PM Imran visits Quetta, meets families of slain Hazara miners

Dawn.com | Ghalib NihadPublished January 9, 2021Updated January 9, 2021 06:24pm
Prime Minister Imran Khan meets Balochistan Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai and Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan. — DawnNewsTV
Prime Minister Imran Khan meets Balochistan Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai and Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan. — DawnNewsTV

Prime Minister Imran Khan reached Quetta on Saturday where he met with the families of the slain coal miners – killed on Jan 3 in a brutal attack in Mach – and members of the Hazara community.

Speaking to the families after offering his condolences, the prime minister said that he had visited the community in the past and was well aware of the issues being faced by them.

"I know that people were afraid of going to your imambargahs when the 'war on terror' was at its peak in Pakistan. I came to meet you then as well."

He said that since March 2020, the intelligence agencies had informed the government that India wanted to spread anarchy in the country by killing Shia and Sunni aalims.

"I informed the federal cabinet and gave statements [...] I laud the Inter-Services Intelligence because they managed to preempt three or four plots to kill Shia or Sunni ulema.

"So I have no doubt in my mind that what happened is part of a bigger game."

He said that when the incident first happened, he sent Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid to meet with the bereaved to assure them that the government will stand with them and will provide assistance.

"At the same time, I also had to send a message to the community that we will pursue those responsible for the incident," he said, adding that he was in constant contact with the intelligence agencies.

He said that there were between 35 to 40 people spreading chaos in the country. "We have a whole programme prepared [in this regard] and a security forces cell is being made which will look at providing you with protection and pursuing those responsible."

The PM's visit came hours after the miners were laid to rest at the city's Hazara Town cemetery in what was the culmination of a week-long protest during which the Hazara community and families of the labourers had refused to move ahead with the burials unless visited by the PM himself.

According to Agha Raza, spokesman for the Shuhada Action Committee representing the Hazara community, the prime minister reassured the community that there will be swift implementation of the demands they had put forth.

Raza said each victim's family had been paid Rs2.5 million by the government as compensation, while the prime minister reiterated that the Hazara community will not face similar incidents in the future.

Raza said the PM's suggestion that the Hazara community was "blackmailing" him was also brought up in the meeting, saying that participants "registered their protest" over the PM's words but the PM "clarified" that his words were directed towards the PDM (opposition alliance).

According to Radio Pakistan, Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal, provincial ministers and other high ranking officials received the premier at the airport upon his arrival. Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur accompanied the prime minister.

Shortly after arriving, the premier met with the provincial chief minister and governor. Commander Southern Command Lt. General Sarfraz Ali was also present during the meeting.

He also chaired a meeting in which the aftermath of the Mach incident and the province's law and order situation were reviewed.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, the Balochistan chief minister, governor, IG police, and chief secretary were also present during the meeting. Federal ministers Sheikh Rashid, Amin Gandapur and Ali Zaidi, along with PM's aide Zulfiqar Bukhari, also attended the meeting.

The Hazara protesters had agreed to bury the dead late on Friday night after talks between the protesters and government succeeded in ending a sit-in that lasted for days in Quetta; the community had demanded that the premier visit the bereaved and order a judicial probe into the incident.

After initially condemning the incident, the prime minister drew a lot of criticism for delaying his visit to Quetta. PML-N's Maryam Nawaz, who visited the Hazara protesters earlier this week, had said that she felt sorry to see the indifference shown by the “person sitting on the seat of power and authority”.

"The families of the victims are crying for an assurance from the government, but Imran Khan is not coming here because of his ego,” she had said.

However, the prime minister on Friday urged the community to bury those killed in the attack, calling on them to refrain from "blackmailing the premier" — a statement that drew widespread criticism from all quarters.

'Truly heartless': PM Imran draws ire for suggesting 'blackmail' by Hazaras

Speaking at a ceremony in Islamabad, he said: "We have accepted all of their demands. [But] one of their demands is that the dead will be buried when the premier visits. I have sent them a message that when all of your demands have been accepted [...] you don't blackmail the prime minister of any country like this.

"This should be clear. All of your demands have been met but you can't impose a condition which has [no logic]. So first, bury the dead. If you do it today then I guarantee you that I will come to Quetta today," he had said.

