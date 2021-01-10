Dawn Logo

Power restored in most parts of the country after major breakdown

Dawn.com | AFPPublished January 10, 2021Updated January 10, 2021 11:22pm
A general view shows Pakistan's port city of Karachi during a power breakdown early on January 10, 2021. — AFP
A day after a major power breakdown plunged the entire country into darkness, electricity supply was restored in most cities and towns by Sunday evening. Energy Minister Omar Ayub said in the morning that power was expected to be completely restored soon.

The blackout was reported a little before midnight by citizens on social media from across the country, including major urban centres such as Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore and Multan, as well as smaller towns and cities.

People are silhouetted on vehicle's headlights on a dark street during widespread power outages in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, on Sunday, Jan 10. Pakistan's national power grid experienced a major breakdown late night on Saturday, leaving millions of people in darkness. — AP
In a tweet in the evening, the Ministry of Energy said power supply had been fully restored to the grid stations of the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) that were impacted by last night's breakdown. It said grid stations operations teams had remained busy in restoration efforts through the night to protect the system from overloading.

The ministry further said load-management of limited duration was being carried out on different feeders of Peshawar, Khyber, Mardan, Swabi, Swat and Hazara circles, adding that uninterrupted power supply will be restored for all affected areas soon.

Meanwhile, the K-Electric, which is the sole power distributor in Karachi, also said most parts of Karachi had been re-energised by Sunday evenining.

"Since 12am last night, KE teams have been working to restore power rapidly to affected parts," the power utility said in a statement, adding that, KE's transmission and distribution networks were swiftly restored along with power generation from KE's Bin Qasim power plant and IPPs.

"By late evening, supplies from the national grid were also resumed through existing interconnection points with K-Electric. Most parts of Karachi have been energised already, while teams are available to address any individual customer complaints received at its 118 call centre," it added.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad earlier in the day, Ayub said that investigations were ongoing to ascertain the cause of the breakdown at Guddu power plant that had plunged the country into darkness.

"We don't know the reasons at this time since we'd sent teams at night to Guddu [power plant] and there was a lot of fog, nothing could be seen at the time [...] as the day goes on and the fog clears, the investigation will be conducted [to ascertain] where the fault occurred."

Ayub said that at 11:41pm on Saturday, the Guddu power plant developed a fault and "within a second, the frequency dropped". He further explained that in technical terms, this is called a cascade effect, since "one after the other" the safety systems of the power plant began to shut down.

The minister said that this was similar to a fuse blowing which has to be manually reset, and the power plant being shut down had affected the entire country.

The energy minister said that it will take a few more hours for the electric grid to be completely restored, adding, however, that power supply had already resumed in many cities. He said that the Tarbela power plant was fired up soon after the breakdown, following which power supply was restored to Islamabad, Rawalpindi and half of Lahore.

Other cities in Punjab like Jhang, Mianwali and Multan "to a large extent had been energised", while a supply of 400 megawatt was released to K-Electric for Karachi, he added.

System failure

Earlier, the Ministry of Energy spokesperson, tweeting from the ministry's official Twitter handle, said that according to initial reports, the Guddu power plant developed a fault at 11:41pm on Saturday night.

“The fault caused the country’s high transmission lines to trip, which in turn caused the system frequency to drop from 50 to 0 in less than a second.

The drop in frequency caused power plants to shut down.”

Some time later, the energy minister tweeted that power supply was being restored to cities in phases, starting with Islamabad.

According to Ayub, the power breakdown was caused after the frequency in the national power distribution system suddenly fell from 50 to zero.

Restoration efforts

By late morning, power had been restored to some areas of major cities such as Lahore, Islamabad and Karachi, authorities announced on Twitter.

"132kv Grids Around Lahore Energized," Ayub tweeted just before 8am.

The K-Electric also said that power was being restored in phases to the port city.

Engineering teams are making "full efforts" to restore electricity supply, the utility service provider said on Twitter.

There were no immediate reports of disruption at hospitals, which can often rely on back-up generators.

AFP quoted a water and power ministry spokesman as saying that power had been restored to some parts of the country but many areas in Lahore and Karachi were still waiting.

