Naresh Kumar
Jan 10, 2021 12:47am
samw here in lahore too
Reply Recommend 0
Brownman
Jan 10, 2021 12:49am
The military needs to be high alert. Modi can plan an attack during these dark times.
Reply Recommend 0
FAQ
Jan 10, 2021 12:49am
May Almighty save the entire motherland and the leader!
Reply Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Jan 10, 2021 12:49am
On that note. How about another increase in power tariff?
Reply Recommend 0
Timbak Tu
Jan 10, 2021 12:51am
Please pay your electricity bills otherwise darker days ahead.
Reply Recommend 0
PrakashG
Jan 10, 2021 12:52am
The incompetent government 'black'mailing the entire country!
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jan 10, 2021 12:55am
When the going gets tough, only the toughest get going.
Reply Recommend 0
Adil Rehman
Jan 10, 2021 01:00am
What type of human we are! World is shifting towards new and green emergy sources after having enough electricity by hydro and we are still looking for the cause of messive electricity breakdown accross country. Do they know how dangerous thos is for security of people?
Reply Recommend 0
Zeedxb
Jan 10, 2021 01:09am
Dont update. Fix it. Fix it once and for all. Kind of like it happens in developed countries. Its ironic you are explaining frequency fluctuation to us.
Reply Recommend 0
Lahori
Jan 10, 2021 01:14am
Sounds like major grid failure
Reply Recommend 0
Ali sardar
Jan 10, 2021 01:17am
Peace for some time
Reply Recommend 0
Manish Jain
Jan 10, 2021 01:17am
Indian hand???
Reply Recommend 0
Dhiran
Jan 10, 2021 01:17am
India might have attacked check it out?
Reply Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Jan 10, 2021 01:20am
This is not the first time that entire country is plunged into complete darkness. How it is possible that the frequency in the national power distribution system suddenly fell from 50 to zero? This is a big question mark on the authority and responsibility of the Federal Energy Minister Omar Ayub Khan. It’s been now more than a hour that the city of lights Karachi is completely turned into city of darkness during the winter season when there is no short fall of the electricity in the city.
Reply Recommend 0
James
Jan 10, 2021 01:25am
This happened in USA some years ago
Reply Recommend 0
Hasnain Ali
Jan 10, 2021 01:28am
Dawn is the voice of Pakistan....we really admire and appreciate Dawn's commitment to credible, reliable and independent journalism despite all the stumbling blocks put in place out there to deter independent and unbiased reporting. I love you dawn.....!please keep it up for us for Pakistan...
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jan 10, 2021 01:28am
This government is highly incompetent.
Reply Recommend 0
RB the Torontonian
Jan 10, 2021 01:30am
I'm waiting on someone to say it's Imran Khans fault and not a technical issue.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jan 10, 2021 01:47am
Has happened in the USA, Europe and many other places recently.
Reply Recommend 0
Pilot
Jan 10, 2021 01:48am
That happens only in Pakistan, well done a new world record achieved under PTI governance
Reply Recommend 0
waqas mehmood
Jan 10, 2021 01:58am
well done omar ayub
Reply Recommend 0
aisha
Jan 10, 2021 01:59am
In London when the lights went out in my area, a few years ago, it took the engineers the whole night to fix it and recently the lights went out in Scotland.
Reply Recommend 0
Rahul
Jan 10, 2021 02:04am
I worked in Canadian power plants. USA and Canada experienced the same kind of blackout in 2005 I believe on their Eastern Grid. I hope they will be able to restore the systems soon.
Reply Recommend 0
ING_DU
Jan 10, 2021 06:48am
@Rahul, sensible comment well appreciated
Reply Recommend 0
Khanm
Jan 10, 2021 06:49am
I sincerely hope it has nothing to do with Baluchistan separatist movement...
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Dummy
Jan 10, 2021 06:54am
@Rahul, Really?! Are you sure?!
Reply Recommend 0
K
Jan 10, 2021 07:04am
Low quality Chinese equipment on the grid?
Reply Recommend 0
Jamil
Jan 10, 2021 07:11am
@aisha, so it's happening all over the world umm EM wave?
Reply Recommend 0
Imran (Humne ghabarana hai)
Jan 10, 2021 07:14am
No free lunch
Reply Recommend 0
Imran (Humne ghabarana hai)
Jan 10, 2021 07:16am
Another feather in the cap
Reply Recommend 0
sonket
Jan 10, 2021 07:25am
shows true state o Pakistan. call chinese engineers.