Comments (32)
Salman
Jan 09, 2021 04:18pm
Good work khan sb. Some folks in media and opposition tried to play dirty games but PM handled the situation well
Reply Recommend 0
Shabash
Jan 09, 2021 04:19pm
Will he dismiss Balochistan Govt or not ?
Reply Recommend 0
Mark
Jan 09, 2021 04:21pm
What's the use going after everything was over? To take orders from South Commander?
Reply Recommend 0
Shamil
Jan 09, 2021 04:23pm
He needs to get lost. He is an accomplice.
Reply Recommend 0
Kashif
Jan 09, 2021 04:24pm
Everyone else other than Commander Southern command is only here to listen to galian from awam
Reply Recommend 0
ABCD
Jan 09, 2021 04:24pm
Damage is already done that too irreparable.
Reply Recommend 0
Nouman
Jan 09, 2021 04:31pm
'Experts' and social media 'warriors' will be eagerly listening to what he says or doesn't say during his visit. And then another barrage of criticism will be unleashed quoting what he may have said or done some years ago while in opposition. Politics is ruthless.
Reply Recommend 0
Sarcasm
Jan 09, 2021 04:33pm
Such a great leader.
Reply Recommend 0
Give Us Another Loan
Jan 09, 2021 04:33pm
Ik clearly has little concern with minority groups, he makes big talks but is the biggest hypocrite of all. Just look at the relaxing way he is sat in his comfy chair when the nation suffers
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Mehdi
Jan 09, 2021 04:40pm
Imran Damage has already been done. We have seen how insensitive statement you make about the people of the country that you claim to lead.
Reply Recommend 0
Omair
Jan 09, 2021 04:44pm
His royal majesty has arrived
Reply Recommend 0
Gaafil
Jan 09, 2021 04:45pm
PMIK has time to meet the you tuber's & Twitterati who promote his propaganda and anti India statements while no time to meet families of slained brothers. Modi our Pam is 100000 times better than ths heartless fellow
Reply Recommend 0
Merge of Equals
Jan 09, 2021 04:51pm
So is everyone happy now? I mean he said he would attend and tends to keep his promises unlike previous PM's. We forget the 2010 major floods in this region where Zardari turned up 2 weeks late to visit the victims, offered a poor response and then jets off to London during this crisis and guess what? we gave him his FULL TERM!
Reply Recommend 0
F Nawaz
Jan 09, 2021 04:51pm
We are an emotional nation. We would rather argue about something said then what actually was actually done
Reply Recommend 0
Siddharth
Jan 09, 2021 04:52pm
How Brave
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jan 09, 2021 04:53pm
Why can't they understand that like any other head of state, the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan he has to abide by many procedures and protocols before getting out and traveling to different places both domestically and internationally?
Reply Recommend 0
MirzaCanada
Jan 09, 2021 04:53pm
Too late Mr. Prime Minister. If you cannot guarantee safety to your citizens, just pack up and go back to your palace in Banigala.
Reply Recommend 0
F-35
Jan 09, 2021 04:54pm
Unimaginably shameless.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Mehdi
Jan 09, 2021 04:58pm
He's not a statesman he's not a politician he's not a leader. With the coffins of the miners the love for n fondness of Imran khan too got buried today. He doesn't exist any more.
Reply Recommend 0
Raza
Jan 09, 2021 05:02pm
He needs to address their security issues and find a permanent solution that's what they require not photo ops and hollow assurances.
Reply Recommend 0
Zulfqar Ahmed
Jan 09, 2021 05:13pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, wah, Imran Khan ki chamchas ab har bahana dhoond rahe, there is no excuse for this unstable PM, on this subject what ever he utters will now have no affect, the damage has been done...
Reply Recommend 0
Amir
Jan 09, 2021 05:21pm
Issue solved now. people of hazara will spend their rest of the lives happily
Reply Recommend 0
Look
Jan 09, 2021 05:28pm
The way he is sitting seems like he gas come to attend marriage party
Reply Recommend 0
Saravjeet
Jan 09, 2021 05:33pm
Insincere character of Imran Khan has already been exposed. This is mere a formality because of public pressure.
Reply Recommend 0
AndYou!
Jan 09, 2021 05:35pm
@Gaafil, think again, Muslims are being tortured
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Jan 09, 2021 05:37pm
The 'Blackmailers' & the 'Blackmailed' !!
Reply Recommend 0
ujjawal pratap
Jan 09, 2021 05:45pm
I love his sitting posture.....maintain it...remind me of king era
Reply Recommend 0
Mark
Jan 09, 2021 05:45pm
Too little, too late, too shameless! Just the way he sits on the sofa shows the amount of concern he has for the dead and their families.
Reply Recommend 0
ali
Jan 09, 2021 05:46pm
Real issues are persistently ignored and swept under the carpet. The powers that be have always tried to be clever by half and in the process ruined the country.
Reply Recommend 0
Merge of Equals
Jan 09, 2021 05:49pm
@Ali Mehdi, I fI did not know any better i would say you are either from India or a BJP bot.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Mazhar
Jan 09, 2021 05:50pm
Imran Khan shows his strong and mature leadership. He is not drama politician like others. He believes in real action rather than show off.
Reply Recommend 0
Abu Lamiah
Jan 09, 2021 05:51pm
@Mark, for you - shut up
Reply Recommend 0