Netblocks, which monitors internet outages, said internet connectivity in the country “collapsed” as a result of the blackout.

Connectivity was at “62 percent of ordinary levels,” it said in a tweet.

With additional reporting by Imtiaz Ali in Karachi.

Comments (114) Closed
Hamid shafiq
Jan 10, 2021 12:35am
Incompetent team working with PM, Omar Ayub has zero knowledge of energy sector and technicality of electricity system
Recommend 0
Neelam
Jan 10, 2021 12:35am
Another PAF embarassing moment?
Recommend 0
Rahim
Jan 10, 2021 12:39am
What a calamity. So many issues plaguing PMIK and the nation. Just now we heard remittances are record high but now the nation is engulfed in darkness. What is happening to CPEC?
Recommend 0
Jehangir
Jan 10, 2021 12:42am
Something fishy...
Recommend 0
Hammad
Jan 10, 2021 12:43am
Entire country in darkness!! Very alarming.
Recommend 0
Zak
Jan 10, 2021 12:43am
Nawaz and Zardari left antiquated system while syphoning of millions to their Avenfield and Emirates hills mansions. Now PTI are trying to manage the left over systems.
Recommend 0
Kamran
Jan 10, 2021 12:44am
The minister of power Mr. Ayub Umar is the most incompetent in IKs government.
Recommend 0
Brownman
Jan 10, 2021 12:46am
The country has collapsed under this PM.
Recommend 0
Brownman
Jan 10, 2021 12:47am
Gas shortage. Shahid Khakan Abbasi warned about this weeks back.
Recommend 0
Naresh Kumar
Jan 10, 2021 12:47am
samw here in lahore too
Recommend 0
Brownman
Jan 10, 2021 12:49am
The military needs to be high alert. Modi can plan an attack during these dark times.
Recommend 0
FAQ
Jan 10, 2021 12:49am
May Almighty save the entire motherland and the leader!
Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Jan 10, 2021 12:49am
On that note. How about another increase in power tariff?
Recommend 0
Timbak Tu
Jan 10, 2021 12:51am
Please pay your electricity bills otherwise darker days ahead.
Recommend 0
PrakashG
Jan 10, 2021 12:52am
The incompetent government 'black'mailing the entire country!
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jan 10, 2021 12:55am
When the going gets tough, only the toughest get going.
Recommend 0
Adil Rehman
Jan 10, 2021 01:00am
What type of human we are! World is shifting towards new and green emergy sources after having enough electricity by hydro and we are still looking for the cause of messive electricity breakdown accross country. Do they know how dangerous thos is for security of people?
Recommend 0
Zeedxb
Jan 10, 2021 01:09am
Dont update. Fix it. Fix it once and for all. Kind of like it happens in developed countries. Its ironic you are explaining frequency fluctuation to us.
Recommend 0
Lahori
Jan 10, 2021 01:14am
Sounds like major grid failure
Recommend 0
Ali sardar
Jan 10, 2021 01:17am
Peace for some time
Recommend 0
Manish Jain
Jan 10, 2021 01:17am
Indian hand???
Recommend 0
Dhiran
Jan 10, 2021 01:17am
India might have attacked check it out?
Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Jan 10, 2021 01:20am
This is not the first time that entire country is plunged into complete darkness. How it is possible that the frequency in the national power distribution system suddenly fell from 50 to zero? This is a big question mark on the authority and responsibility of the Federal Energy Minister Omar Ayub Khan. It’s been now more than a hour that the city of lights Karachi is completely turned into city of darkness during the winter season when there is no short fall of the electricity in the city.
Recommend 0
James
Jan 10, 2021 01:25am
This happened in USA some years ago
Recommend 0
Hasnain Ali
Jan 10, 2021 01:28am
Dawn is the voice of Pakistan....we really admire and appreciate Dawn's commitment to credible, reliable and independent journalism despite all the stumbling blocks put in place out there to deter independent and unbiased reporting. I love you dawn.....!please keep it up for us for Pakistan...