Reply Recommend 0
Rajesh
Jan 10, 2021 07:44am
India behind it?
Reply Recommend 0
Ajaya K Dutt
Jan 10, 2021 07:46am
It can happen in spite of all the precautions.
Reply Recommend 0
Firangi
Jan 10, 2021 07:47am
Hang in there and stay safe, power should be back, these kind of things happen from time to time
Reply Recommend 0
Babar Azam
Jan 10, 2021 07:51am
Country is already in darkness since 3 years. Nothing new.
Reply Recommend 0
Curious Crow
Jan 10, 2021 08:00am
Powerless as usual ?
Reply Recommend 0
Roma
Jan 10, 2021 08:01am
It seems like a cyberattack on the grid by Israel as a payback for not recognising it. Pakistan won’t bow to anyone.
Reply Recommend 0
Ash20
Jan 10, 2021 08:02am
After sugar, wheat, inflation, gold, blackmail, etc. incompetence, now even no power.
Reply Recommend 0
Rangarajan Raghavachari
Jan 10, 2021 08:07am
Complete failure of IK govt! Lost all credibilty!
Reply Recommend 0
Mohit
Jan 10, 2021 08:10am
When this happened in India a decade ago the union power minister had to resign.
Reply Recommend 0
Subcomment
Jan 10, 2021 08:11am
@Rahul, so it appears you are trying to equate Pakistan to Canada and US. Are you not aware Pakistan is a superpower?
Reply Recommend 0
Prerak Sheth
Jan 10, 2021 08:12am
@Fastrack, So congratulations! Pakistan is now coming at level of USA, UK and other European countries! All because of PMIK that it has been possible.
Reply Recommend 0
Apoorva Bahuguna
Jan 10, 2021 08:14am
This happens across the world . But I remember this being 2nd instance in Pakistan in few years .Resources going in wrong places
Reply Recommend 0
Zum
Jan 10, 2021 08:23am
@aisha, Don't compare yourself with advanced countries until you know the cause of the power outage.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Jan 10, 2021 08:24am
CPEC technology failed?
Reply Recommend 0
Arora
Jan 10, 2021 08:25am
@aisha, why are you giving us this information? Or do you just want to mention you live in London?
Reply Recommend 0
Vishesh
Jan 10, 2021 08:30am
I am sure now IK will say this is what he inherited hence not my fault and he will blame the opposition for this
Reply Recommend 0
AinOther
Jan 10, 2021 08:45am
From the tone of the minister i m compelled to infer that he wants us to be patient for maybe another day or two.. #mianwali
Reply Recommend 0
Mashaal
Jan 10, 2021 08:48am
"According to Ayub, the power breakdown was caused after the frequency in the national power distribution system suddenly fell from 50 to zero." - most amusing statement, 50 to zero. !!
Reply Recommend 0
Khalid
Jan 10, 2021 08:48am
Is it part of 5G warfare? any thoughts?
Reply Recommend 0
Gopal Patel
Jan 10, 2021 08:52am
Power sector had been neglected for long.
Reply Recommend 0
KRana
Jan 10, 2021 08:59am
@Fastrack, Imran's bhakt try to justifies everything
Reply Recommend 0
Abdul Sindhi
Jan 10, 2021 09:01am
Couldn’t sleep for a minute last night due to power outage. Thanks IK for this gift!
Reply Recommend 0
Sakhshi
Jan 10, 2021 09:07am
The explanation for the fault is hilarious! Frequency dropping to zero is a symptom -- not a cause. If the generator stops rotating, frequency will drop to zero! That said, grid collapses are a fact of life. Time take to restore power depends on the competence of the people handling the situation.
Reply Recommend 0
Click
Jan 10, 2021 09:12am
No Comment
Reply Recommend 0
RAja Raman
Jan 10, 2021 09:13am
@Zak, "Nawaz and Zardari left antiquated system" Even Musharaff did not do anything for power sector, other than taking over the power for himself.
Reply Recommend 0
Manoj Srivastav
Jan 10, 2021 09:19am
Where is China ?
Reply Recommend 0
Azhar
Jan 10, 2021 10:13am
@Roma, please have your meds. Not a good idea to skip them
Reply Recommend 0

