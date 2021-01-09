Dawn Logo

India detains Chinese soldier at flashpoint border

AFP | APPublished January 9, 2021Updated January 9, 2021 05:07pm
In this 2017 file photo, Indian army trucks drive near Pangong Tso lake near the India China border in India's Ladakh area. — AP
Indian forces have detained a Chinese soldier on the disputed Himalayan frontier where the world's two most populous countries fought a deadly battle last year, the military said on Saturday.

It is the second detention on the high altitude border since the pitched battles in June in which 20 Indian soldiers and an unknown number of Chinese troops were killed.

Both sides have since poured tens of thousands of troops and heavy weaponry into the tension zone in the Ladakh region, currently in the grip of freezing winter temperatures.

The Indian army said in a statement that the People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldier was “apprehended” on the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control, as the border is known, in the early hours of Friday and taken into custody.

“The PLA soldier is being dealt with as per laid down procedures, and circumstances under which he had crossed the LAC are being investigated,” the statement added.

There was no immediate confirmation or comment from China.

Another Chinese soldier was briefly held by Indian forces in the same region in October.

India and China have disputed their frontier for seven decades and fought a brief war in 1962. The two sides blame each other for the current standoff. The neighbours have held several rounds of disengagement talks but failed to ease the military buildup.

India's foreign ministry said on Friday that the two sides have agreed to a new round of talks between senior commanders.

“In the meantime, both sides have maintained communication at the ground level to avoid any misunderstandings and misjudgements,” it said in a statement.

PakPro
Jan 09, 2021 05:15pm
India will return the soldier safe and sound, not because they are ethically better than China but cause of surrender modi's cowardice who wouldn't want China to destroy his pathetic backwards country
Reply Recommend 0
Karim Hunzai (Berlin)
Jan 09, 2021 05:16pm
Seems like every other day india is losing 1000 sqKm land in Ladakh.
Reply Recommend 0
Umair - Canada
Jan 09, 2021 05:16pm
Modi has all plan ready with full support from US, Japan, Australia and Israel for any situation.
Reply Recommend 0
Umair - Canada
Jan 09, 2021 05:20pm
China may be upset, India developed its own vaccine Covaxin and exporting it to other countries.
Reply Recommend 0
Sarcasm
Jan 09, 2021 05:21pm
Pakistan should whine about it in the UN.
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jan 09, 2021 05:25pm
I predict that Modi will retun the held Chinese soldier during the next few days, otherwise, he will have swift response soon. Modi is in deep waters because of his arrogance and bullying tactics. (Note: I have been advocating my impartial views for over 4 years against injustice, inequality, corruption, oppression and nepotism without supporting any of the political parties. My family, country & people's well-being are far more important to me than anything else. Please be aware of fake IDs!)
Reply Recommend 0
Nasir
Jan 09, 2021 05:27pm
Very brave Indian army. They have captured one PLA soldiers with day & night vigilance. Surely the modi will award them with the highest military award for achieving such bravery.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jan 09, 2021 05:33pm
There we go again. Trying to lose more Indian territory.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jan 09, 2021 05:37pm
Clueless and defenseless. One really feels for the Indians under Surrender Modi.
Reply Recommend 0
Imran
Jan 09, 2021 05:39pm
China has met stiff Indian resistance to its bullying tactics.
Reply Recommend 0
Arbon
Jan 09, 2021 05:40pm
Don't cross our border, simple as that.
Reply Recommend 0
Truth
Jan 09, 2021 05:43pm
India will not make huge celebration like Pakistan as if they won ww3.
Reply Recommend 0
Mark
Jan 09, 2021 05:47pm
The Chinese are getting good treatment in the hands of Indians. A good lesson taught in time saves many later.
Reply Recommend 0