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jan 10, 2021 01:28am
This government is highly incompetent.
Recommend 0
RB the Torontonian
Jan 10, 2021 01:30am
I'm waiting on someone to say it's Imran Khans fault and not a technical issue.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jan 10, 2021 01:47am
Has happened in the USA, Europe and many other places recently.
Recommend 0
Pilot
Jan 10, 2021 01:48am
That happens only in Pakistan, well done a new world record achieved under PTI governance
Recommend 0
waqas mehmood
Jan 10, 2021 01:58am
well done omar ayub
Recommend 0
aisha
Jan 10, 2021 01:59am
In London when the lights went out in my area, a few years ago, it took the engineers the whole night to fix it and recently the lights went out in Scotland.
Recommend 0
Rahul
Jan 10, 2021 02:04am
I worked in Canadian power plants. USA and Canada experienced the same kind of blackout in 2005 I believe on their Eastern Grid. I hope they will be able to restore the systems soon.
Recommend 0
ING_DU
Jan 10, 2021 06:48am
@Rahul, sensible comment well appreciated
Recommend 0
Khanm
Jan 10, 2021 06:49am
I sincerely hope it has nothing to do with Baluchistan separatist movement...
Recommend 0
Dr Dummy
Jan 10, 2021 06:54am
@Rahul, Really?! Are you sure?!
Recommend 0
K
Jan 10, 2021 07:04am
Low quality Chinese equipment on the grid?
Recommend 0
Jamil
Jan 10, 2021 07:11am
@aisha, so it's happening all over the world umm EM wave?
Recommend 0
Imran (Humne ghabarana hai)
Jan 10, 2021 07:14am
No free lunch
Recommend 0
Imran (Humne ghabarana hai)
Jan 10, 2021 07:16am
Another feather in the cap
Recommend 0
sonket
Jan 10, 2021 07:25am
shows true state o Pakistan. call chinese engineers.
Recommend 0
Rajesh
Jan 10, 2021 07:44am
India behind it?
Recommend 0
Ajaya K Dutt
Jan 10, 2021 07:46am
It can happen in spite of all the precautions.
Recommend 0
Firangi
Jan 10, 2021 07:47am
Hang in there and stay safe, power should be back, these kind of things happen from time to time
Recommend 0
Babar Azam
Jan 10, 2021 07:51am
Country is already in darkness since 3 years. Nothing new.
Recommend 0
Curious Crow
Jan 10, 2021 08:00am
Powerless as usual ?
Recommend 0
Roma
Jan 10, 2021 08:01am
It seems like a cyberattack on the grid by Israel as a payback for not recognising it. Pakistan won’t bow to anyone.
Recommend 0
Ash20
Jan 10, 2021 08:02am
After sugar, wheat, inflation, gold, blackmail, etc. incompetence, now even no power.
Recommend 0
Rangarajan Raghavachari
Jan 10, 2021 08:07am
Complete failure of IK govt! Lost all credibilty!
Recommend 0
Mohit
Jan 10, 2021 08:10am
When this happened in India a decade ago the union power minister had to resign.
Recommend 0
Subcomment
Jan 10, 2021 08:11am
@Rahul, so it appears you are trying to equate Pakistan to Canada and US. Are you not aware Pakistan is a superpower?
Recommend 0
Prerak Sheth
Jan 10, 2021 08:12am
@Fastrack, So congratulations! Pakistan is now coming at level of USA, UK and other European countries! All because of PMIK that it has been possible.
Recommend 0
Apoorva Bahuguna
Jan 10, 2021 08:14am
This happens across the world . But I remember this being 2nd instance in Pakistan in few years .Resources going in wrong places
Recommend 0
Zum
Jan 10, 2021 08:23am
@aisha, Don't compare yourself with advanced countries until you know the cause of the power outage.
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Jan 10, 2021 08:24am
CPEC technology failed?
Recommend 0
Arora
Jan 10, 2021 08:25am
@aisha, why are you giving us this information? Or do you just want to mention you live in London?
Recommend 0
Vishesh
Jan 10, 2021 08:30am
I am sure now IK will say this is what he inherited hence not my fault and he will blame the opposition for this
