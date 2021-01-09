Dawn Logo

Indonesian airliner loses contact after taking off from Jakarta: media

ReutersPublished January 9, 2021Updated January 9, 2021 04:29pm
An Indonesian airliner with more than 50 people on board lost contact after taking off from capital Jakarta on Saturday en route to Pontianak in West Kalimantan province. — Photo courtesy Sriwijaya Air
An Indonesian airliner with more than 50 people on board lost contact after taking off from capital Jakarta on Saturday en route to Pontianak in West Kalimantan province. — Photo courtesy Sriwijaya Air

An Indonesian airliner with more than 50 people on board lost contact after taking off from capital Jakarta on Saturday en route to Pontianak in West Kalimantan province, local media reported.

Reliable tracking service Flightradar24 said on its Twitter feed that Sriwijaya Air's Flight SJ182 “lost more than 10,000 feet of altitude in less than one minute, about 4 minutes after departure from Jakarta”.

The aircraft is a 27-year-old Boeing 737-500, according to registration details included in the tracking data.

Sriwijaya Air, an Indonesian airline, said in a statement it is still gathering more detailed information regarding the flight before it can make any statement.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.

Comments (7)
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jan 09, 2021 04:50pm
Oh no. Yet another ill-fated Boeing 737 aircraft with at least 50 people on board has gone off the radar in the Indonesian capital city of Jakarta.
Reply Recommend 0
Sheraz Ali
Jan 09, 2021 04:54pm
Why 737 still in service! So sad...
Reply Recommend 0
MG
Jan 09, 2021 05:01pm
Hope it's a small glitch and all are safe.
Reply Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Jan 09, 2021 05:02pm
Oh. I hope all goes well eventually.
Reply Recommend 0
Karim Hunzai (Berlin)
Jan 09, 2021 05:17pm
Boeing is Junk production. Airlines should stop flying.
Reply Recommend 0
Siraj
Jan 09, 2021 05:40pm
Sad news Sriwijaya such a beautiful name.
Reply Recommend 0
AinOther
Jan 09, 2021 05:42pm
Be safe
Reply Recommend 0