Recommend 0
AinOther
Jan 10, 2021 08:45am
From the tone of the minister i m compelled to infer that he wants us to be patient for maybe another day or two.. #mianwali
Recommend 0
Mashaal
Jan 10, 2021 08:48am
"According to Ayub, the power breakdown was caused after the frequency in the national power distribution system suddenly fell from 50 to zero." - most amusing statement, 50 to zero. !!
Recommend 0
Khalid
Jan 10, 2021 08:48am
Is it part of 5G warfare? any thoughts?
Recommend 0
Gopal Patel
Jan 10, 2021 08:52am
Power sector had been neglected for long.
Recommend 0
KRana
Jan 10, 2021 08:59am
@Fastrack, Imran's bhakt try to justifies everything
Recommend 0
Abdul Sindhi
Jan 10, 2021 09:01am
Couldn’t sleep for a minute last night due to power outage. Thanks IK for this gift!
Recommend 0
Sakhshi
Jan 10, 2021 09:07am
The explanation for the fault is hilarious! Frequency dropping to zero is a symptom -- not a cause. If the generator stops rotating, frequency will drop to zero! That said, grid collapses are a fact of life. Time take to restore power depends on the competence of the people handling the situation.
Recommend 0
Click
Jan 10, 2021 09:12am
No Comment
Recommend 0
RAja Raman
Jan 10, 2021 09:13am
@Zak, "Nawaz and Zardari left antiquated system" Even Musharaff did not do anything for power sector, other than taking over the power for himself.
Recommend 0
Manoj Srivastav
Jan 10, 2021 09:19am
Where is China ?
Recommend 0
citizen
Jan 10, 2021 09:28am
Another feather in the cap of khan saheb !!!
Recommend 0
Ss
Jan 10, 2021 09:28am
And they want Kashmir.
Recommend 0
Dr.Shams Altamash
Jan 10, 2021 09:49am
Disgrace!
Recommend 0
Azhar
Jan 10, 2021 10:13am
@Roma, please have your meds. Not a good idea to skip them
Recommend 0
Amrinder
Jan 10, 2021 10:29am
Another feather for PM
Recommend 0
Logic
Jan 10, 2021 12:13pm
Pakistan in stone age.
Recommend 0
MG
Jan 10, 2021 12:16pm
Corruption at all levels, low quality and process conciousness, and incompetence above all. This will be norm in all supplies going fwd.
Recommend 0
Rock Solid
Jan 10, 2021 12:19pm
Take care!
Recommend 0
Zak
Jan 10, 2021 01:27pm
@Brownman, 'The country has collapsed under this PM.' Under PM Modi, yes.
Recommend 0
Sam
Jan 10, 2021 02:45pm
Let everyone buy UPS and generators. Self reliance is better.
Recommend 0
Khan
Jan 10, 2021 02:48pm
@RB the Torontonian , you are right it is a technical fault but if it was not PTI Govt then Nawaz and zardari were responsible. Sleep tight
Recommend 0
AMIT Sharma
Jan 10, 2021 02:50pm
Pakistan in "Night Mode"!
Recommend 0
Ira
Jan 10, 2021 03:00pm
When we use poor quality Chinese Product , this is bound to happen... Chinese Product is good for toys ,, on top of these chinese are selling inferior quality product to pakistan....................
Recommend 0
Mitra
Jan 10, 2021 03:05pm
U can blame india for this. Blame others for your own failure to divert attention.
Recommend 0
Zak
Jan 10, 2021 03:09pm
Aur humko Kashmir chahiye
Recommend 0
Zum
Jan 10, 2021 03:23pm
@Zak, Agree. Your country has been taken to brink of collapse due to PM Modi.
Recommend 0
Vivek
Jan 10, 2021 03:25pm
Seriously, change this govt.
Recommend 0
Sidhar
Jan 10, 2021 03:26pm
@Zak, you mean modi rules pak as well..
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jan 10, 2021 03:27pm
Let there be light, hope and sunshine at the end of the tunnel.
Recommend 0
Ashraf The Great
Jan 10, 2021 03:30pm
Indian hamd?
Recommend 0
Abdul Sindhi
Jan 10, 2021 03:33pm
Thank you IK for providing us the opportunity of having candle light dinner with family members for next few nights, courtesy power outage!
Recommend 0
Zak
Jan 10, 2021 03:43pm
@Zak, 'Aur humko Kashmir chahiye' 'Kashmirio ko hum chayeh.'
Recommend 0
Zak
Jan 10, 2021 03:43pm
@Neelam, 'Another PAF embarassing moment?' You mean the Mig 21 moment. Tea is phaaaantastik!
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jan 10, 2021 03:48pm
This is what an incompetent and failed PM leads to
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jan 10, 2021 03:48pm
When will useless Khan resign and stop obsessing over India
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jan 10, 2021 03:49pm
Seems India has full control over Pakistan. It can switch the lights off whenever it wants
Recommend 0
Akram
Jan 10, 2021 03:49pm
how is this allowed to happen? no backup power available no fault tolerance. The system needs a completely fresh examination.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jan 10, 2021 03:49pm
Imran Khan should invite the IT industry to invest in Pakistan as we have the best infrastructure
Recommend 0
Aslam
Jan 10, 2021 03:52pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, Have started “going” or are you still “coming”?
Recommend 0
Sam
Jan 10, 2021 03:53pm
Country saved lot of money in electric bills. This should be repeated on a weekly basis.
Recommend 0
Deva
Jan 10, 2021 03:55pm
incompetent PM IK and his wrong priorities result this
Recommend 0
Deva
Jan 10, 2021 03:57pm
@Brownman, why Modi will attack the country which is already going down by debt burden to feed defence budget
Recommend 0
Sachin
Jan 10, 2021 03:58pm
@Zak, How long can you talk about previous govt. It's already 2 plus years of PTI. The nation is in massive financial burden with a few short term loans up for interest payment in a few months and exchequer is borrowing to pay off old debts. Two yes is sufficient time to set right electricity issues. Don't be blind follower of PTI
Recommend 0
Sam
Jan 10, 2021 03:58pm
Power is being restored under the able leadership of PM IK.
Recommend 0
Baba ladla
Jan 10, 2021 04:06pm
Didnt pay CPEC bill so China cut the supply...
Recommend 0
MONIER
Jan 10, 2021 04:32pm
Record time to recovery in parts of country. Congratulations to power companies and authorities for doing a good job under trying times. Indian criticizers will never be happy to see Pakistan recover from such emergencies.
Recommend 0
Niam Qureshi
Jan 10, 2021 04:32pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, not a tunnel unfortunately its an abyss
Recommend 0
Niam Qureshi
Jan 10, 2021 04:32pm
Sad state of affairs
Recommend 0
Ranjan
Jan 10, 2021 04:38pm
Naya pakistan
Recommend 0
James
Jan 10, 2021 04:38pm
@Hamid shafiq , what does a minister have to do with power outage due to very old system. Pathetic people like you always have to give a political turn to everything pathetic
Recommend 0
Ranjan
Jan 10, 2021 04:39pm
Naya Pakistan
Recommend 0
SRINIVAS C
Jan 10, 2021 04:41pm
@Zak, Kashmiri ko andhera nahi chahiye
Recommend 0
Sendil
Jan 10, 2021 04:42pm
@Brownman, The military needs to be high alert. Modi can plan an attack during these dark times. India would have attacked wherein your army would not be knowing it or army would be denying the attack as usual.
Recommend 0
Thinker
Jan 10, 2021 04:44pm
Abysmal... there is no end to vows... promises and loots are now becoming common in politics...
Recommend 0
Actual surrender Niazi (1971)
Jan 10, 2021 05:05pm
Tell sheikh Rashid to light a pav kilo atom bumb.
Recommend 0
Monsieur
Jan 10, 2021 05:08pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, yet, if you pay with peanuts, only monkeys and iron brothers will work for you
Recommend 0
Monsieur
Jan 10, 2021 05:10pm
@Sakhshi, when you pay in peanuts only monkeys will work
Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Jan 10, 2021 05:11pm
@Thinker, I agree , these natural and industrial accidents will not go away, it’s happening all over the world. Unfortunately our priorities are taking us to a different path where there is no hope
Recommend 0

